SPX FLOW's Power And Energy Division Offers Value For The Right Buyer

Background

Those of you like me with an interest in the Industrial sector may have noticed the recent announcement by SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) that it intends to sell its Power and Energy division. The management is so confident that the sale will be completed within a year that the division has already been listed as discontinued in the most recent half-yearly 10-Q. This confidence appears to be well grounded, with Bloomberg reporting private equity firms Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and First Reserve as potential buyers with an expected valuation of $700 million.

The Q2 earnings presentation provides guidance on the effect of the sale, with revenues for the discontinued operation expected to be $500 million in 2019 with EBITDA at $72 million. There are also two sets of half-yearly accounts for the discontinued business in the Q2 report, which makes it possible to construct an approximate estimate of the value. Before I get to that, however, I would first like to go through some of the recent figures. As I will be referring to both, in the interest of clarity, I will call the soon-to-be-divested division as P&E and the continuing operations FLOW.

Industry Comparison

The below plot shows some key figures for P&E as compared to its North American competitors taken from the most recent half-yearly reports. In terms of profitability, both gross and EBITDA margins at 29.7% and 13.6% respectively are at the lower end of the range for the industry. The reason for choosing EBITDA and not net income as a compare is due to there being a large tax benefit of $40.6 million booked in the last quarter. The balance sheet however still shows a net tax liability, and so this benefit is unlikely to improve cash flows from its current level.

SG&A costs at 18.5% are also low compared to the industry, with only Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC), which follows a distributor model, posting lower figures. Under the U.S. GAAP rules, however, costs that won’t continue after a divestiture aren’t included in the accounts of discontinued operations and so there is likely to be a chunk missing out of SG&A. A clue to the effect of this can be found in the Q3 earnings presentation, which indicates that FLOW is carrying $6 million of corporate expense for the year attributable to P&E. Adding this pro-rata into the Q2 figures, the SG&A costs are closer to 20%.

In the last few quarters, P&E has paid its fair share towards FLOW's $700 million of debt and contributed 40% to the $16.4 interest payment in the first half of 2019. Going forward, however, all of this debt will remain on FLOW’s books and the balance sheet for P&E shows only $3.7 million in long-term debt and $13 million in lease liabilities. Debt to equity is therefore very low at 0.04 as compared to larger competitors such as Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) at 0.94 and Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) at 0.93. The ROIC for P&E is also comparatively low at 6.8%, and with this implying a higher reinvestment rate to fund growth, the removal of the debt repayment liability will be a welcome boost to cash flow.

Growth Prospects

The below plot shows the last five years' revenue trend for key North American and global competitors. From 2014 to 2016, combined revenues declined at a compound annual rate of close to 8% with Flowserve alone shedding almost a billion dollars in that time frame. Whereas this trend reversed between 2016 and 2018, with the same metric being 4.7% in the positive direction, it has slowed of late with the first-half 2018 to 2019 compare indicating only 2.5% revenue growth. If you take the view that the industry decline reached bottom in 2016, then 2.5% would seem a reasonable number for growth going forward.

Valuation

Extrapolating out the Q2 figures to the full-year, I get net income for P&E as around $80 million and free cash flow in the $45-50 million range. Going forward, however, these levels appear to be high. As discussed previously, the current figures contain a $40.6 million non-recurring tax benefit, which will be partially offset going forward by a reduced interest expense. SG&A costs are also likely to be near 20%, and accounting for these factors, an effective value for net income would be closer to $35 million. The depreciation to CAPEX ratio is also at 2, and there was a $4 million benefit from working capital in the first half of the year. These serve to boost cash flows; however, if future growth is to be funded from operations, then free cash flow needs to fall below the $35 million figure I mentioned earlier for net income.

All that being said, the low debt and currently favorable bond rates give P&E a relatively low cost of capital, which I estimate to be around 5.7%, and assuming a 2.5% growth rate, I estimate a value in the $650-700 million range. With the limited information available, this is only a ballpark figure; however, it would indicate that the reported $700 million is close to a fair value.

Who's Going to Buy It?

Of the two reported interested parties, I like the look of First Reserve. At the start of the year, it purchased the Weir Group's (OTCPK:WEIGF) Flow Control Division and will continue operations under the Trillium brand. If it also purchases SPX's P&E, it will have created (in less than a year) a Pump and Valve company with revenues in the $1 Billion range. This company would be larger than ITT's (NYSE:ITT) Industrial Process division and similar in size to Sulzer’s (OTC:SULZF) Pump and Rotating Equipment Services divisions combined. Large enough then to get a seat at the table with more established competitors.

P&E has some scope for improvement in the profitability metrics, and you have to believe that should it be merged with Trillium, there would be opportunities for efficiency gains through product rationalization and consolidation of operations and sales. I think that the largest benefit however would be seen in the aftermarket franchise which has traditionally returned higher margins than OE (Original Equipment). Both SPX P&E and what was previously the Weir Flow Control Division have aftermarket to OE ratios in the 48-49% range and combining the historical installed base would allow for an increased offering in their aftermarket operations and a cross-pollination of the customer base.

During the downturn, the trend for more established players was to discontinue and divest operations to cut costs, and so I think it unlikely that an established name will be a buyer. A bid from First Reserve or similar therefore seems to be the more likely scenario, and I believe that with the right approach, there is some potential to increase value going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.