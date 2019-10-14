Sell West Pharmaceutical Before The Needle-Free Technology Brings The Company Down

The company is already overvalued and the effects of the needle-free technology could start appearing in the company's earnings within a couple of years.

Traditional needle injections will be made redundant and obsolete by needle-free injections, bringing down West Pharmaceutical’s share price significantly and ultimately lead to the demise of the company.

Needle-free injection technology is disrupting the injections industry, but West Pharmaceutical is doing nothing in this field.

West's Survival Depends On Needle Injections

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), having the largest share of the elastomer market for use in injectables, is bound to have a significant drop in its share price due to the growing popularity of needle-free injections. The company received a "wide economic moat" rating by Morningstar due to high customer switching costs associated with the company's proprietary products. However, the company clearly links the continued use of needle injections to its existence:

Our business depends to a substantial extent on customers’ continued sales and development of products that are delivered by injection. If our customers fail to continue to sell, develop and deploy injectable products or we are unable to develop new products that assist in the delivery of drugs by alternative methods, our sales and profitability may suffer.

Needle-Free Injection Technology Is Disrupting The Injections Industry

Needle-free injections have been gaining popularity in past few years as they offer a painless, effective, and safe drug delivery method. As these injections improve the immune response to vaccines and medications, eliminate risks of needle injuries and infections, as well as reduce healthcare costs, the incorporation of these devices has witnessed unprecedented demand. These devices are capable of delivering a wide spectrum of medicinal formulations into a patient's body painlessly with the same results as could have been achieved by needle injections. Not only can these devices deliver medication to some of the most sensitive parts of the body, like cornea, but they can also be used to efficiently administer intra-muscular, subcutaneous and intra-dermal injections. They are easy to use, store, and dispose, and do not require any expert supervision or handling. As such, a great deal of investment has been made in developing this technology with several devices already being available in the market.

​According to a report by visiongain, overall worldwide sales of needle-free injection devices is expected to reach $1.98 billion in 2020, with further strong expansion possible. Another recent report published by KBV Research, predicts that the Needle Free Injection System market is expected to attain a market size of $25 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Considering the fact that West does business with almost everybody involved in injectable drugs, including the top players in pharmaceuticals, biologicals and generics, the above numbers mean that most, if not all, of West's customers will have switched to needle-free injections by the year 2024.

West's Demise

West is well aware of the threat caused by needle-free technology as it mentions in its 2018 annual report:

The development of new or improved products, processes or technologies by other companies (such as needle-free injection technology) may reduce customer demand for our products or render some of our products or proposed products obsolete or less competitive.

Nonetheless, the company is concentrating on developing needle self-injections and doing nothing in the field of needle-free injections:

2018 compared to 2017 Consolidated R&D costs increased by $1.2 million, or 3.1%, in 2018. Efforts remain focused on the continued investment in self-injection systems development, elastomeric packaging components, and formulation development. 2017 compared to 2016 Consolidated R&D costs increased by $2.3 million, or 6.3%, in 2017, due to continued investment in self-injection systems development and formulation development. All of the R&D costs incurred during 2018 and 2017 related to Proprietary Products.

West needs to realize the fact that the selection of self-injection systems for a drug therapy is mostly driven by patients' preference, and patients would rather go for painless needle-free self-injections than painful needle self-injections. In fact, one of the major growth drivers for self-injections market is the increasing demand of self-injections for insulin delivery, and the needle-free injections market was dominated by insulin delivery segment in 2017, with a CAGR of 14.9% through to 2024. This is a clear proof that patient's prefer needle-free self injections to needle self-injections for self administering drugs.

Unless West is able to satisfy consumer demand for painless drug delivery systems, it would likely lose customers to competitors such as Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), Biojet Medical Technologies, Pharmajet, Medical International Technology (OTCPK:MDLH), Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), Valeritas (OTC:VLRX), and European Pharma Group, which have already made their place in the needle-free injections market, as well as to many more newcomers which have entered (and are entering) the market with new and advanced needle-free systems.

Therefore, we believe that ignoring the needle-free injections technology is a big mistake for West Pharmaceutical. It would not only allow others to take away the company's competitive advantage and narrow its moat but also lead to the eventual downfall of the company.

Valuation

At just over $140 per share, West Pharmaceutical's stock is trading towards the higher end of its 52-week range. Analysts project that the company will earn $3.06 per share this year. That places the stock at an earnings multiple of 45X earnings. With a PE of 46.37 and PS of 6.02, the stock is already overvalued. As such, it is better to sell the stock at this premium price because once the effect of needle-free technology starts appearing in the company's earnings (likely within a couple of years), the share price would plummet.

Conclusion

As more companies begin to recognize its benefits, needle-free injection technology will continue to grow in popularity, both among patients and physicians, making traditional needle injections redundant and obsolete within 5-10 years. As West Pharmaceutical narrows its moat and lets others erode its competitive advantage, the company’s share price is bound to fall. Now is the time for investors to sell West Pharmaceutical before the painless needle-free technology painfully brings the company down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.