Wait Until Peloton Interactive Shares Slide Below $20 Before Investing

Peloton purports to be a tech company with mass market potential, but its products are too expensive for such growth potential as exercise equipment is a highly fungible good.

Plenty of IPOs have struggled in 2019, and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) appears to be one of the biggest losers of this year. CNBC reported that Peloton would be “on pace to become the second worst debut of a unicorn this year” if it traded below $27, and it sits at $22.51 at the time of writing. Peloton has a market cap of $6.2 billion, and only SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), a company facing lawsuits from angry dentists, launched a worse IPO this year.

Investors should remain skeptical of Peloton’s value as long as its share price is in the $20s. The recent WeWork disaster has created a new paradigm where investors are less reluctant to invest in high-growth unicorns if they cannot show a path towards profitability, and Peloton stands to be a major victim of this change with its problematic numbers. Until Peloton can show it can become profitable instead of the latest Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), smart investors should wait for its price to fall if they consider this company at all.

The Company’s True Potential

Peloton’s CEO, John Foley, echoing WellHello CEO, claimed in its pre-IPO SEC report that it is a media company, logistics company, and apparel company, among four additional descriptions. This is an early warning sign, as Peloton tries to mask the fact that it is just an exercise equipment manufacturer.

Peloton’s main product is the Peloton Stationary Exercise Bike, which costs $2,245, including shipping and warranty. Customers can also pay $58 for 39 months at 0% financing. It recently started selling a Peloton Treadmill which costs $4,295.

If Peloton merely sold very expensive exercise bikes and equipment, no one would be valuing it at over $6 billion. What makes Peloton stand out is that it also sells a Connected Fitness Subscription of $39 per month, which are fitness classes connected to its equipment. Peloton states that these classes are led by world-class instructors who “teach classes across a variety of fitness and wellness disciplines” and “produce over 950 original programs per month.”

A subscription model offers certain advantages such as a regular routine stream, and Peloton has been able to create a loyal, nearly cult-like following. Peloton reported an average net monthly connected fitness churn of just 0.64% and 0.65% in the 2018 and 2019 respective fiscal years, and its subscription revenue has risen from $32 million in 2017 to $181 million in 2019. And with Americans growing more concerned about staying healthy, Peloton’s growth potential seems to be immense. The company argues as much, stating that its serviceable addressable market (SAM) is 14 million products of which Peloton has 4% penetration.

But, in fact, Peloton’s potential market is nowhere as large as it wants to claim. It calculates SAM as a percentage of its total addressable market (TAM) and calculates TAM by assessing individuals between the ages of 18 to 70 who have a household income of more than $50,000. With the U.S. median household income at $61,937, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Peloton is claiming that its products will become mainstream items.

This is absurd. MarketWatch reported in 2018 that the average American spent just $33 per month on gym memberships, which is a far cry from paying over $2,000 for a home exercise bike on top of a $39/month membership. And if an economic downturn occurs, as has been widely predicted, customers will quickly abandon Peloton bikes for cheaper products. There is also the prospect of competitors jumping in to follow Peloton’s success such as Soul Cycle as Peloton does not boast a major moat. While Peloton has some growth potential, its statement that it will become more than a toy for the rich is pure fantasy.

Subscriptions and Earnings

Despite the concerns, Peloton has shown its ability to grow so far, with revenue rising $183.5 million in 2017 to $719.2 million in 2019. But if there is any story to learn from how IPOs have performed in 2019, it is that investors are less interested in feeding money to the fastest growing IPOs. Instead, we want to know how the company plans to become profitable after reporting losses of $48 million in 2018 and $195 million in 2019. Peloton is very short on answers to that question.

Purported tech companies like Peloton will often argue that, by moving away from selling lower-margin hardware to higher-margin subscription software, they can improve their numbers and become profitable that way. The problem is that Peloton is the rare “tech company” where its subscriptions are not more profitable. Peloton’s subscriptions in 2019 had a gross margin of just 43%, an abysmally low percentage for any subscription. In fact, 43% is the gross margin for Peloton’s exercise equipment.

That bad margin number could be made even worse by the fact that Peloton is in trouble with music publishers over streaming rights. Peloton states that “music royalty fees are our largest subscription variable costs.” Said costs could rise even higher as music publishers have sued Peloton for $300 million, claiming that Peloton used 2,200 unauthorized songs in its video fitness classes.

Peloton bulls can point to ways in which the companies could become profitable. Peloton could raise prices on its products and subscriptions, and it is likely that few customers would leave as they have already committed a significant investment in buying the bike or treadmill. Its subscription margins could improve as the company achieves economies of scales, and Peloton is working on expanding overseas.

But such efforts have either downsides or will require time and investment which will accelerate Peloton’s losses in the short term. It is difficult to see Peloton turning around its losses anytime soon, which will continue to scare away investors.

The Valuation Question

Despite the losses and the concerns about what Peloton’s growth potential really is, some may argue that Peloton is a good buy at the present value. Two Wall Street Journal writers argued that Peloton’s valuation is quite low compared to other IPOs such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) or Zoom Video (ZM), and those companies have performed well since going public. In fact, Peloton’s P/S ratio of 8.4 is only marginally worse than Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), one of the most successful fitness stocks on the market with a P/S of 7.8.

The Planet Fitness example does indicate that Peloton could be a reasonable buy if it only falls a little further from its $22.51 range, but there are a few differences for why Planet Fitness is still the better business. Planet Fitness may lack Peloton’s growth potential, but it is profitable with its numbers trending in the right direction unlike Peloton.

But, perhaps, the biggest difference between the two is that 27-year old Planet Fitness has shown it has staying power. We have seen exercise or fitness devices like Fitbit rise quickly, only to fall when the fad goes out of style, and it becomes clear that the device only caters to a niche market. Peloton could very easily fall into this hole, especially since it is selling a product marketed primarily to the rich.

Unfortunately, there is no sure way to know now if Peloton will have staying power by 2024. Far from trading this company at a premium due to its growth potential which should massively slow down, investors should trade Planet Fitness at a lower P/S ratio than Planet Fitness. A ratio of 6.0 to 6.5 would be reasonable, which at the higher end would give Peloton a valuation of $5.8 billion. With over 280 million outstanding shares, that creates a share price of a little over $20.

Look Elsewhere

The news is not all bad for Peloton, and there is a case to be made for how it can recover and become its long-term growth stock. If it can retain its loyal consumers, if it can show its staying power and that it is not the latest exercise fad, if it can improve its margin numbers and address into a sizable portion of its SAM, and if it can keep costs like music streaming under control, this is a company which could head in the right direction.

But that is a lot of ifs. Otherwise, Peloton is a company reporting massive and increasing losses at a time when investors are growing more skeptical of losing companies. Even if you think that the company’s growth justifies investing in it, you should wait as it will continue to slide. Peloton will be a much better investment once it falls out of the $20 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.