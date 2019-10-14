Copa Holdings Drifting Despite Strong Performance

Adding the MAX to the fleet next year should allow for meaningful capacity growth as well as fuel efficiency improvements, and Copa management is diligent about maximizing revenue and costs.

There's little to fault in the operating performance of Copa Holdings (CPA) since my last update, but the shares haven't moved much since then. There's always a margin of error in assessing why a stock has performed the way it has; in the case of Copa, I believe there are still some concerns about slowing economic growth in multiple Latin American markets, and perhaps some rotation away toward riskier Brazilian carriers like Azul (AZUL) and Gol (GOL) on an improving outlook/sentiment for domestic Brazilian air travel.

Whatever the reason(s), I remain bullish on Copa. Management has an excellent, almost irreplaceable network that can be serviced with a simple narrowbody fleet, and Copa management has shown an admirable knack for boosting revenue and controlling/minimizing costs. Macroeconomic risk goes with the story, but I believe the addition of the 737 MAX next year will be a positive for the company, and I still think the shares are undervalued.

Taking It To The MAX

The issues with Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX are well known now, but the impact on Copa has been a little convoluted. On one hand, the problems with the aircraft (and its resulting grounding) have interfered with Copa's own fleet management plans, as the company planned to bring more than 60 MAX aircraft into its fleet by 2024. The unavailability of the plane has made it somewhat easier for Copa to manage its capacity this year, though (ASMs were down 1.7% year-to-date through August, with September data due soon) and has also restrained capacity across the company's operating area.

Copa will, hopefully, be able to add MAXs to the fleet in 2020, though, and these new, more fuel-efficient aircraft should help Copa increase its ASM/gallon by 3% or more in 2020. That may not sound like a lot, but it adds up pretty quickly and is part of the reason why I expect more than 10% EBITDA growth in 2020 and close to a point of EBITDAR margin improvement. With every $5 million of EBITDAR translating into about $1/share in the fair value, it matters.

Relatively Healthy Markets

Copa has also continued to benefit from reasonably healthy air travel markets across its operating region. Although Brazil's economic recovery has been lackluster, and other countries like Mexico, Chile, and Peru have seen some slowing trends, air travel demand remains healthy and competition has been more responsible of late. By virtue of its prime hub location in Panama, Copa doesn't have much apples-to-apples competition, but the company has nevertheless benefited from developments like the suspension of operations at Avianca Brasil and new management at Avianca (AVH) is seemingly more focused on profitability (not that they have a lot of choice in the matter, given the strains the business is under).

With slowing global economic growth, Copa's fuel costs have also continued to trend down. Although ASMs/gal was down more than 1% in the second quarter, the average cost per gallon was down more than 5%, helping offset a roughly 6% rise in ex-fuel costs per seat mile. All told, Copa continues to surprise to the good on its costs, with operating margin about 250bp ahead of expectations in the second quarter.

Further highlighting the healthy demand trends, revenue per seat mile has been declining at a slower pace than available seat miles, leading to a 70bp year-to-date improvement in load factor through August. Against a backdrop of healthy demand, management continues to work on new ancillary revenue-generating programs, including family fare bundles, and management expects incremental ancillary revenue growth in 2020 of around $20 million, similar to 2019's expected level. Again, $20 million may not sound like a lot for a company with close to $3 billion in revenue, but these ancillary revenue sources tend to have much higher margins, and so make a larger contribution to EBITDAR.

The structure of Copa's routes is also a positive against a backdrop of slowing economies. The routes Copa flies tend to be much less sensitive to local economic trends than in-country point-to-point flights, so while Copa does have meaningful exposure to the U.S. (23% of capacity), Brazil (16%), Argentina (10%), and Chile (7%), demand for its flights doesn't tend to fall off as sharply as for domestic carriers. Moreover, there's more to air travel markets than just underlying GDP growth; while Brazil's GDP has disappointed this year, Brazil has been Copa's most meaningfully improving market through the second quarter (helped by the Aviana Brasil shutdown).

The Outlook

Assuming Copa can add the MAX jets to its fleet next year, Copa could be looking at double-digit capacity growth and improved per-mile costs. I don't know how much further Copa can push its non-fuel cost efficiency programs, though, and I do expect the reintroduction of the MAX to have a negative impact on industry pricing (I believe industry pricing has been helped this year by the grounding of the MAX). Still, I expect high single-digit revenue growth next year and double-digit EBITDAR growth, and longer-term growth of around 6% to 7% (revenue) and 11% to 13% (EBITDAR), as well as low double-digit growth in FCF.

Copa shares look undervalued on both discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDAR. I continue to use a higher-than-normal discount rate (in the low double-digits) to account for the more volatile economies Copa serves (like Argentina), as well as the forex and fuel risk, not to mention the overall higher risk that accompanies the airline industry. With the EV/EBITDAR approach, rolling forward another quarter has a pretty positive effect on my 12-month EBITDAR estimate, and my fair value jumps to almost $125 on the same 7.5x multiple I've been using for years.

The Bottom Line

I do see some risk that Copa continues to trade below fair value on worries of slowing economic growth in Latin America, but even if there is some downside risk to 2020 earnings, it doesn't impact my long-term DCF fair value that much, though it does have a bigger impact on the EV/EBITDAR valuation. I believe Copa is a very well-run airline addressing markets with above-average growth potential and from a difficult-to-replace "fortress" asset in its Panama City hub. If today's upside isn't quite enough, I'd at least recommend putting this name on a watch list in the event of a meaningful future pullback, as this stock can show more near-term volatility on macro/sector scares than what usually materializes in the actual income statement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.