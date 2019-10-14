AeroVironment: Patience Still Advised

In the last three years, I've had both long and short positions in AeroVironment (AVAV). In both cases, overreactions to fiscal first quarter earnings provided the entry point. In August 2016, AVAV shares plunged after Q1 numbers badly missed estimates. Management insisted that the issue was only due to timing in a notoriously lumpy business that drives revenue from often-large government orders, even issuing a press release the day after earnings to emphasize the point. Management was (mostly) right: full-year numbers wound up clipping the low end of the initial outlook. The Q1 sell-off provided strong returns to those who bought the dip (and stronger returns to those who didn't take profits too early, as I did).

Last year, the situation was reversed. First quarter numbers looked enormously impressive. Once again, management pointed to timing. Once again, the market didn't listen, and sent AVAV to unsustainable levels. That provided an entry point for an attractive valuation-based short, and the stock wound up retreating over 55% in the ensuing eleven-plus months.

This time around, most, but not all, investors seem to have gotten the message. AeroVironment again posted a strong Q1 relative to consensus - and again, if less forcefully than in 2016 or 2018, kept full-year expectations intact. Some traders bought the 'beat': AVAV gained over 20% in the ensuing eight sessions. A week and a half later, the stock was back to pre-earnings levels.

With a modest rally since, the market seems to have the stock about right. At similar levels, I thought AVAV was intriguing, but not quite compelling, coming out of the Q4 report this summer. The Q1 report, net/net, probably is a modest positive, but there's still work left to do as the year rolls on. Implied guidance for Q2 suggests that this year, too, timing was a key benefit to first quarter numbers. Earnings aside, aspects of both the bull case and bear case persist - and suggest that there's still a need for clarity, or another more compelling entry point.

Earnings Look Modestly Positive

Headline beat aside, the quarter fundamentally doesn't seem to change the case here all that much. Full-year guidance for both revenue and adjusted EPS was reiterated. CEO Wahid Nawabi said on the Q4 call that revenue would be roughly evenly split across all four quarters in FY20 (ending April). That moved to a 45/55 breakdown (1H/2H) on the Q1 call, which suggests a notable deceleration in revenue in the second quarter. Implied guidance based on the midpoint of full-year guidance is for ~$75 million in revenue in Q2, or growth of less than 3% after an 11% hike in Q2.

Timing and mix also benefited margins - and earnings - in the quarter. CFO Teresa Covington (who is departing the company this week) said that gross margins benefited from a higher-than-usual share of product revenue - and that mix boosted the figure as well. The mix help appears to have come from a small amount of TMS, or tactical missile system, revenue, which plunged 75% year-over-year. In the Q&A of the Q1 call, Nawabi attributed that decline to order timing. He noted elsewhere in the session that gross margin is expected to compress from Q1 levels for the rest of the year.

Even interest rates provided a bit of help: interest income added ~$0.015 to Q1 EPS, about 10% of the year-over-year growth.

So the broad takeaway from the quarter is that investors shouldn't really react all that much. Again, we've been here before twice in the past three years, and both times initial reactions to a single quarter from a historically lumpy business proved to be terribly wrong.

That said, the beat does help. It's true AVAV moved too far after Q1 earnings in FY17 and FY19. But in both cases, the initial report did at least give some clue as to the direction of full-year results. AeroVironment's FY17, on a full-year basis, was somewhat disappointing relative to initial guidance given with the Q4FY16 report. Last year, results came in well ahead of the preliminary outlook. So the right answer at the moment seems to be not to overreact to the quarter - but not to ignore it, either.

Looking Closer

Looking closer at the quarter, there's a bit more to take away - with net good news on the top line and long-running concerns below it.

On the top line, the bullish takeaway is that AeroVironment is on track for its full year numbers. Visibility into full year revenue is at 75%, per the Q1 call. That's modestly better than last year's 74%, which was a huge step up from Q1 FY18's 53%. With volume a key part of margins (another reason why bottom line results, too, can be highly lumpy, as seen last year), that in turn suggests a solid chance that FY20 actuals will meet (or exceed) the company's current expectations.

And as I noted after Q4, this is a different revenue profile than it was last year. AeroVironment posted 17% sales growth in fiscal 2019 - a seemingly impressive number. But more than half of the increase came from the company's HAPSMobile joint venture with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which aims to use ultra-high altitude drones to provide Internet service. The core military drone business was much less impressive, with small UAS (unmanned aerial systems) up 9% and TMS growing less than 3%. With the HAPS contract only good through this year, and satellite-based broadband a notorious graveyard for capital, FY19 performance simply wasn't as impressive as the headline numbers looked.

But HAPS is guided roughly flat this year in terms of revenue, with an acceleration in UAS/TMS expected, thanks in part to international sales. And while TMS sales fell, the larger UAS category grew 50%+. Combined, revenue in TMS and UAS increased 13% - which, too, adds more credibility to the full-year outlook. A $45 million contract win in Q1 for the company's Raven and a three-year win for the Switchblade with the U.S. Army both support the growth outlook in the military side of the business.

It's important to remember that, as easy as the growth argument here seems to be, AeroVironment's revenue actually was going in the wrong direction for several years, a key reason why AVAV shares went nowhere for just as long:

Fewer 'boots on the ground' in the Middle East obviously were a key factor. The company's efforts to drive international sales can return the company to growth (and consistent growth), and Q1 helps reaffirm that pillar of the bull case.

The potential concern coming off the quarter, however, is on spending. Opex spiked. SG&A rose 14% year-over-year. R&D increased 35%. The 10-Q attributed the SG&A increase to unspecified legal expenses, along with a "number of miscellaneous expenses that were not individually significant." But the R&D move obviously is material, and this has been a company that has had long-running worries about its spending. (This 2009 article from Forbes noted its "history of whimsical pursuits.") Nawabi has exercised notable discipline, but also mentioned the need for "higher investments in the second half" of the fiscal year, which could provide margin compression against tough comparisons, particularly in Q3.

As with the consolidated numbers, these details don't necessarily change the case all that much. The bull/bear debate over AVAV long has been a battle of growth opportunities against execution and margin concerns. Nawabi has assuaged those concerns since taking over as CEO back in May 2016. But Q1 numbers show those concerns aren't completely gone. So does that reiterated full-year guidance - which suggests underlying earnings, before adjustments, interest income, and equity method losses, are probably in the range of flat year-over-year.

Valuation

The issue even at a price half of 2018 highs is that AVAV isn't necessarily cheap. Again, last year's run was unsustainable - and in retrospect, still unexplainable. My best guess is that the 'blowout' Q1 may have been augmented by a belief that the company's commercial efforts would see big success in the cannabis industry, whose stocks were soaring after the investment in Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) by Constellation Brands (STZ) (STZ.B) a few weeks earlier.

Regardless of why AVAV touched $120, at $56 it's still pricing in a good amount of growth. Based on the midpoint of FY20 guidance, EV/EBITDA is about 22x. P/E backing out cash and interest income likely is in the 30x range. (It's not exactly clear what contribution the company is modeling from its cash balance; certainly, given lower rates, the full-year benefit will be below the ~$0.20 run rate suggested by first quarter numbers.)

Investors certainly can look to fellow drone play Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) as a peer that suggests those multiples are too low. KTOS trades at 39x CY20 consensus EPS of $0.48, and almost 30x CY19 EBITDA guidance. But it's also growing faster than AeroVironment, even on an organic basis, and even after a Q2 stumble doesn't necessarily look cheap. FLIR Systems (FLIR), meanwhile, trades at just 20x forward earnings, though it's not a drone/defense pure-play (less than half of 2018 profit came from its government/defense segment).

On an absolute basis, meanwhile, AeroVironment is pricing in a still-decent amount of growth - and I'm not yet convinced it can deliver. U.S. military demand may well continue to recede. FY20 appropriations for LMAMS (lethal miniature aerial missile systems) dropped by a quarter year-over-year, according to AeroVironment's Q1 call. Given the history of aerial broadband, HAPS is a "prove it" story at this point. The optimism toward the commercial opportunity has all but vanished: interestingly, the end market and the company's Quantix drone were not mentioned at all on the Q1 call. That opportunity perhaps still exists - Nawabi insisted as such after Q4 - but it's quite obviously no longer a growth driver on which investors can count.

All told, $56+ looks about right. There's an opportunity here - but real risk relative to margin pressure in the back half and longer-term demand from a U.S. government that seems increasingly reluctant to put boots on the ground. International customers have provided most of the recent growth - but with sales now to 45 countries, AeroVironment has penetrated most allies with material defense budgets. (As I noted last year, Ukraine at the time was #40 in global defense spending, with a total budget of just $5 billion. The opportunities for material orders from new overseas customers no doubt are getting thin.) AeroVironment could be an acquisition target for the likes of Lockheed Martin (LMT) - but that's been the case for well more than a decade now.

If AVAV can find some upside, it's going to take some time - and some patience. This should not be a one-quarter story - and when it has been, it's provided an opportunity for investors who understand the broader investment case. Q1 briefly provided a small version of that opportunity; it remains to be seen whether the market will do so again as FY20 rolls on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.