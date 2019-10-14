Tronox Holdings: Declining Profitability And Rising Leverage Means Avoid The Stock

The financial leverage continues to increase, and I do not think that it is sustainable.

Revenue has declined, particularly in the pigment segment. It seems that the demand for titanium dioxide is softening.

I am slightly bearish on Tronox Holdings (TROX). The company's revenue is declining, and EBITDA is shrinking substantially, primarily due to higher production costs. As a result, the operating income margin is compressing. At the same time, its financial leverage is increasing. I believe that the relative undervalued status, compared to its peers, is justified.

My concerns regarding TROX

One of the aspects that worries me about TROX is the 8% decline in revenue on a YOY basis. In Q2 2019, the company reported revenue on a pro forma basis for $827 million, compared to $903 million a year ago. The primary driver was a 7% decline in revenue for the pigment segment. Although Zircon revenue shrank by 18%, the division only represents 11% of TROX's revenue. My take is that the demand for titanium dioxide is softening, as seen by the 8% decrease in price.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

From the adjusted EBITDA perspective, the story also looks bearish. The primary driver for the 22% decline in Q2 2019 on a YOY basis was an increase in production costs by $73 million, followed by a decrease in the price by $31 million. I will speak further about the operating expenses in the next section, as one of the aspects that concerns me from TROX is the shrinking operating income margin. The company must cut costs now.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

Jeff Quinn, Chairman and CEO, mentioned in the Q2 2019 earnings conference call that the company is narrowing the outlook for revenue and EBITDA for 2019. Management believes that both metrics will be in the lower half of the previously provided range of $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion and $635 million to $740 million, respectively. Therefore, I am expecting the adjusted EBITDA to fall by approximately $30 million in each of the following quarters.

The company is trying to return cash to shareholders. In Q2 2019, the company returned close to $263 million to shareholders through regular dividend payments and by repurchasing approximately 19 million shares. Going forward, I think that the company should focus on reducing leverage instead of repurchasing shares because the operating performance is declining due to falling revenue.

TROX's operational performance

TROX's operational performance is not exciting. My go-to metric to assess the operational performance is the DuPont ROE analysis. The ROE measures how efficiently the company uses shareholders' equity to produce net income. However, it does not tell you what drives the efficiency; hence, the importance of the DuPont analysis. The summary allows you to pinpoint the drivers for profitability. Companies may use the DuPont system to implement strategies aimed at improving these drivers. The DuPont ROE overview gives you an idea about the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. The amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The ROE coefficient has steadily declined over the past 18 months. In other words, the company is generating less income per dollar of shareholders' equity. I am also highly concerned at the fact that the ROE is negative, meaning that the company is posting net losses. Now, I want to discuss the drivers for such bad operational performance and implications.

The first driver is the tax burden. The coefficient describes the ratio of income that the company keeps after paying for taxes. TROX's tax burden is hard to interpret due to its high volatility. However, over the past two quarters, the coefficient has been above 1.0 due to tax adjustments. I would not pay too much attention to the ratio as there are more pressing matters.

The next driver is the interest burden. The coefficient is the ratio that the company keeps from the operating income after paying for the net interest expense. The interest burden is also highly volatile, primarily driven by varying operating income. I would not pay too much attention to the interest burden now since the company is posting operating losses. I will discuss the interest expense further in the following section.

The third driver is the operating income margin. The ratio illustrates the portion of revenue that the company keeps as operating income. I am highly concerned about the shrinking operating income margin. In Q2 2019, the operating income margin was -0.4%, compared to 13.2% in Q2 2018. The coefficient also decreased for Q1 2019 on a YOY basis. In brief, TROX must implement strategies aimed at reducing costs.

The next driver is the asset turnover, which describes how efficiently the company uses its assets to produce revenue. The asset turnover increased slightly, as the company posted a coefficient of 0.15 in Q2 2019. The number is somewhat above the trailing twelve-month average of 0.11.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. I am highly concerned about the equity multiplier. It has been trending higher, and it is above my line in the sand of 5.0. In Q2 2019, the company posted a coefficient of 6.95. Such high financial leverage deserves further discussion, which I will address in the following section.

In brief, there is nothing to get excited about the TROX'S operational performance. Since the operating income margin is declining, and the financial leverage is increasing, I would be worried if I hold a long position in TROX.

Discussing TROX long-term debt further

I want to understand if the long-term debt is sustainable. My go-to metrics are the interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to cover the interest expense. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

Since the company posted an operating loss in the last quarter, I want to discuss the interest coverage from the trailing twelve-month perspective. In the previous four quarters, the company has generated $100 million in operating income. Conversely, the interest expense was $171 million. Therefore, over the past four quarters, the company has not funded the interest expense sustainably.

The debt-to-equity ratio has trended higher, primarily driven by an increase in the long-term debt and capital leases.

Since the company is not funding the interest expense from the operating income, I believe that the debt is not sustainable. The company should focus on improving its operating profit to cover the interest expense.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

I am concerned about the dividend

Because I am worried about the long-term debt, it is essential to look at the dividend sustainability. My preferred metrics are the dividend coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations.

Over the past twelve months, the company posted a net loss of $95 million. At the same time, the company has distributed $25 million. The dividend does not seem to be sustainable.

From the CFO perspective, the story looks slightly better. In the last four quarters, the company generated $257 million in CFO. At the same time, the company recorded capital expenses and distributions for $143 million and $25 million, respectively.

I believe that the dividend seems sustainable from the cash flow from the operations perspective. However, the fact that TROX has posted net losses in the past three quarters worries me.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

TROX's relative valuation

TROX seems undervalued compared to its peers. My go-to metric to look at relative valuation is the EV/EBITDA, calculated from the trailing twelve-month and the forward basis. One of the disadvantages of using the P/E ratio is that companies can report net losses. The reason why I do not use the P/B ratio is that balance sheets rarely reflect the fair value of the assets.

As you can see from the following table, since TROX reported net losses, the P/E ratio is not useful. From the EV/EBITDA perspective, the company seems slightly undervalued. TROX's EV/EBITDA is 8.9, compared to a median of 10.1. From a forward-looking basis, TROX also seems undervalued compared to its peers. However, since the company's operating margin is shrinking and leverage is writing, perhaps the undervalued status is justified.

Image created by the author. Data gathered from Seeking Alpha

My takeaway

I am taking a slightly bearish position in TROX. Revenue is declining, and management expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to fall in the lower half of the full-year guidance. I am highly concerned with the shrinking operating income margin and the rising financial leverage. Therefore, I believe that the relatively undervalued status of the company is justified. Thus, the course of action is to avoid a long position in TROX.

