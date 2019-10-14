Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - October 13, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

Bitauto Holdings produced one of the best performances this week. The stock has an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). We note the historical underperformance of this stock. It dipped below $16 in the first quarter of the year and continued down to below $10.

Data by YCharts

This may lead some stockholders to feel the offer is too low and increase the possibility of negotiating a higher offer. However, in a letter dated September 12 to the Board of Directors, Tencent claims to have the support of a large group of shareholders (in excess of 48.50%) signifying a high probability of deal success on the current terms. The current stock price however reflects neither of these possibilities.

A committee is currently reviewing the offer so the deal is yet to have approval from the Board of Directors. We have penciled in an expected closing date during the first quarter of next year which may of course be significantly longer if the geo-political situation turns sour. This may explain the wider merger arbitrage spread. However, at 4.51% we think the deal should be attractive to most investors. We took a small position in this spread during the week. Admittedly, we had some good fortune following the progress of the trade negotiations on Friday as the stock closed up 1.86% for the week at $15.31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also continued its volatile path this week. Thursday almost saw the stock dip below $30. Following a slide during most of the week, the stock managed a small recovery on Friday but still finished down $1.71 or 5.21% at $31.10 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital.

We noted last week we were looking to implement an active arbitrage strategy, and that "A significant news announcement may alter this approach materially and with immediate effect." We see the appointment of David A Pace as the new chairman of the board as significant news as this leans in the opposite direction of a deal with Vintage Capital. However, we subsequently increased our position in this stock following that announcement. This was based on the limited potential downside and our short-term holding period. Although, following weaker restaurant sales data we do acknowledge the downside is greater than before. We will monitor this position very closely in the coming days and will be ready to exit should any news warrant such a move.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics followed last weeks decline with a rebound this week. Despite no new specific deal news, the stock managed a rise of 2.29% to $99.79. This is against an offer price of $114.50 from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). We attribute this rise partly to bargain hunting & deal speculation and the broader rise in the market. There is a large potential drop should this deal break and the stock return to its floor price. Somewhere in the region of $50. However, we maintain our small position and await details of the CMA invitation to comment, which closed October 11 2019.

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Acacia Communications was another significant loser this week. The stock fell 0.93% to close at $64.74 against an offer price of $70 from Cisco (CSCO). This leaves the simple spread at 8.12%. It appears last week's rise was short lived. Even with the positivity surrounding the trade talks at the end of the week, we were a little surprised be the muted reaction in the stock. However, in light of the progress being made in the global trade arena we will continue to hold our position.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market continued its volatile run this week as the U.S. China trade talks once again took center stage. At the start of the week, the situation was looking rather bleak. However, it appears some progress is being made which should delay the imposition of any additional tariffs. Despite these positive signals however, there is still some way to go before a full agreement is reached. Thus, volatility is not expected to disappear immediately. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 0.66% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) tracked the SPY and also had a positive week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.56%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 14 advances and 6 declines this week with 0 non-movers. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved 0.10% and the dispersion of returns was 1.62%. This is consistent with the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributed to the performances of PACB, ONCE & BITA despite the significant decline in RRGB.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 7.27% and thus remains relatively high. The T20 portfolio now has only 19 deals and 1 vacant spot filled by cash. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) has again become more reliant on spreads connected to the U.S. China trade negotiations. This is because many smaller deals with straightforward closing conditions have successfully closed and exited the investment universe in the last few weeks. Deals such as NCI, TYPE or ROX. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and still remains above 55%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

No risk of sounding like a broken record this week. Unlike previous weeks, we finally have a new "investable" deal into which we can sink our teeth. Ra Pharma (RARX) announced its takeover by UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) on Thursday. We like this deal and we will be discussing it further over the coming weeks. However, existing deals do continue to close and this is only one replacement.

Positive trade deal news should bode well for the future and there are also positive signals emanating from across the pond in relation to Brexit. However, it may be some time before mergers & acquisitions activity picks up. Therefore, in the meantime we need to make do with what we have available to us. More than ever, traders need to be aware of not just the risk of deal failure but also the possibility of deal extension. Deals may be judged more likely to close successfully as progress is made on a trade deal. However, this may not be at a pace acceptable to a profitable merger arbitrage strategy. Traders are advised to review their portfolio and ensure it is not packed with deals with large spreads whose expected closure dates may be unreliable.

Our outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage remains mildly positive for the time being. This is based upon positive signals coming from the trade negotiations. However, with fewer opportunities this may make optimizing a portfolio more difficult than in recent times.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, RRGB, BITA, ONCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.