Exxon: It's The Best Time In 25 Years To Buy This 5.2% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat

If you're comfortable with this company’s risk profile and have ever considered investing in Exxon, now is the time to do it.

We're confident that the shift to renewables will take decades, allowing Exxon plenty of time to invest in solar, wind, hydro and storage.

Exxon Mobil is one of two dividend aristocrats in the oil industry, with 37 consecutive years of dividend hikes to its credit.

Today I'm in the Lone Star State providing the keynote address at The MoneyShow in Dallas. Given the fact that I'm in Texas, I thought it would be fun to provide readers with one of my recent non-REIT holdings based there.

To select recommendations and what companies to buy for our four model portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip, Fortress and our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio) we are guided by two quotes from some of the best investors in history.

Specifically Warren Buffett's recommendation to "buy wonderful companies at fair prices" and Joel Greenblatt's advice to "buy above-average quality companies at below-average valuations."

The famous dividend aristocrats, S&P 500 companies that have grown their payouts for 25+ consecutive quarters, are a great place to go looking for above-average to wonderful companies (level 8-11/11 on my quality scoring system).

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of two dividend aristocrats in the oil industry, with 37 consecutive years of dividend hikes to its credit. The reason we're recommending Exxon as a "very strong-buy" right now, is that this proven source of safe and steadily growing income is now offering its richest yield in 25 years.

It's The Best Time In 25 Years To Buy This Dividend Aristocrat

(Source: YCharts)

In fact, here's some historical context behind how attractive Exxon's yield is today.

Exxon Yield Percentiles Since 1995

(Source: YieldChart.com)

Exxon has only yielded more than 4% 6.8% of the time in the past quarter-century. Today's 5.2% yield is literally the highest since 1995.

But of course, the difference between a value trap and a good high-yield value investment is whether or not a company's fundamentals support the low valuation and share price.

In other words, let's start out by looking at why Wall Street is so bearish on Exxon, and then I'll explain why Wall Street is likely wrong to be so pessimistic on this 10/11 SWAN quality dividend aristocrat.

One that is a holding in two of our model portfolios (Deep Value Blue Chip and High-Yield Blue Chip) and which from its 26% undervalued levels could realistically deliver 15% to 27% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Why The Market Hates Exxon Right Now

Oil is a commodity and while Exxon is a vertically integrated company, with refining and petrochemical businesses that generally smooth out cash flow (due to usually becoming more profitable due to falling input costs), the stock tends to be highly affected by oil prices.

(Source: YCharts)

Since peaking in October 2018, global oil prices are down 31%, due primarily to concerns about slowing global growth.

(Source: Bloomberg) 50 = neutral, above 50 = growth, below 50 = contraction

Much of that is due to global manufacturing recently falling into a mild recession courtesy of the US/China trade conflict.

According to the new IMF President Kristalina Georgieva:

"Everyone loses in a trade war... Even if growth picks up in 2020, the current rifts could lead to changes that last a generation - broken supply chains, siloed trade sectors, a "digital Berlin Wall" that forces countries to choose between technology systems... In 2019, we expect slower growth in nearly 90% of the world. The global economy is now in a synchronized slowdown." - Kristalina Georgieva (emphasis added)

According to the IMF's most recent economic forecast, the direct effects of tariffs on global trade are expected to be swamped by negative domino effects created by rising uncertainty, resulting in $700 billion smaller global output by 2020.

(Source: MarketWatch)

While global growth is unlikely to turn negative (it's still expected to be at least 3% in 2019 and 2020), the risks to individual economies are far greater, as well as 40% of corporate debt totaling $19 trillion that might default if slower growth continues.

Here are the major economies that are on the verge, or already in a recession.

Germany: -0.1% growth in Q2

UK: -0.2% growth in Q2

Italy: Europe's third-largest economy fell into recession in 2018 and grew 0.2% in Q2

Mexico: -0.2% growth in Q1, 0.1% growth in Q2

Brazil: -0.2% growth in Q1 and 0.4% in Q2

Singapore (highly trade-sensitive): 3% growth in Q1, -3.3% growth in Q2

South Korea: -0.4% in Q1, 1.1% in Q2, most experts expect negative growth to return due to lower exports

What about the US? According to an analysis by Fortune Magazine, US economic growth is likely to be 1% lower next year due to the trade conflict which continues to escalate (China's GDP is taking a 0.4% hit).

Here's how US growth has been this year.

3.1% in Q1

2.0% in Q2

2.0% in Q3 (2.0% to 2.1% consensus)

Q4: 1.3% to 1.5% (New York Fed and ISM)

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's real-time GDP tracker estimates just 1.3% growth right now, while the Institute for Supply Management or ISM says that the last manufacturing and services PMI correlates to 1.4% to 1.5% GDP growth.

The bond market, via the famous yield curve is estimating 12-month recession probability at about 38%.

While that is down from a recent short-term peak of 48%, it's still near 10-year highs. Those models are supported by the economic data, which has weakened significantly since peaking in October 2018.

(Source: David Rice)

Back then the average of 19 leading economic indicators, which have predicted the last four recessions, was 35.4% above historical baseline and expanding at about 10% month over month.

(Source: David Rice)

Today the average of all leading indicators is 24.5% above historical baseline and contracting at about 3% on a month to month basis. We're still far above the 20% level that indicates a recession could begin within a year, but growth has slowed significantly, primarily due to a sharp drop off in export-driven manufacturing.

(Source: ISM, FedWatch)

So basically, Exxon's bear market (stock is down 35% from all-time highs) is a result of low oil prices, which are mostly being driven lower by worries about synchronized slowing global growth and rising US recession risk.

Peak Exxon Declines Since 1986:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = XOM

Like any stock, Exxon can be highly volatile, though it has actually tended to outperform the S&P 500 during times of peak market fear. That includes falling a lot less during the 2000 tech crash and the Great Recession.

However, USUALLY outperforming doesn't mean always, as you can see from the late 2018 correction, which was the worst in a decade and created by spiking recession fears.

Exxon, Dividend Aristocrats, And S&P 500 During Late 2018 Correction:

(Source: YCharts)

Not helping short-term sentiment is the fact that on October 2nd, the company warned that low oil prices and low chemical margins would:

overall income would fall 50% YOY in Q3

oil and gas profits down 45%

downstream (refining and chemicals) profits down 70%

So how can we be recommending Exxon now, when oil prices are drifting lower on rising recession fears and the US/China trade talks appear to be stalled, with three more rounds of tariffs scheduled by December 15th? All of which are likely to put more medium-term pressure on oil & gas prices and Exxon's share price?

Because while Wall Street is focused on the short-term, we and potential Exxon investors should be focused on the company's bright future, which includes strong long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

Why The Market Is Wrong About Exxon

First, let me address the popular belief that Exxon is a bad long-term investment because it chronically underperforms the market.

Exxon Total Returns Since 1986:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = XOM

All cyclical companies will underperform at times if you cherry-pick stock prices from bubble highs to bear market lows. As fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale points out, you need to look at total returns over several economic/industry cycles to get a true sense of whether or not management is creating shareholder value.

Since 1986 we've had three recessions, six oil crashes, and even an entire decade when oil prices averaged about $25.

(Source: YCharts)

That means that for an entire decade Exxon had to contend with lower crude prices than we saw during the lows seen during the Great Recession or the great oil crash of 2014 to 2016 (when crude plunged 77%).

Yet, Exxon's strong corporate culture and skilled management managed to still outperform the S&P 500 by 0.3% per year and with 48% lower volatility over time.

Most importantly, this dividend aristocrat has managed to grow its payout in all economic, industry and stock market conditions, despite its highly volatile cash flow.

Why Exxon Has A 5/5 Dividend Safety Score:

Metric Exxon FCF Payout Ratio (2019 Consensus) 363% FCF trend volatile but 8.1% CAGR over the last 20 years Dividend trend 37 consecutive years of growth Debt/Capital 10% (30% or less is safe for this industry) S&P Credit Rating AA+

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, GuruFocus, Morningstar)

How the heck can we claim Exxon's dividend is very safe if the FCF payout ratio is expected to be almost 400% this year? Because dividends only have to be covered by free cash flow (money left over after running the business and investing in future growth) over the long-term.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The orange line is Exxon's highly volatile FCF/share. The white line is the steadily rising dividend. As you can see, most of the time FCF covers dividends with a comfortable margin of safety.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Exxon is able to fund its growth spending and pay dividends even when free cash flow is low due to the secret weapon that all dividend-paying oil stocks have, a strong balance sheet.

30% or lower debt to capital is what credit rating agencies like to see and Exxon's 10% debt/capital is the lowest in the industry. That's why it has an AA+ credit rating from S&P, one of the strongest in corporate America.

(Source: investor presentation)

This is what allows Exxon's average cost of borrowing to be just 2.0%, which is actually lower than the 2.5% average US Treasury borrowing cost in September.

And we can't forget that Exxon's current weak FCF is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Year Consensus FCF/Share Forecast FCF Payout Ratio 2019 $0.94 363% 2020 $1.67 214% 2021 $3.28 113% 2022 $4.32 86%

(Source: FactSet Research, F.A.S.T Graphs)

(Source: investor presentation)

Even if current very low energy prices were to persist through 2025, Exxon's debt/capital would peak in 2023 at about 23%, a very safe level, and then begin declining steadily.

(Source: investor presentation)

What about beyond 2022? Well between 2019 and 2025 Exxon estimates that $60 average oil prices (the long-term analyst consensus) would generate $190 billion in free cash flow, 53% of which would fund dividends and the rest debt repayment buybacks and additional growth opportunities (including in green energy).

The reason that Exxon's FCF/share is expected to drop so low in 2019 isn't just due to low oil prices or the weakest refining (industry-wide) margins in a decade (a temporary condition). Exxon is ramping up capital spending (which reduces free cash flow) to the highest levels in its history.

Here's how Morningstar's Allen Good describes Exxon's long-term growth plan.

Exxon is planning to ramp up capital spending with the goal of doubling earnings and cash flow from 2017 levels by 2025 and delivering a return on capital employed of 15%, compared with 9% in 2018. While investors have been clamoring for greater capital discipline from integrated oils, Exxon's view is it holds a host of high-return projects that can leverage its superior integrated model and thus warrant the investment. Arguably, the reasoning is sound in our opinion. We have long argued, and the historical returns support our contention, that Exxon is the highest-quality integrated overall (operating and assets) and that its downstream and chemicals segments are key differentiators. It stands to reason it should invest to maximize those advantages. However, integrated oils have a spotty record of delivering on long-dated volume and return targets. Execution risk is thus high. That said, Exxon is one of the better operators and developers in the world, and its plan includes a high portion of operating projects, increasing the chances for success, in our view. Also, while oil prices are likely to be volatile during the next seven years, it can cover its spending requirements and dividends at $40/barrel, ensuring their safety." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

But what exactly are Exxon's vaunted plants to double its profits and free cash flow that potentially make it worth risking your hard-earned money right now?

(Source: investor presentation)

$30 to $35 billion per year in growth project spending are designed to increase Exxon's oil & gas production by 1 million bpd or 25% through 2025. Thanks to their attractive economics (low production costs), Exxon expects to earn 20% returns on capital employed and triple its upstream earnings over the next six years.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's net production growth, which accounts for asset sales, and declines in legacy fields. The new production growth through 2025 is actually 2.5 million bpd, with 60% of that coming from the Permian and offshore growth in Brazil and Guyana.

Refining and chemical investments are expected to double profitability from those business units courtesy of 20% and 15% returns on investment on those new growth endeavors.

(Source: investor presentation)

Even if oil prices averaged $40 through 2025, 33% below the long-term analyst consensus, Exxon expects to boost earnings and free cash flow by 40% and 55%, respectively.

How realistic are Exxon's growth plans? Let's take a look. Guyana, the small South American country, is proving to be one of Exxon's best growth drivers.

(Source: investor presentation)

Guyana's Stabroek offshore field has now been drilled over 40 times by Exxon and its joint venture partner Hess (HES). Exxon's success rate in Stabroek is 87%, a sensational rate for oil exploration. The company estimates at $40 oil, Guyana returns will be 10% and at $60 crude, the consensus long-term average, it would generate 40% returns on investment.

(Source: investor presentation)

Exxon is bringing Guyana's first wells online in 2020, and by 2025 expects to be generating nearly 800,000 bpd worth of oil & gas. Since it's a joint venture, half of those proceeds will go to Exxon, but that's still about 40% of the company's long-term goal of 1 million bpd net production growth from this one growth catalyst alone.

Brazilian offshore generates 10% returns on investment at $40 oil and 25% at $60. Exxon has 2.3 million acres off Brazil's coast, making it the largest oil company tapping into this growth catalyst.

In the US Permian basin, which Rystad Energy estimates could hold nearly 250 billion barrels of recoverable reserves, Exxon owns 20,000 wells waiting to be drilled. 35% of those can generate 10% returns on investment even at $40 oil. Exxon expects about 150% production growth from the Permian to 1.3 million barrels per day by 2025.

(Source: earnings presentation)

In the Permian, Exxon now believes that advances in drilling technology (Fracking 3.0 including AI-driven real-time data analysis) could reduce break-even prices to as low as $15 by 2023, a year that the company estimates will see the Permian alone contribute $5 billion in operating cash flow to its coffers.

(Source: investor presentation)

Exxon's overall portfolio of growth projects has low break-even prices, such that even at $40 oil or above not just will the dividend be safe indefinitely, but it would earn 10% returns on the capital it's spending now.

(Source: investor presentation)

What that means for dividend-focused investors is Exxon projects 100% growth in free cash flow at $60 oil, but about 150% FCF growth if they are $80 in the future. Most analysts expect long-term oil prices to average $60 over time.

Returns on capital employed is an important industry benchmark for returns on capital and a proxy for management quality. Historically, Exxon has the highest ROCE in the industry, though in recent years it's been eclipsed by several of its peers.

(Source: YCharts)

The current growth plan focused on lower-risk and higher-margin projects is expected to take Exxon to a 15% ROCE and once more make it the industry leader.

(Source: investor presentation)

But unlike many of its peers, Exxon is known for its sustainable spending, with capex being well covered by operating cash flow. That continues to be the long-term strategy management is pursuing, which is how it plans to retain the strong balance sheet and safest dividend in the industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

Also unlike its peers, who are currently expected to spend far less on growth, Exxon is doubling down on what CEO Darren Woods (a 27-year company veteran) has called "the best investment opportunities in 20 years."

Helping to maintain its strong balance sheet and bulletproof dividend safety during a period in which it plans to spend about $232 billion on growth, is $15 billion in asset sales. Exxon just announced the closing of a $4.5 billion deal to sell its less profitable Norwegian assets that gets it one-third of the way to that target.

What about the threat that a switch to renewable energy represents to Exxon?

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: investor presentation)

According to the US Energy Information Administration, global oil and gas demand will still grow through 2040, despite the rapid adoption of renewables which still represent just a fraction of the global energy mix.

(Source: investor presentation)

Specifically, by 2040 the EIA estimates that

global energy demand will increase 20%

half that will be driven by China and India

oil and gas demand will increase in both countries as well as Africa (whose population is expected to surpass 4 billion by 2100, representing 33% of the global population)

(Source: investor presentation, IEA)

According to the International Energy Agency or IEA, the 6% average depletion rate of oil wells means that $21 trillion needs to be invested by oil companies over the next 21 years just to meet demand. If the Paris climate accords (which no major country has actually attempted to implement) were followed with 100% compliance, that figure would still be $14 trillion. By 2030, 33% of global oil production will be used for petrochemicals, which green alternatives will not threaten for decades.

Exxon's share of that $21 trillion in total spending equates to $30 to $35 billion per year, which is what it plans to spend (no other major oil company is coming close to hitting its spending quota).

In other words, Exxon's focus is on the long-term, which is what income investors seeking generous and safe income should appreciate.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's especially true since Exxon has the best track record of dividend growth of any oil major. Not just in terms of length, but also the fastest long-term average growth rate.

The bottom line is that Exxon is the safest oil stock you can own, with a dividend that has grown steadily and at an impressive rate, no matter what oil prices, the global economy or stock market has done. The market's pessimism over the stock price is not justified by the long-term fundamentals and the thesis remains not just intact, but more attractive than ever.

So let me walk you through why we consider Exxon to be 26% undervalued, a "very strong buy" and is capable of at least doubling your money over the next five years.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Best Valuation In Decades Means 5.2% Very Safe And Growing Yield Plus 15% to 27% CAGR Total Return Potential

The way we value a company is by using the same average multiples that real investors risking real money have given its dividends, earnings, and cash flow in the past, during periods of similar fundamentals and expected growth rates.

For cyclical companies like Exxon, the potential range of fair values is rather wide, spanning from $54 (due to a 40% drop in adjusted EPS) for its expected operating earnings this year to $130 based on its 25-year average yield. The average of all nine appropriate historical fair values is $91, which is my reasonable estimate of what it's worth this year.

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price 2019 Approximate Historical Fair Value 2020 Discount To 2019 Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Exxon 5.2% $67 $91 $103 26% 15% to 27%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Due to about 13% cash flow growth expected in 2020, I estimate that Exxon's fair value could rise to about $103 next year, but even based on this year's fair value, which includes a P/E fair value of $54, that's created by temporarily decreased oil prices and the lowest refining margins in a decade, the company appears 26% undervalued.

Classification Required Margin Of Safety 2019 Share Price 2020 Share Price Reasonable Buy 0% $91 $103 Good Buy 5% $86 $98 Strong Buy 15% $77 $88 Very Strong Buy 25% $68 $77

For a 10/11 SWAN dividend aristocrat like Exxon, we are looking for a 25% margin of safety before giving it a "very strong-buy" classification, the highest conviction buy rating we have.

Exxon's current discount to fair value is high enough to earn it that rating, due to the lowest valuation in years, and on a dividend yield basis, the best buying opportunity in 25 years.

What does buying Exxon today get you, other than a very safe 5.2% yield that's been growing at 7% CAGR over the past two decades? The kind of exceptional long-term return potential that only comes from once in a generation deep value opportunities.

To estimate realistic total returns on a highly cyclical company like this, who is in the middle of its largest growth plan in history, we first need to estimate a realistic growth range for Exxon.

Reuters 5-year consensus growth rate: 8.3% CAGR

YCharts consensus long-term growth rate: 9.7% CAGR

FactSet consensus 5-year growth rate: 17.9% CAGR

Obviously how fast Exxon will actually grow its earnings and cash flow will depend on oil prices. However, given that global crude economics aren't likely to see the average oil price through 2025 decline below Exxon's lower-end $40 estimate, management's conservative estimate of 100% earnings and free cash flow per share growth over the next six years seems reasonable. That equates to 12.3% CAGR long-term growth. Management's bullish forecast of 150% EPS and FCF/share growth would make the FactSet consensus estimate reasonable.

But to err on the side of conservatism in building a realistic total return potential range, let's use the consensus growth range of 8.3% to 17.9%.

For modeling highly cyclical companies like this, our fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale considers EBITDA the best proxy for intrinsic value, and we agree, which is why that more stable (relative to EPS) metric is what we use when running the Gordon Dividend Growth Model on the company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the last 20 years, which includes two recessions, two bear markets, and no less than four major oil crashes, the market has valued Exxon's EBITDA/share at a multiple of eight ($76 fair value in 2019). This is one of the more conservative valuation metrics on this company, which works well if you're trying to estimate reasonable return potentials.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Using the most conservative consensus growth estimate, which is 50% below what management is guiding for, and an 8 P/EBITDA, Exxon appears capable of more than doubling your investment over the next five years, with 33% of that coming from the current dividend alone (which will likely grow over time at the historical 5% to 7% rate).

Dividend Kings' Deep Value Portfolio seeks 15+% long-term return potential on quality companies, and Exxon's CONSERVATIVE return potential slightly exceeds that, which is why it's the newest holding in that portfolio.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

If the FactSet consensus growth rate is realized, which requires oil prices to be about $72 in 2025, then Exxon could deliver up to 27% CAGR annualized returns through 2024, more than tripling your investment.

Realistic 15% to 27% CAGR total returns are on par with the greatest investors in history and is what happens when you buy a top-quality dividend aristocrat at once in a generation low valuations.

Bottom Line: It's Time To Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful On Exxon

We're fully aware that a lot of investors don't like the cyclical nature of the oil industry, and many fear that green energy will decimate the business model.

We're confident that the shift to renewables will take decades, allowing Exxon plenty of time to invest in solar, wind, hydro and storage. In the meantime, the company's aggressive growth plan, executed by the best management team in the industry, in a disciplined fashion, with a strong focus on maximizing returns on investment and free cash flow will mean the highest dividend yield in 25 years remains safe and growing steadily over time.

If you are comfortable with this company's risk profile and have ever considered investing in Exxon, now is the time to do it. Not just because of the safe 5.2% yield that's likely to grow at 5% to 7% over time, but because from today's undervalued levels, this 10/11 quality dividend aristocrat can realistically deliver 15% to 27% CAGR long-term total returns.

