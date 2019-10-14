Use DCFs But Use Them Wisely

But don't misuse them, understand how conservative or optimistic your scenarios are, don't get overconfident, never pound the table, and honestly ask yourself, "Is this business as predictable as this DCF work suggests?"

Using a wide range of long-term scenarios and thoughtful DCF work can significantly improve your understanding of a business and its key value drivers.

Traders who care about how others will treat a stock in the near-term don't need DCFs. Only investors who care about the present value of future cash flows should care.

DCFs are controversial but they are literally the only true way to value a business. Other methods are blunt short-hand tools that can have dangerous blind spots.

Discounted cash flow models are controversial. Many think DCFs are a foolish and even dangerous tool because predicting the distant future is a fool's errand. I agree that predicting the future is hard and that DCFs are a dangerous tool when used incorrectly. There are significant risks to their misuse due to the dangers of false precision, false confidence, and "garbage in, garbage out."

But the definition of value is not up for debate. The value of a business is the present value of all future cash flows to the business from today until eternity. So discounted cash flow models are literally the only way to value a business. All other methods are just short-hand DCFs with the only difference being the user has no idea what the long-term assumptions are.

If one is a trader, he/she cares more about where stocks might trade in the next day, week, month, or year. In that case, value is mostly irrelevant. The trader cares more predicting how other people will trade the stock in the near-term, which is a far different challenge than estimating the present value of all future cash flows. That's not a knock against traders, but it is a fact. Traders simply do not care how many stores a company will have in 10 years or how many users a subscription business will have in 20 years. That is almost never a consideration. Of course, there are successful traders out there, so my intention is not to dissuade anyone from trading who has that skill.

On the other hand, if one is an investor, he/she cares more about the long-term value creation of the business. The investor cares about how much cash will be generated by the business that will be available for discretionary purposes. That refers to how much cash the business could distribute to shareholders over the long-term.

Of course, many companies could return more cash to shareholders now but choose not to because management can put that cash to better use. A rapidly growing subscription business with strong unit economics should probably be plowing any discretionary cash flow back into acquiring more new subscribers. A new retail model with fantastic unit economics and plenty of white space should probably be plowing the cash flows generated from existing stores into opening new stores. A company like Berkshire Hathaway should continue to use the cash generated by its many subsidiaries, and its insurance float, to acquire more wholly-owned businesses to the extent they can be acquired at attractive prices. A steady slow-growing business with limited opportunities to reinvest its cash flow in the business and an undervalued stock should probably be using that cash to repurchase shares.

The point is investors care about long-term cash generating ability while traders care more about how other market participants will trade a stock in the near-term. If you're participating in markets, it is critical to understand which one you are.

If you are an investor, discounted cash flow is simply a must-have tool in your toolkit. What investors should be looking for is the truth--the unvarnished, unbiased truth. Strip away all the short-term noise, all the Wall Street nonsense, all the crowd following, all the opinions on TV, all the things that simply do not matter in the long run. How much cash will be generated that could be paid to me? Or how much could be paid to me that they are instead choosing to reinvest in the business to earn attractive returns on reinvested capital? That is what matters. And DCF is the only tool that answers that question.

But extreme caution is warranted for two key reasons:

First, if you build a DCF before you truly understand the business, all you're going to do is develop great confidence in what is actually nonsense. And nothing could be more dangerous. I have seen this time and time again. Building a DCF should be the last thing you should do after you understand the company, its growth opportunities, its risks, its management philosophy, and the key drivers of value creation.

Many times when I'm building out my scenario analysis and DCF models, I'll realize that I don't have enough confidence in one or more long-term variables. For example, I might not have any confidence where gross margins go over time or how many stores a retailer could have in the distant future. Sometimes more work is required to get more confidence in those things. Sometimes I need to ask the company some questions. Often, I will speak with former executives or key customers or suppliers of the company. And other times, those variables just aren't predictable enough for me to have enough confidence to value the business within any reasonable range. That's ok. I just move on to the next business.

Second, if you build a DCF with only one set of assumptions, you're doing it wrong. This is where those who say, "DCFs are dumb, no one can predict the future," have it right. You can't predict the future. And building a DCF with one set of future assumptions is implicitly stating that you can.

The risk of that is you build out this beautiful DCF that boldly claims this stock is worth exactly $46.22 per share. And the stock is trading at $20 so therefore you back up the truck. That's called overconfidence and it's a great way to lose money.

The approach that I take is to build out several long-term scenarios. I use anywhere from 3 to 5 different scenarios to value most businesses. I call them bear, base, and bull case scenarios if there are 3 and sometimes I throw in a super bear or super bull scenario if the range of future outcomes is wider than average.

My DCF model links to my scenario analysis worksheet. I simply toggle one cell to indicate which scenario I want to flow through the DCF. I can quickly view and toggle between each scenario running through the DCF and see how each is different in terms of long-term growth, margins, capital requirements, tax rates, and the other variables to choose to model. Sometimes I make these models fairly simple and other times I've made them more detailed. It depends on the situation.

The benefit of this is that I can say to myself, "I don't know what exactly this stock is worth, but if this specific future scenario plays out it would probably be worth $30 per share today. And if this alternative future plays out it would be worth $45 per share today. And if this other future plays out it would be worth closer to $60 per share today."

"Now, how reasonable are these different scenarios?"

"How confident can I possibly be in each one?"

"What could go wrong that would make this scenario way too optimistic?"

"What could go right that would make this scenario way too conservative?"

"What if I tweaked the operating leverage in my Bear case? What impact would that have on value?"

"What if I tweak the speed at which the company opens new stores? What impact does that have on value?"

"How much does changing revenue growth actually drive value?"

"How much does changing the terminal year store count actually drive value?"

"Is it actually the margin assumption that determines value far more than the revenue growth rate?"

"What if the company's capital requirements increase or decrease significantly? Is that a material driver of value?"

"Everyone is worried about a recession, but even if I assume an average recession occurs, it only reduces the current value of the stock by $5 per share or 4%. And the stock is trading at a massive discount to even a recession scenario, so it is already more than pricing in a recession."

"What assumptions do I need to assume about the future to have the DCF spit out the current stock price? And are those assumptions reasonable or completely ridiculous?" That is often called a "reverse DCF," which I can't recommend highly enough.

The list goes on and on. But scenario analysis and DCFs can help you answer these questions and others. The shorthand valuation tools that most people use like P/E or EV/Revenue or P/FCF are fine to use if you understand their many limitations. And don't forget, P/E ratios are also predicting the distant future; you just don't know what those assumptions are. With DCFs, you can actually know what you're assuming, understand what the key drivers of value are, and endlessly debate them with other informed investors. Additionally, knowing the assumptions for the variables allows you go to back in hindsight and see where you were wrong or right. This sort of post-mortem analysis is invaluable to those who care about improving their long-term forecasting abilities. It's not easy and you'll never get it exactly right, but going back and studying your old scenario analysis and DCF work is extremely illuminating. "I got the operating leverage completely wrong. Wow, I will focus on that more going forward," is one possible takeaway.

Just use these tools wisely, try to make conservative assumptions, don't get overconfident, never pound the table, and honestly ask yourself, "Is this business as predictable as this DCF work suggests?" If not, widen the range of future outcomes or move on to the next company.

