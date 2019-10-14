Chewy: Valuation Improves, But Momentum Remains Down

It's been a busy year in the IPO space, with more than 125 IPOs thus far this year, compared to the 190 which debuted in 2018. While it's likely that we'll see a drop in IPOs year over year, we've seen a record amount of money raised for unprofitable companies thus far in 2019. Chewy (CHWY) is one of the more recent unprofitable IPOs to debut this year, and unsurprisingly it's had a tough time out of the gate, down 25%. The company's valuation is getting more palatable at less than 3.0x price to sales, which has led to a few bullish calls on the stock. One of the more recent recommendations came in July at $33.80. There's no question that Chewy has exceptional revenue growth rates and a reasonable valuation, but buying strictly on fundamentals in the IPO space is a recipe for disaster. I believe the name is certainly one worth watching, but there's no need to go bottom-fishing until the stock shows some signs of life. The first sign of this would be if Chewy could break its downtrend and show some commitment to this downtrend break. Until this occurs, I believe investors would be wise to be patient and have the discipline not to rush in and try to find a bottom.

Not surprisingly, based on the record amount of money flowing into unprofitable companies in 2019, IPOs on balance have had a tough time this year. Several of the more prominent names like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Slack (WORK), and Medallia (MDLA) are trading more than 20% below their opening prices. Chewy has followed a similar pattern thus far, down 28% from its IPO open and 37% from its highs. The stock undoubtedly has a more reasonable trailing-twelve-month price to sales [P/S] ratio vs. other unicorns that debuted at 20.0x P/S, but this is expected for a low-margin retailer like Chewy. The company's 22% gross margins are dwarfed by cloud companies with 70% gross margins like Avalara (AVLR), and therefore, the lower valuation makes sense. However, I am amazed that the company is drumming up so much enthusiasm and so many bullish calls. Sure, an online pet food retailer with exceptional customer service is a business that many can quickly get behind from a shopping standpoint; but this doesn't make it a home-run investment.

I suppose this enchantment with the stock is a sign of the times, with investors warming up to unprofitable IPOs like never before this year. As the below chart shows, unprofitable IPOs have seen their largest resurgence since the tech-bubble of the late 1990s. Much of the enthusiasm also stems from the fact that consumers love the product, as the below comment depicts:

While several investments have panned out when approached from the "I love this product and use it all the time" stance, I've never found it to be reliable. I've been a religious user of Twitter (TWTR) since 2014, but buying the stock on its IPO debut would have been a dead money proposition. Instead, stocks should be selected based on growth criteria and momentum, and Chewy currently has trouble in both departments. On that note, let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), the company continues to post net losses. While these net losses are narrowing from a low of $0.85 to projections of $0.36 for FY-2021, there's a very low likelihood the company will be profitable before FY-2022. It's certainly positive that the company is seeing narrower net losses, but it's hard to be enamored by a low-margin business with zero earnings power thus far. There are already several low-margin retailers trading at more attractive valuations than Chewy with positive earnings, and the most obvious online retailer is also selling at a similar price to sales ratio. Amazon (AMZN) trades at only a slightly higher price to sales ratio to Chewy, but has higher margins and is actually profitable. I don't own either company currently, but I would take a higher margin Amazon with positive earnings over a low-margin profitless company any day.

Moving over to revenue growth rates, the company is a standout, with some strong sales growth behind it. Revenue growth rates were briefly in the triple-digit range in FY-2017 and have since cooled off to high double-digit levels over the past few quarters. Q2 revenue came in at $1.153 billion, which represented a 43% jump year over year from the results in the prior-year period. These are exceptional growth rates and certainly give some credence to the bulls' thesis. However, these revenue growth rates continue to decelerate, and further deceleration could pose a problem. While revenue growth rates above 30% are robust and make a company one worth monitoring, it's less impressive if they see material deceleration. As it stands, the company has seen quarterly sales growth decelerate in the past two quarters, from 67% in Q4 2018, down to 43% in Q2 2019. This trend is not expected to improve in Q3 2019.

Current estimates for Q3 2019 revenue are sitting at $1.224 billion, and this would represent 40% growth year over year. While it's possible that the company beats on these numbers and avoids another quarter of deceleration, a 200-basis point plus miss would likely see the stock re-test its lows or worse. This is because there is little reason to fall in love with high revenue growth rates if they're in the process of sliding off a cliff. To summarize, Chewy revenue growth rates are the one arrow in the Chewy bulls' quiver, and therefore, the company is going to need to deliver here. Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $1,224 million in Q3 revenues to help carve out a bottom in the stock. Chewy earnings release is currently projected to fall in early December.

Based on the above growth metrics, I don't see any reason to be in love with Chewy here. A re-acceleration in the company's revenue growth rates would improve the bullish thesis here, but we don't have any evidence of this currently. While customer service goes a long way and the treating pets like humans trend continues to gain traction, that is not enough to solidify an investment thesis. The only positive is that, given the stock's 25% fall since its opening price, the valuation is far less expensive for this decelerating growth story.

Taking a look at the valuation, we can see that Chewy peaked at 3.60x trailing-twelve-month price to sales and has slid to 2.70x as of Friday's close. This is a much more palatable valuation for an online retailer with low gross margins, but still not enough to rush out and buy the stock blindly. Momentum is the stock is clearly down, given its weak performance since its IPO, and stocks rarely turn on a dime just because they've hit a certain valuation. Instead, stocks tend to overshoot on the upside like Beyond Meat (BYND) did this year, just as they overshoot on the downside like Apple (AAPL) did at $100 per share in 2016.

So, when do we buy Chewy's stock if there's a desire to tuck the stock away in one's portfolio? The best bet is to wait for a change in momentum. As I discussed in my article "Trading IPOs: Wait For Concrete Signs A Low Is In," it's best to allow the stock to tell you when it has bottomed, rather than trying to guess. While the guessing approach might be more fun and stroke the ego more when it works out, it's also infinitely riskier trying to fight momentum when many IPOs plunge 50-60% from their opening price before hitting bottom. The RealReal (REAL), Slack, and Fiverr (FVRR) are just a few recent examples of this.

Looking at the daily chart of Chewy, it is evident that momentum remains to the downside. The stock continues to make lower lows and lower highs and broke its first pivotal support level in the $30.00 area. Given the congestion in this zone, it's possible this level will not act as new resistance for the stock if this rally that's developing persists.

Looking at the daily chart, it's also clear that the stock is going from upper left to lower right. This is the easiest way to define a downtrend, and I see no point in holding stocks like these in one's portfolio. The idea behind investing is to reap excess returns vs. money market, and one is unlikely to achieve this holding a stock that consistently makes lower lows.

The first sign that a turnaround might be developing would be a breakout from the current downtrend that is in place and a move back above the $30.00 level on a weekly close. The downtrend line and the prior support level at $30.00 both come in at similar levels, and this would be a bullish change of character for the stock. Up until now, any 20% rallies have run into selling pressure almost immediately. A rally of 30% or more with a commitment to that rally would suggest that the buyers are finally overpowering the sellers.

Further confirmation of a turnaround would come with a daily close above the stock's 100-day moving average. Given that the stock has only been trading for 84 days, this indicator is not present currently. Generally, downtrend breaks, coupled with daily closes above the 100-day moving average, are a reasonable barometer for character change. It's important to note that these rules apply best to IPOs that were previously in downtrends. An example of this is shown in the Avalara chart below.

In summary, Chewy is an attractive company to support for one's pets, but I see no reason to throw investment dollars at the stock just yet. Customer service and a great business do not always equal a winning investment thesis, and this is especially true if one is fighting momentum. The company has yet to produce earnings and continues to see revenue growth deceleration, and this is combined with downside momentum in the stock. If we can see revenue growth ramping up and beginning to accelerate, the stock may finally be able to carve out a bottom and reward investors. Investors are going to want to see $1,230 million or more for Q3 2019, and $1,270 million or more for Q4 2019 to suggest the deceleration in revenue growth has come to a halt. At this time, I do not see any reason to rush in and buy the stock. The minimum I would be looking for the stock to move onto my radar would be a weekly close above the $30.00 level to suggest momentum has finally changed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.