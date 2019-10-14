Costco's Special Dividend Could Be $12 Per Share

The company is about to pull its special dividend out of its "back pocket" and investors should expect a nice fat yield in 2020.

Costco's operations work as well overseas as they do stateside. With just 239 locations outside of the U.S., the company has decades of growth ahead.

To be sure, investors in Costco probably aren’t buying the shares for the yield at present. With the shares up more than 40% this year, shareholders probably think of the dividend as icing on the cake. In the last two years, the only thing that has put a hiccup in Costco’s climb have been corrections in the market. The shares aren’t exactly cheap, and on the surface the stock’s valuation could be a roadblock for some. That being said, Costco has a much higher hidden yield waiting to be revealed. Looking at the company’s history, investors should expect a yield for 2020 of 5%.

Domestic dominance

One reason Costco investors should have confidence that more is coming from the company, is its dominance over the domestic market. Costco has been the model of consistency when it comes to same-store sales. Comparing Costco and Walmart’s (NYSE: WMT) Sam’s Club business shows significantly better performance from the former.

In the most recent quarter, Costco’s domestic comparable store sales grew by 5.2% year over year. The company’s CFO Richard Galanti said, “Traffic or shopping frequency increased 3.7% worldwide and 3.6% in the U.S.” Where Sam’s Club is concerned, same-store sales increased by 1.8%, but hidden underneath this number, transactions increased by 5%, yet the average ticket declined by 3.8%.

(Source: 9 Surprising Ways to Save at Costco)

If we look at a revenue per store, Costco’s business looks even better. In the last quarter, Costco’s overall sales equaled more than $46 billion. The company operated 783 worldwide locations as of the end of the period. If we look at revenue per store, Costco generated $58.7 million per location in the last quarter on average. Sam’s Club quarterly sales equaled $15 billion on the back of almost 600 clubs. This means Sam’s Club generated roughly $25 million in revenue per location. The fact that Costco generates more than double the revenue at each location relative to its peer, points to a massive competitive advantage.

At first, Costco’s E-Commerce results look less impressive than Sam’s Club. However, there is a significant size difference between each company’s total sales. Sam’s Club generated superior E-commerce sales growth of 35% during the quarter. Costco on the other hand, was able to grow E-commerce sales by just under 22% per year. Considering that Costco’s total sales are more than triple the size of Sam’s Club, generating 20%+ E-commerce growth is impressive.

Costco’s massive domestic competitive advantage seems clear. If Costco can produce revenue internationally, at a rate even close to the domestic market, investors should have decades of growth to look forward to.

International opportunity

We know that Costco’s domestic warehouses are performing well, and the company’s model seems to work as well internationally as it does stateside. Costco separates its international business into two parts. Costco Canada operates 100 warehouses and in the last quarter comparable store sales increased by nearly 5% per year.

The second segment is called Other International and is comprised of 139 warehouses in locations across the globe. This Other International division grew same-store sales by 5% year-over-year as of the last quarter. As a quick comparison, Walmart’s International revenue increased by 3.3% in constant currency last quarter. In addition, Costco has given multiple reasons that international growth should continue long into the future.

First, the company said it is planning to extend its international E-commerce operations to, “two new countries, Japan and Australia later this fiscal year.” Second, the company’s China warehouse opening was nothing short of spectacular. The company said its warehouse in China gained total membership of more than 200,000. By point of comparison, “the average Costco… has approximately 68,000 member households per location.”

(Source: CNN – “A Costco opened in China. See the absolute chaos that ensued”)

With such massive expectations for the company’s Chinese business, investors might hope that Costco would open many more locations in the country. It seems the company is taking the slow and steady approach saying, “Our next opening is planned for early 2021 and also in Shanghai in the area of Pudong.”

Just to connect the dots, Costco’s domestic warehouses produce revenue at a rate double its peer. The company’s Chinese business is in its early stages, yet it has membership that nearly triples the average Costco. Theoretically, triple the customers should generate at least triple the revenue per store. If the average warehouse does nearly $59 million, the Chinese store could do $177 million. If that is the case, Costco’s China business could drive the company’s international revenues even from a very small base. With just 239 locations outside of the United States, there are decades of international growth available for the company.

Dividend dollars

It’s no secret that investors in Costco are waiting with bated breath to see if the company will declare a special dividend. The company’s CFO seemed to put a damper on any speculation in the current quarter conference call. Regarding the company’s cash balances, he said, “I don’t think there’s any dry powder – M&A related dry powder.”

When it comes to the dividend, he said:

“We’re always asked questions about the special dividend, and our comments have been is that we’ve done three of them. They seem to have worked well or viewed positively. So it’s still in our back pocket. But they are special, and so we’ll have to wait and see what we decide to do in the future. But there’s nothing specific that we have planned.”

Suggesting the dividend is in the company’s back pocket, would seem to suggest it is going to happen, just not immediately. Trying to figure out when a dividend might be offered, it makes sense to start with a history of the three prior payouts. In 2012, Costco was sitting on $3.7 billion in net cash and investments. In the six months prior to this dividend, the company generated $217 million in net free cash flow after paying its regular dividend. With 440.6 million shares outstanding, Costco paid a $5 per share dividend using about $2.2 billion.

Fast forward to 2015, Costco had $2.4 billion in net cash and investments. The company’s six months prior core free cash flow was $303 million after paying regular dividends. With 442.9 million shares outstanding, the company's $7 special dividend used about $3.1 billion in cash.

The most recent special payout occurred in 2017, when the company carried the least relative amount of net cash with about $893 million on the books. Costco produced about $304 million of core free cash flow in the prior six months. With 440.7 million shares, the $7 special dividend equaled about $3.1 billion in cash utilized. Just as a quick comparison, Walmart’s last six months witnessed the company generate over $5 billion in core free cash flow after its regular dividend.

Though Walmart produces huge free cash flow, the company has stuck to paying and raising regular dividends, instead of playing the special dividend game. While Costco’s special dividends have occurred about every two to three years, the company has been busy raising its regular dividend as well. In the last five years, Costco raised its regular dividend by an annual rate of between 11% and 14%.

There are a couple of significant considerations for investors moving forward. First, special dividends are not guaranteed. Second, Costco only started paying special dividends in 2012, for at least eight years prior, the company paid only regular quarterly payouts. At present, Costco sits on a large pile of cash and investments, but it also has billions in long-term debt. The company’s net cash and investments totals about $2.6 billion.

The good news for investors, is the cash side of the balance sheet sits at over $9.4 billion. This figure represents one of the largest balances the company has carried through any of its previous special dividends. The company’s CFO Galanti also hinted at what cash could be available for the next special dividend.

Related to the cash balance, he said, “We do have a total of $1.7 billion coming due in December and February… we’ll pay that down.” With $9.4 billion in cash and investments minus $1.7 billion in debt coming due, this leaves about $7.7 billion of cash available. With 443.4 million diluted shares as of the last report, there are several options available to Costco.

First, the company could pay a special dividend of $5 per share as it did in 2012. This would utilize $2.2 billion of cash. The second option is Costco could pay a $7 per share dividend, as it has the last two times. This size of special payout would take about $3.1 billion in cash. This cash amount would equal the 2017 special dividend. However, that doesn’t seem like enough given the prodigious level of cash and investments on the balance sheet.

I believe Costco could go as high as a $12 special dividend in 2020. This would represent a significant jump from the last payout and would utilize $5.3 billion in cash and investments. If the company pays off its upcoming debt as planned, and used $5.3 billion on the special dividend, Costco would still have $2.4 billion in cash and investments remaining. A $12 special dividend, combined with the company’s regular payout, would equal a yield today of roughly 5%.

Investors looking at Costco’s normal yield of less than 1% could easily opt for Walmart’s 1.8% payout. Over the next five years, Costco is expected to grow earnings somewhat faster than its peer. Costco’s faster growth has already been rewarded with a relatively higher forward P/E ratio as well. Not to put too fine a point on it, but the special dividend is the difference maker. Investors looking for a significant payout in 2020 should have Costco near the top of their buy list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.