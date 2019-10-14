The Empire Strikes Back - Space 1.0 Stocks Are Outpacing The Nasdaq And The S&P 500

This sector, with Northrop Grumman in the vanguard, is experiencing secular revenue growth in their space divisions, enough to drive up group earnings - and with earnings, stock prices.

Tech Entrepreneurs Opened Up The Space Market

When we set up our space-sector equity research business in 2017, our impetus came from the transformation of tech-sector entrepreneurs into space-sector entrepreneurs. The two leading commercial space vendors - BlueOrigin (BORGN) of Kent, WA and SpaceX (SPACE) of Hawthorne, CA were founded and lead by the tech entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk respectively. The commercial logic of both companies is similar - multiple-orders-of-magnitude launch cost reduction such that the unit volume (# of launches per year and # of units shipped to orbit) in the market would rise, market share accrue to these new low-cost vendors, and with it equity value created.

We saw this trend as akin to the cost-down generational change that has taken place in tech in the last fifty years or so. We thought this launch cost reduction would lead to major value creation in the space sector because it would make many more activities economically viable. (You can see our thoughts from 2017 here.)

And indeed both companies have gone from strength to strength since then and in the case of SpaceX it has even attracted funding from mainstream, conservative investors. Still lower cost new entrants such as Rocket Lab have joined the party. The New Space Race has indeed been propelled by cost reduction. So - our thesis is playing out thus far. Good. Well done us.

But The Space 1.0 Stocks Are Beating The NASDAQ

Our coverage universe is designed to capture those companies with tradeable securities which have substantial space lines of business. This means a small number of pureplays, like Iridium (IRDM), whose business is entirely space-based; and a lot of companies with large space divisions within an overall group. Typically they are companies which also have significant aerospace & defense or national security activities, such as Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Raytheon (RTN) or Science Applications International Corp (SAIC). There are a good few of them and most are old-line companies. For instance, Raytheon ("light from the Gods") can be traced back to 1922 when it was established as the American Appliance Company. Rocketdyne was established as a division of North American Aviation in 1955. And so on.

This cohort of companies has been on a tear since we started our service here on SeekingAlpha. Here's our current "Buy - Long Term Hold" stocks within our Marketplace service, year-to-date performance vs. the S&P500 and the NASDAQ.

The "Cestrian - Space Sector Buys" portfolio is a simple portfolio of the stocks we currently have as "Buy - Long Term Hold" in our Marketplace service here on SeekingAlpha.

They are: AJRD, IRDM, ManTech International (MANT), NOC, and SAIC - equal weighted ie. 20% allocation to each. If the stocks aren't familiar to you, we've published plenty of work on the regular SeekingAlpha site on each of these stocks - just click on our Profile icon and you can search our content by ticker.

The chart below is on a total return basis ie. stock price plus dividends.

Pretty remarkable for a bunch of old-line boring companies, right? Beat the NASDAQ by a factor of 1.4x (ie 40% more return) and the S&P500 by about 1.7x (ie. 70% more return). The outperformance holds over most recent periods of measurement too - we didn't just pick a flattering period.

Here's the 5-year equivalent (the portfolio model rebalances to 20% allocation at each year end).

Again, pretty solid outperformance.

Why is this?

National Security Concerns Are Increasing Globally

The Space 1.0 vendors aren't generating value because they suddenly decided to compete on cost with the launch-sector new entrants. On the contrary, it's because their original raison d'etre has returned. As living memory of World War II recedes, there is reducing commitment to the international - in some ways supra-national - institutions created in its wake. This is famously true of the US under the Trump administration but other nations also give limited credo to the likes of the WTO, the United Nations, the World Bank, the IMF, the EU, and so on. The two biggest economies, the US and China, are each pursuing a nation-state focused strategy. This is also true of Russia which although not on a comparable economic scale to the US and China, has military ambitions - and perhaps actual capabilities - beyond its purse. And each of these nation states is engaged in a quiet elevation of strategic capabilities. They are each nuclear-capable states; each is a spacefaring state; and each is vying for its position in the world in a way that wasn't the case ten years ago. Russia, suffering under long-lived sanctions, is building military power as an alternative to economic or political influence in the G-8 as was; and China has designs on the US' global hegemony.

And the new theater for all this is space. Not necessarily Reagan-style SDI / 'Star Wars', although that may yet come to pass - but certainly as a show of force and might.

The US has accelerated its Moon program because China has achieved more in lunar missions lately than has the US since the 1970s. NASA's lost decade from the cancellation of the Shuttle program in 2011 to the first Commercial Crew journey to the International Space Station in 2020 (or 2021!) was an opportunity for China to accelerate its space science. Commercial Crew itself - wherein NASA has partnered with Boeing and SpaceX to the tune of $4.2bn and $2.6bn respectively - is designed to remove the US' reliance on Russian rockets and launch facilities to get US astronauts to the ISS. And so on.

The chief beneficiary of this trend in our view is Northrop Grumman (NOC). Thanks to its national-security launch heritage, product lineup of high-end military satellites and other hardware, and its inspired - and now cheap-looking - $10bn acquisition of Orbital ATK in 2018 - the company is positioned extremely well to keep winning US government business. It has achieved this without irking the US government, so much so that it has been the sole-bidder on important contracts like the NASA Cislunar Gateway project or, potentially, the Air Force's GBSD Minuteman III replacement program (a huge contract of c.$80bn where a sole prime would have typically been unthinkable).

NOC has been a big winner for us since we went to Buy - Long Term Hold in February this year, and we think its outperformance will continue based on its exceptionally strong positioning with the federal government, its product mix, and its recently revised leadership team. Here's the stock since we went to buy on 13 February (you can see our original Buy note here) - about 3x the return of the S&P500 and over 2x the return of the NASDAQ, all on a total return basis including dividends.

We cover Northrop continuously including talking to the management team (as we do with most all our covered stocks). We think there is plenty of good news ahead from the company resulting from its thus-far skillful handling of its government lines of business.

The stock pulled back a little on Friday when the Raytheon / United Technologies merger was approved by shareholders. The market seems concerned that NOC's win rate and margins will suffer from the increased weight of RTN post the merger. We think that concern is overstated, since NOC and RTN play in largely different parts of the value chain. We see any further pullback in NOC's stock price as a still more compelling Buy opportunity.

We Think This Trend Is Set To Continue

We see no let-up in the trend of increasing global tensions with national security matters to the fore. And we see space playing an increasing role in this. Just this week NASA has re-upped its commitment to Space 1.0-style monolithic government missions based on the huge and hugely expensive 'Space Launch System' rocket, which will benefit AJRD as one of the rocket motor providers. India failed to land a rover safely on the Moon last month but you can bet it is going to try again. And China's probe on the far side of the Moon - the first time that part of the Moon has been reached by humans - remains active. This has led to the acceleration of the NASA Artemis Moon program, which requires Orion capsules for the SLS rocket. Although both BORGN and SPACEX can make capsules, the order for the first 6-12 units went to Lockheed Martin (LMT), another Space 1.0 vendor.

So we think our space sector stocks will continue to enjoy the ride, despite them being long in the tooth. We remain at Buy - Long Term Hold on AJRD, IRDM, MANT, NOC and SAIC. But if we had to pick just one stock to play the trend - we believe NOC is the frontrunner.

