The Economy Runs On Consumer Spending - Good That Consumer Confidence Is Up

We just don't seem to have any of the harbingers of a recession telling us we're about to have one.

The Michigan consumer confidence survey is strongly up for this month's report - that bodes well for the near future.

Consumer spending is some 70% of the U.S. economy. How the consumer spends is thus an important factor.

The importance of consumer confidence

As we're repeatedly told consumer spending is some 70% of the US economy. Thus, how confident the consumer is is important, for it's that confidence that leads to the opening of the purse strings and that spending.

Thus, if consumer confidence is strong and rising, then we can expect spending to keep going and we'll see continued economic growth.

We are therefore interested in that consumer confidence.

Michigan consumer confidence survey

Fortunately, we have just such a survey of consumer confidence and the numbers are looking good:

Sentiment rebounded in early October as consumers anticipated larger income gains and lower inflation during the year ahead. As a result, real income expectations rose to their most favorable level in two decades (see the chart). Stronger finances and lower interest rates helped to modestly bolster buying plans. These favorable trends did not change consumers' overall prospects for the national economy. A slower pace of overall economic growth is still anticipated, including some modest increases in the national unemployment rate during the year ahead.

Note what we're interested in here. What consumers think unemployment will be, or economic growth, isn't really all that important. We're interested in whether they're going to open their wallets and spend. That's what boosts consumer spending and that's the thing most influenced by consumer sentiment:

(Consumer confidence survey from U Michigan)

We can also look in more detail:

(Consumer confidence from U Michigan)

As we can also say about this:

Confidence remains high by historical standards, as there is much for consumers to be happy about. The strong job market is the primary support. With unemployment at a half-century low and wage growth stronger than it has been in over a decade, there is little in the job market for consumers not to like. Gasoline prices are about 20 cents below where they were at this time last year, although recent events put this support to consumer budgets at risk. With job growth slowing and the stock market unlikely to post sustained gains, confidence has nowhere to go but down.

We should be careful though

Consumer confidence and consumer spending may be 70% of the economy. But the much more variable element is business investment, that being driven by business confidence. About which we should note:

Consumer optimism comes in contrast to businesses’ attitudes. Uncertainties created by the U.S.-China trade war and the possibility of a no-deal Brexit by the British are weighing heavily on global business confidence. Business sentiment is consistent with a global economy that is struggling to grow.

The economy does not live by the consumer alone unfortunately.

My view

There's really nothing at all in consumer confidence that should lead us to thinking there's any problem with the US economy. On the entirely logical grounds that as far as the consumer is concerned there really isn't anything wrong with the US economy. Employment is high, unemployment is at record lows, real wages are growing, why wouldn't consumers be confident?

Any worries we might have should be concentrated upon that business sector.

The investor view

For macro investors, attention should be concentrated on the usual markers of business confidence. Inventory levels, business investment, those sorts of things. Any significant turn in the economic cycle will be marked there, not on the consumer side of the economy. Entirely unlike the last major turn, back in 2006 and so on, when it was the wealth effect that trimmed consumer spending first.

It's not so much that this time is different, it is that last time was. If we're to have a recession - and we will at some time - it's going to be a good old traditional one, led and driven by declines in business sentiment, those animal spirits Keynes made so much of. Just like pretty much all US recessions since WWII except for that last one.

