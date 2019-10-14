Banks In Focus This Week As JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs And Others Report Tuesday

This week, it gets real.

Real in the sense that investors will finally have something solid to trade on and not just the latest back and forth around trade talks with China—like the one that helped spike stocks on Friday and now has them looking softer (see more below). The backbone of the stock market is corporate results, and tomorrow the season starts with a bang as several major banks report Q3 earnings.

Like a lot of sectors going into an earnings season when results are expected to be overall negative, the financial sector faces challenges—notably the low-rate environment and slowing growth around the world. That said, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon takes the mic tomorrow morning and there’s a lot potentially riding on how he characterizes things.

Dimon had a positive outlook last quarter, and he’s arguably the dean of the group. His confidence is incredibly important, and investors might want to see if he strikes a positive note that a slowdown in Europe and Asia isn’t impacting results.

The lineup for tomorrow morning includes JPM, Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Later this week brings Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS). Investors get their first look at a FAANG on Wednesday afternoon when Netflix (NFLX) streams its results to the world.

After spiking Friday on hopes for what the administration called a “phase one” deal with China, stocks suffered a setback in futures trading Monday as doubts crept in. People are re-evaluating what “phase one” might mean. Reports that China might want more talks before putting the initial deal in place appear to have some investors waiting to start celebrating. There’s really no reason to think the S&P 500 (SPX) can break above 3000 in any significant way until something gets signed.

Another thing to keep in mind about today is that it’s Columbus Day and banks are closed. The bond market also gets a day off. That might mean seeing some herky-jerky kind of trading with certain products closed and relationships out of line, so it’s important to be careful for anyone trading. It wouldn’t be surprising if volume is thin, especially since we’re in the waiting game for earnings tomorrow.

Another Friday Fiesta

Friday put a big exclamation point on a dramatic week, with excitement building over what the Trump administration called “phase one” of a trade deal with China. It looks like tariffs that were scheduled to rise this week might not, but it’s unclear exactly how this is all going to work.

Any positive news about an initial agreement—if it happens— would arguably be positive for technology stocks, especially semiconductors. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX) rose more than 2% Friday, partly on hopes that this phase one agreement might mean less U.S./Chinese friction over Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The administration said last week that it plans to soon issue licenses allowing some American companies to supply non-sensitive goods, according to The New York Times.

TD Ameritrade commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.