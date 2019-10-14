RIB Software: Complex Story With Attractive Long-Term Upside

Peer multiples point to up to 45% upside with DCF-based fair value range between €22 to €26.

Since the beginning of the year, RIB's (OTC: RSTAY) [ETR:RIB] stock returned +72%, while its benchmark index - TecDAX was up +11% and MDAX +17%. Following second round of guidance upgrade, the stock climbed to €21.4 - the highest level this year and staying at that level. RIB is about to set a new record with the strongest top line growth of 50.6%. However, the growth is largely M&A driven, with organic growth being below historic average as company transitioning into SaaS model.

In essence, RIB's equity story consists of two parts:

Fundamental portion - 1) migration from license to SaaS and 2) growth of cloud platform primarily through M&A.

Non-fundamental portion - 1) departure of CEO Thomas Wolf by 2023, who holds c.17% of RIB's stock and is presumably looking for an attractive exit strategy 2) possible RIB sale to potentially strategic acquirer, such as Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK).

We believe, the market is largely skewed towards the non- fundamental portion of the story. However, looking at its fundamental valuation, RIB has very attractive upside to up to 50% (peer/historic) and only moderate upside of 13% derived by DCF.

Chart 1 Strong benchmark beat - RIB 72% vs 11%

Source: Image created by author with data from Boerse.de

RIB Software at a glance

RIB Software undertakes the development and distribution of its flagship iTWO software with its prime focus on the construction industry. The company serves more than 100,000 clients and more than 800,000 users including developers, construction contractors, sub-contractors as well as investors and government, among others. In 2018 the company generated €137m in sales with c. 1,038 FTE located in over 30 offices worldwide. With its core business software suite iTWO, RIB serves the entire value chain of the construction industry with a particular focus on time and cost management, with its 5D BIM enterprise solution. In order to respond to the ongoing shift towards cloud-based software solutions, RIB drives a hybrid approach, delivering flexible payment options both on premises and on-cloud: classical license + maintenance; Saas and transaction-based models. RIB was founded in 1961 with its HQ in Stuttgart, Germany and since 2011 has been listed on the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Chart 2 RIB - business model in a nutshell

Source: RIB IR Presentation

Investment thesis

1) Beneficial market environment

The main trend in the construction industry which helps to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the construction industry is Building Information Modelling aka BIM. At its core, BIM is a database which not only includes the geometry of buildings but also further attributes of the asset and/or its components, such as the construction materials along with their properties (e.g. thermal transmittance, sound insulation properties or ecological footprint) – to which all parties have access. As all stakeholders can easily access the data model, collaboration should also be significantly enhanced. As a result, the BIM approach should enable overall better outcomes for construction work. With its core products, RIB is at the forefront and set to become one of the biggest winners of this race.

According to IT Key metrics data, construction companies spend on average 1.2% of total sales on IT, which is considerably lower than the average expenditure of 3.4%. The construction industry is forecasted to gradually catch up, with its IT expenditure expected to grow at 19% through 2017-22. (Source: Zion Market Research).

Chart 3 Strong market dynamics

Source: Image created by author with data from Nemetschek

The ongoing trend towards cloud-based BIM software solutions resulted in its dominant market position (67% in 2016) which is set to expand even further to 70% by 2022. The market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.1% in the mid-term (by 2022E) owing to its lower operating costs and remote access, which makes it more affordable and convenient.

2) Business model switch and M&A result in abnormally high sales growth

RIB is about to record the strongest sales growth in its history at 50.6% to reach €206m in sales in 2019, which is however largely M&A driven. Organic growth should account for a fraction of that growth or 5.4%, which is way behind the average 11.1% in the last 4 years.

Backed by Phase III contract with around €10m volume, RIB upgraded its guidance by an average 4% to €210m - €225m, implying 58.9% growth rate at mid-point - ahead of our 50.6% for 2019. RIB doesn't provide guidance for organic sales growth, in fact it remains rather intransparent in this regard, citing that organic growth is cannibalised by rising SaaS share and it's negative impact in the mid-term. We share this view with the company and assume declining organic growth at 4.4% CAGR (2018-23) as RIB actively pushing for SaaS/cloud contracts. Overall, all in growth should be rather high at 36.9% CAGR (2018-23) vs 18.6% historic average as RIB continues to execute on its expansive M&A strategy.

Chart 4 M&A drives topline development

Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

Breaking down the topline growth

In iTWO business segment (65%/97% of total sales/EBITDA in 2019) the company predominantly operates a license model (>60%) as well as SaaS/Cloud-based agreements (c.10% of iTWO revenue) delivering its software to customer owned IT infrastructures (private cloud) or using public cloud offerings. With its cloud based technology aka iTWO 4.0, RIB is aggressively pushing towards SaaS/cloud based payment models, resulting in declining license sales in the future. In fact, we see license sales dropping by 5.2% CAGR (2019-23), following abnormally strong 2019 growth. In 2019, license sales should be up by 21.1% following Phase III contract (one off event) with an estimated volume of €10m. Since those large contracts are difficult to predict, we assume none going forward (refer to "Excursion: iTWO in a nutshell" for a contract breakdown).

Overall, we see iTWO sales growth (all organic) at 4.3% CAGR (2018-23) including strong 2019 with 10.4% growth or soft 2.8% CAGR (2019-23) adjusting for 2019.

Chart 5 Uninspiring organic growth in iTWO segment amid switch to SaaS

Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

Excursion: iTWO in a nutshell

RIB is best known for its iTWO product family which comes into play during the so-called ‘build stage’ in the construction process enabling its customers to 1) increase the efficiency of project management, 2) minimize cost and deadline risks and 3) increase construction quality.

RIB’s past financial performance was as rather ‘lumpy’, which is mainly the result of its still predominantly license-based business model. Within its ‘classic’ iTWO products, RIB distinguishes between three deal sizes, depending on the level of enterprise roll-out: 1) Phase I with a deal volume of below €0.5m, where frequency has decreased over the years; 2) Phase II which includes divisional enterprise roll-outs with a volume of €0.5m-€5m and usually accounts for the biggest chunk of annual deal volume and 3) Phase III - full enterprise roll-outs with a volume of above €5m which historically were between 2-3 deals per annum. Usually, c. 50% of the total deal volume is attributed to licenses with around 30% accounted for consultants who aid software implementation. In the ‘classic’ license model, RIB charges around 15% to 20% (of license fee) for maintenance, including any updates and support with a typical contract term of up to 3-4 years.

Backed by the continuous shift towards cloud-based software solutions, for the past five years RIB has been developing a vertical cloud-based end-to-end enterprise iTWO 4.0 platform. This will enable RIB to provide its customers a combination of Software as a Service ("SaaS"), Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS") and Platform as a Service ("PAAS") solutions. In total, we estimate that the company invested around €60m into development of the iTWO 4.0 platform over the period of five years, which represents 70% of its total R&D investments over the same period. Going forward, iTWO 4.0 platform will be the centrepiece of RIB’s current and future ventures, such as MTWO (partnership with Microsoft) – the group’s key growth driver.

MTWO segment (30%/13% of total sales/EBITDA in 2019): In 2018, RIB joined forces with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and created the first vertical cloud for the construction and real estate industry to benefit from accelerating cloud transition. The MTWO cloud platform is based on RIB’s iTWO 4.0 BIM enterprise suite built on Azure private cloud technology.

Over the course of three years (e.g. by 2021), which RIB calls the "investment phase", it plans to make 50 bolt-on to mid-sized acquisitions with the goal to expand its customer reach and gain market share (see below "MTWO - deep dive into the future growth"). These acquisitions build the starting point for revenue development in the coming years. In fact, we expect to see sales reach €62m in 2019 (100% M&A) and subsequently rising to €455m by 2023 of which 85% or €393m being acquisition-related. The rest of the revenue stems from converted customers to MTWO platform, which we expect to grow exponentially in the coming years, from €0 to €63m by 2023. However, we remain very conservative in our estimates, as given a virtually non-existent track record, we assume only 30% customer conversion to MTWO platform or 400,000 compared to RIB's aggressive target of 2,000,000.

Chart 6 Building MTWO segment with M&A

Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

MTWO partnership - a closer look

The platform consists of 100 modules and encompasses the entire range of RIB’s products as well adjacent Microsoft products, such as BI, Office 360, among others. RIB’s goal is to foster MTWO reach by investing heavily in the first 2-3 years with a clear focus on growing its customer base. In order to build up sales teams, RIB has already invested €1m in 2018. Going forward it plans to further invest in total around €5m (€3m in 2019 and €2m in 2021) to further expand its MTWO platform. The business model is to leverage its next generation iTWO 4.0 enterprise suite and to charge for subscribing to the software and data services provided by Microsoft and RIB in the cloud.

With its MTWO platform, RIB aims to address small to mid-sized companies who struggle in its cloud transition strategy and who cannot afford costly licenses. Subs-based payment models are appealing for smaller companies, which currently cannot afford to buying costly licenses but want to have the full power of 5D BIM modelling. Going forward, we believe 2/3 of customers should come from joint efforts of RIB/Microsoft, with the rest brought by acquired managed service providers ("MSPs"). As a result, RIB will increase its sales mix, which is currently more direct-centered.

Chart 7 MTWO set up

Source: RIB IR Presentation

MTWO - deep dive into the future growth

In order to foster MTWO platform expansion, RIB pursues a rather expansive M&A strategy. In the coming three years it plans to acquire more than 50 managed service providers ("MSP") globally aiming to: 1) set up an expert team; 2) develop local markets, 3) resell SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and 4) provide managed services. RIB looks for ("MSP") partners with more than 20,000 users with the following focus: 1) ("ERP") consulting companies with around 10% EBITDA margin; 2) Cloud Service Providers with a special focus on cloud products and around 10%-20% EBITDA margin; 3) value-added resellers with a focus on a specialized software as well as 4) software vendors. According to RIB, each ("MSP") partner would require on average $10m in investment and bring around $10m in sales with the 80% or 40 targets being fully consolidated.

Chart 8 Highly expansive M&A strategy to support future growth

Source: RIB IR Presentation

Since announcement of its strategy in August 2018, RIB has in total acquired 10 managed service providers and invested around $150m in total. The majority of these acquisitions (6 out 10) are fully consolidated. On average RIB paid 8x EBITDA with the most expansive acquisition being BSD, based in US (software provider) and attractive EBITDA margin profile of between 20% - 25% vs 10% the rest, for which it paid 13x EBITDA.

Chart 9 RIB acquired 10 targets for $150m in just 1 year

Source: RIB IR Presentation

Given the high volume investments, RIB also expects an equally high payoff from those investments. From its current 800,000 total users, the company has identified 500,000 or 63% of convertible users which together with acquired users from ("MSP") partners, drive future user base expansion. According to the company, it takes between 6 to 12 months to convert its users to MTWO platform.

Coupled with 50 acquisitions, RIB expects to see rather steep usage expansion from the current (H1 19) 21,000 to 30,000 in 2019 to 100,000 by 2020 and 2,000,000 by 2023. According to RIB, the usage growth assumption is "very conservative" as it constitutes “only” 2% of the total market.

In terms of usage monetization, RIB strives to achieve “$50 to $500 revenue/user/month. In terms of EBITDA dynamics, RIB targets up to $30 /user/month implying midterm EBITDA margin target of 30%.

Chart 10 Highly ambitious goals

Source: RIB IR Presentation

We, on the other hand, are more conservative and assume only 20% of 2,000,000 conversion with an average $10 revenue per user months - 1/5 of lower end of RIB's targeted $50 to $500.

Chart 11 Gradual user conversion expected - way below RIB's expectations

Source: Image created by author

In terms of total acquisitions, we are in line with RIB's goal and factor in our estimates:

2019 sales: 6 fully consolidated ("MSP") acquisitions with a total of €62m

2020 sales: 13 fully consolidated ("MSP") acquisitions with a total of €126m

2021 sales: 15 fully consolidated ("MSP") acquisitions with a total of €151m

2022 sales: 5 fully consolidated ("MSP") acquisitions with a total of €54m

Overall, given its limited track record, ("MSPs") will need ramp-up time for MTWO technology and what we see as a rather niche market, we view the targets as rather ambitious with low visibility.

xTWO/YTWO segment (5% of total sales/negative EBITDA in 2019): consists of all the e-commerce activities of RIB, including web-based platforms for the electronic mapping of e-commerce processes with end users (B2C). Given its only marginal importance in RIB's portfolio we won't do any detailed forecasting. However, as part of ambitions for this segment, RIB has introduced the so-called ("YTWO") platform or supply chain management platform for construction industry (see "Excursion: YTWO - a wild card option"). Following couple of setbacks, we don't see this platform having any meaningful impact on RIB's mid-term performance.

Excursion: YTWO - a wild card option

Back in 2016, the company decided to leverage its leading expertise in the construction industry and entered into a partnership with the US-based leading global manufacturing services partner Flex, by forming YTWO JV, which however lasted for only two years with RIB announcing in December 2018 the decision of Flex to terminate the JV, leaving RIB the sole owner of the platform with a subsequent buy back of residual 50% for €42.8m. This move, which was largely due to changing management at Flex, caught investors by surprise and the stock consequently shed more than 20% on the day of announcement. In the beginning of 2019, the company announced a new strategy for its YTWO venture, with the goal of establishing partnerships with leading construction players in order to foster YTWO penetration. Should RIB be successful in creating a leading supply chain management tool, the upside could be rather attractive.

3) Steep rise in cloud and recurring revenue share

Propelled by RIB’s gradual shift towards cloud-based products, in particular with its MTWO platform, we see cloud share picking up to 48% by 2023 from just 13% largely supported by M&A. We assume 50% cloud share of future acquisitions which is in line with the already acquired managed serviced providers.

Chart 12 Steep cloud share increase on the back of aggressive M&A

Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

By the same token, share of recurring revenues should pick up to 68% by 2023 from just 42% in 2018 - supported by rapid growth in cloud (M&A related). We calculate, around 70% of acquired ("MSP") revenues are recurring (including cloud/SaaS as well as maintenance services) with the rest being low margin reselling activities - in line with the past acquisitions.

Chart 13 Improving revenue visibility - M&A related

Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

4) Temporary setback in profitability amid M&A margin dilution and business model switch

In the past, RIB's project like business set up resulted in considerable volatility in its profitability, with EBITDA margin ranging between 25.5% to 36.8% with mid-point at 31%. This was largely the result of sporadical occurrence of Phase III contracts (recall these are the largest contracts with more than $5m total volume and margins in excess of 30%).

Going forward, we see RIB’s profitability (rep. EBITDA adjusted for c. €4m positive IFRS impact) declining to 25.1% by 2021 from 28.3% in 2018 and driven by the combination of the following factors: 1) shifting product mix and 2) dilutive margin profile of acquired targets between 10% to 20%. We point out; RIB invests around 19% of its sales in R&D of which 36% is capitalised – going forward we assume the ratio is unchanged.

Chart 14 Margin dilution amid M&A and business model switch

Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

We highlight within the MTWO platform/segment the split is the key determinant of the margin in this segment:

a) Dilutive margin profile of acquired targets between 10% to 20% which account for 100% of total MTWO EBITDA in 2019 with its share subsequently declining to 75% by 2023 - positive for margin;

b) Converted users – both existing RIB customers and acquired ("MSP") customers – have a very attractive margin profile of up to 40% (by 2023E) – progressively rising to that level from 20% in 2019E. As more customers migrate to MTWO cloud, we should see it's EBITDA contribution increasing to 25% by 2023 from 0% in 2019.

Overall, the MTWO EBITDA margin is expected to improve to 22.8% by 2023 from just 7% in 2019E on the back of the aforementioned product mix change.

Chart 15 Gradual margin improvement as more customers convert to MTWO cloud

Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

4) FCF is burdened by aggressive M&A investments

We expect the free cash flow (FCF, defined as operating cash flow less capex and M&A) to be largely impacted by aggressive M&A activity. In fact, we see the following investments in the span of 3-4 years:

2019: €130m cash outflow used to acquire 6 ("MSPs")

2020: €113m cash outflow used to acquire 13 ("MSPs")

2021: €136m cash outflow used to acquire 15 ("MSPs")

2022: €49m cash outflow used to acquire 5 ("MSPs")

According to our calculations, FCF should decline to negative €119m in 2019, while subsequently improving towards negative €99m and €96m in 2020-21 and recovering to +€100m by 2023, as RIB wraps up its investments. We estimate, RIB will have to invest in total around €430m in order to execute on it's M&A strategy. This inevitably rises question of financing.

On the back of current cash reserves (H1 -19) of €164m (of which €128m in new equity raised in 2018) and our estimated annual operating cash flow of c. €56m as well as around €50m in treasury stock, we believe RIB will manage to finance the majority or c. 75% of ("MSP") acquisitions with its operating cash. We reckon, RIB doesn’t shy away from resorting to debt financing. With its current capital structure of 1.2% debt/ equity ratio, it is more than capable of increasing its indebtedness to up to 3-4xEBITDA resulting in additional €100-200m debt, which we see as less critical given the improving business model in the mid-term.

Table 1 Investment phase put a toll on cash flow metrics Source: Image created by author with data from RIB Software

5) Fundamental valuation suggests up to 50% upside

Given the already strong stock performance, +72% YTD, we wonder whether there is any further upside to the stock. We have applied three valuation approaches:

DCF model - factored in a) M&A driven double digit growth of +36.9% over 2019-23 while subsequently shifting towards 3% in the long term (conservative assumption); b) conservative EBITDA margin between 21.8% and 25.1% during investment phase (2019-23) while subsequently settling at 26% in the long term; and c) WACC of 8.3% reflecting largely M&A execution risks and forecasting uncertainty. The model yields fair value range of between €22 and €26 with mid-point at €24, implying up to 12% upside potential.

Chart 16 DCF implies only moderate upside +12%

Source: Image created by author

Peer multiples (both from EU and US) range between 18.8x and 25.7x EV/EBITDA and 23.9x and 35.7x P/E for 2019-21, respectively. Those contrast largely to RIB's 15.4x to 42.8x P/E and 8.2x to 22x EV/EBITDA - implying up to 35% discount to peers.

Chart 17 Peer multiples imply 45% upside

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

For the sake of completeness we have also included historical valuation multiples, with the goal to provide an idea of historical multiples levels for RIB and for reference purposes only. RIB is currently undergoes business model shift and historical multiples are of limited use, since the key growth drivers as well as profitability levels, in particular in the mid-term, are changing. As mentioned earlier, RIB is heavily investing in cloud/SaaS platform which distorts financial metrics in the mid-term. Historical multiples, however, reflect largely license dominated revenue/profitability structure.

In the last three years (2016-18), EV/EBITDA ranged between 14.7x and 22.2x vs. 8.2x to 22x (2019-21) and P/E between 43x and 49.6x vs. 15.4x to 42.8x (2019-21) - implying considerable multiples expansion.

Chart 18 Historical multiples imply more than 50% upside

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

Conclusion

RIB's ongoing business model shift and aggressive M&A strategy result in abnormal operating performance in the mid-term. The payoff of this new strategy is better visibility and attractive margins. However we see meaningful execution risks as RIB has limited track record in such rapid targets integration and customer conversion. The fundamental part of the story is rather complicated, however we reckon RIB will manage to execute on its strategy given it has already successfully integrated multiple targets in the short time span. However, the story has non-fundamental dimension - possible RIB sale, driving stock price up. Overall, we consider RIB to be a very attractive long-term story case with decent upside potential, once the investment phase is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.