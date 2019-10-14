Why Peloton Could Be A Winner

Despite its reputation as another Silicon Valley cash-guzzling unicorn, Peloton's increasing mix of subscription-based revenues may vault it to profitability sooner than expected.

Shares of Peloton have shed more than 20% since going public at a price of $29/share.

Investors' weariness of high-growth, richly-valued recent IPOs is now an open secret. Shares of the newest issues, from Slack (WORK) to Uber (UBER) to Peloton (PTON), have all tanked relative to their IPO prices; while lack of enthusiasm completely blocked WeWork's (WE) IPO and forced its CEO into early retirement.

In my view, however, Peloton (PTON) deserves another look. With half of its revenue base attributed to hardware and still producing large GAAP losses, Peloton isn't typical of the software-driven companies that I typically invest in. I am, however, intrigued by the company's growing mix of subscription-based revenues, its sticky and fanatic customer base, and its presently low valuation.

Since going public at $29 per share, shares of Peloton have lost more than 20%:

Data by YCharts

It will undoubtedly take awhile for investors to regain their trust in growth stocks - but at the moment, we have a chance to pick up shares of Peloton at a fairly attractive price. With Peloton technically trading in a bear market, it's a good time for investors to review the bullish thesis in this stock.

Valuation check

A quick check on where Peloton is currently trading - at present share prices near $22, Peloton trades at a market cap of $6.39 billion.

After netting off the $378 million of cash on Peloton's most recent balance sheet, as well as the $1.2 billion of total net proceeds that Peloton expects to receive from its IPO and concurrent $100 million private placement (figures taken from the company's finalized prospectus), we arrive at an enterprise value of $4.81 billion.

As a reminder, Peloton generated $915 million in revenues in FY19 - 78% of that accruing to hardware, while the remainder owed to subscription revenues.

Figure 1. Peloton financials Source: Peloton S-1 filing

For FY20, Wall Street consensus pegs Peloton's revenues at $1.59 billion, representing 74% y/y revenue growth. This puts Peloton's current valuation at just 3.0x EV/forward estimated revenues.

At face value, this makes Peloton cheaper than just about every other recent IPO. Slack (WORK), for example, trades at >20x forward revenues; ditto for Datadog (DDOG), the infrastructure software company that went public several weeks ago. Of course, this is a gross oversimplification - most of Peloton's competitors in the recent IPO space are software companies with >80% gross margins, while Peloton has a much lower margin profile. Its hardware carries ~43% gross margins, and even Peloton's subscription revenues are also bearing margins in the low 40s due to the high cost of music royalties that the company pays out.

But does this margin gap fully justify the massive valuation difference between Peloton and these software peers? Should Peloton, with one-half the gross margin of its peers, be valued at one-seventh of peer valuations? After all, Peloton's subscription-based revenues are the faster-growing revenue stream, and over time margins will improve as music royalties dwindle as a percentage of overall revenues.

Can Peloton be another Roku?

Roku (ROKU) is a good example of a recent IPO that has both hardware and software elements in its revenue base, but nevertheless has earned investors' favor. Roku's revenues are growing at a ~60% y/y clip (slightly slower than Peloton). While its hardware revenues are a smaller portion of its overall revenue base (33% as of its most recent quarter), Roku's overall 46% gross margin is similar to Peloton's. Peloton, in fact, generates far higher gross margins on its hardware than Roku.

Here's a look at some comparable metrics for Roku:

Figure 2. Roku financials Source: Roku Q2 earnings release

One could also argue that Roku is up against considerably fiercer competition than Peloton. Google Play and Amazon Fire Stick are just several of Roku's competitors, whereas Peloton's primary competition are brick-and-mortar gyms.

In spite of Roku's hardware reliance and a similar growth/gross margin profile to Peloton, Roku has fared much better in the public markets. Shares of Roku have returned more than 400% for investors since going public in 2017, and have notched a valuation multiple of ~12x forward revenues.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Over time, investors could come to view Peloton the same way they do Roku - a platform-oriented offering that is supported by hardware. And in Peloton's case, that hardware is far more profitable than Roku's.

Increasing subscription contribution margins

One of investors' fears with Peloton is that the company relies heavily on music publishers to provide the beats in its videos, and music royalty payments consume a large portion of Peloton's revenues and drive down its gross margins.

There are economies of scale, however, as Peloton continues to sign up more subscribers. As seen in the chart below, Peloton has seen continuously improving subscription contribution margins - clocking in at an all-time high of 60% in 4Q19.

Figure 3. Peloton subscription margin trends Source: Peloton S-1 filing

As long as Peloton continues to grow and retain its subscriber base, the company should be able to drive up subscription gross margins and reduce the company's reliance on expensive hardware. Peloton's user metrics already suggest that its customers are incredibly sticky (the by-product of customers investing in a >$2,000 piece of home equipment), with average monthly workouts per subscriber hitting the low teens in 2019:

Figure 4. Peloton subscriber workout trends Source: Peloton S-1 filing

Product diversification

Another lynchpin in Peloton's bullish case is the fact that the company has its sights set far beyond the spin-bike market. The company plans to expand its brand clout to cover various areas of the home fitness market. In 2018, Peloton launched a treadmill called the Peloton Tread at a whopping starting price of $4,295; though the company hasn't yet broken out results for the Tread separately, it's safe to assume that the addition of a treadmill contributed greatly to the company's continued growth in Connected Fitness subscribers.

Treadmills are just the first launching point into Peloton's plan to capture the entire home fitness market. In its S-1 filing, Peloton wrote as follows:

Over time, we plan to invest heavily in new product development and content to further penetrate our SAM. We will launch new Connected Fitness Products and accessories in our existing, as well as new fitness verticals, while continuously updating and expanding our original fitness and wellness programming. We will pursue new products where there is a large market opportunity in areas of fitness with staying power."

With ~$1.5 billion in cash post-IPO, Peloton has plenty of dry powder to continue investing in product diversification. The company has earned a reputation for being a "premium brand" that allows it to charge massive prices, boosting its hardware gross margins while the company continues to scale its subscription business.

Key takeaways

General market consensus expects very little out of Peloton. With share prices continually falling to new all-time lows, investors would benefit to take a contrarian position and revisit the bullish case for this stock. With an undemanding valuation, huge growth, and potential for subscription margin expansion, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see Peloton growing into a Roku-like valuation. Keep an eye out for an entry point into this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PTON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.