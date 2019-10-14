Sand In My Shoes - September Update

Sadly, as mentioned in my August update, I have no new activity to report, but we'll review the progress anyway.

The portfolio reached another milestone, which kind of snuck up on me, but when I see it in black and white, it makes me smile.

The smell of coffee is without a doubt one of my favorite things about crisp fall mornings. As I sit here Saturday morning working on this article, it is definitely crisp and the smell of coffee is definitely in the air.

After a couple of tough yet rewarding weeks in the office, I am thinking about the time of your life when "everyday is a Saturday". That kind of thinking inevitably leads me to consider the role this portfolio will play in securing an enjoyable retirement for the fetching Mrs. Soule and myself. The stated goal for this portfolio is $10,000 in annual dividend income, and I have a little less than eight years to achieve it. That will probably be $1,000 per month by the time I am eligible to withdraw funds from my retirement accounts (without penalty). I also have a Roth IRA, with about half the balance of this portfolio yet with similar goals, so figure another $500 per month. I also have a 401(k) that I am still contributing to but it is tiny at this point.

In addition, we have a joint taxable account that I am transforming into a dividend growth portfolio and pulling back from some of the growth and speculative names that still litter the statements. For example, I recently added International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), and 3M Co (MMM). And finally, Mrs. Soule has a qualified plan that will deliver yet more retirement income when the time comes.

But I am really only concerned with this IRA of mine in this update, and the $10,000 goal is going to be challenging but fun to think about. So first, as always, I will report on the dividend activity for the month.

September Dividends

Dividends for September came in at $344.11, almost $19 higher than June which is almost exclusively due to the added shares of MMM in May.

The third quarter, as expected, came in just under $900 which I will slightly improve on in the fourth quarter and may, in fact, exceed. We shall see.

September Performance

As I indicated, my portfolio was up 2.28% for the month, beating out the performance of the S&P 500. Year to date, my portfolio is now up 16.64%, while the S&P 500 is still outpacing me, up 18.74%.

As you might notice, like I did when I actually saw the number, the value of my portfolio is now over $300,000 for the first time. I never even saw this number coming because I am very focused on the current income and future income of the portfolio because that is what I am planning on living on in the future.

Speaking of which, for the month, I collected over $1,000 in dividends plus distributions from my ETFs and funds. That doesn't happen all the time because the equity funds only pay out once per quarter.

Individual Stocks

One of my biggest winners, percentage-wise, was ABBV which I bought just in June for $68.75 per share. Shares were up 15.2% for the month.

On a per dollar basis, both IFF and Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) added almost $400 each to my portfolio value, up 11.8% and 10.3% respectively. I also added to each of these recently, adding shares of IFF in July and GPC in August.

I have a few stocks with frozen dividends, which is something I am considering reviewing in the next couple of months. CVS Health Corp. (CVS) has frozen its dividend, and I am currently down 5% given my cost basis. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a frozen dividend for some time as well, but I am up 36% on those shares since I purchased them back in early 2017. I might consider selling or trimming one or both of these positions and re-investing the proceeds into stocks that are still giving investors an annual pay raise. We'll see, it is something to think about.

Projected Dividends

There was only one dividend increase announced for my portfolio in September after four of the companies I own raised in August. Realty Income Corp. (O) raised its monthly payout from $0.2265 per share to $0.227. This added $0.09 to my payouts for the rest of the year (everyone calm down).

Since there were no additions to my portfolio, the total projected dividends for the rest of the year climbed to $3,379.14.

Sector Diversification

Of course, since I did not add shares of any stock this month, the only thing that changed my sector weightings was market forces. So, not much change this month, but here is where I stand as of the end of September:

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 10.6% 10.0% Consumer Staples 9.0% 8.0% Energy 6.4% 7.5% Financials 8.8% 10.0% Health Care 11.1% 12.0% Industrials 8.2% 8.5% Materials 11.7% 5.0% REIT 10.3% 7.5% Technology 9.1% 15.0% Communication Services 6.7% 9.0% Utilities 8.1% 7.5% 100% 100%

Asset Allocation

Since the end of August, the value of my fixed income investments dropped about $200, but the value of the large-cap portion of my portfolio was up $4,500. That pushed the percentage of my fixed income investments down to 35.5% versus my target percentage of 40%. I need to once again start adding funds to this portion of my portfolio after taking September off.

Sales and Purchases in September

None.

Forward-Looking Dividends

The only thing that will affect this chart this month is the dividend raise from Realty Income. Not going to be very exciting but here goes.

The Realty Income dividend increase added $0.37 to my future annual retirement income. That will get me at least one golf ball if I save it up for 6 or 7 years. But the good news is that this company has a history of raising their dividend each and every quarter. Some quarters are better than others, and this was not an impressive raise if we're being frank. So, of course, this chart looks flat:

Final Thoughts

As I briefly mentioned in my August update, one of my favorite things about dividend growth investing is that you can work at it as hard or as little as you like, within reason.

My faithful readers know, and if you are new but have been paying attention you know, that I am focused on the income this portfolio generates. You will notice that most of the sections of my update article focus on the income I have received or will be receiving in the future, and only one of them even discusses the total value of the portfolio. This irks some folks and I have heard about it in the comments section, but I've been around the block a time or two, and I am a much happier and worry-free investor now than when I was trying to grow the value of my portfolio with guns blazing.

The only thing that will derail my plans would be several severe dividend cuts or the elimination of a company's dividend altogether. The good news is you can usually see a dividend cut coming from a mile away if you're paying attention. And while I wasn't very active, I was paying attention, which doesn't really take that much time.

Literally, all I did in September for this portfolio was read a few Seeking Alpha articles whenever something came into my mailbox regarding one of my stocks that I found interesting. I guess you could say I listened to CNBC on my Sirius radio on the way to work in the morning and that counts. But I literally did no research on any stocks the entire month of September. And what happened? I collected $344 of dividends and my future income actually went up. Not much, but it still went up.

So, going forward, I need to perform the analysis on my asset allocation I mentioned in August. I want to see which asset class is most in need of a capital infusion. Large-cap U.S. Equities are doing so well that literally, every other asset class in my portfolio is below its target. I plan on addressing that each month with some of my dividends and distributions, but I want to see which asset class needs it the most.

I also mentioned two stocks that have frozen dividends and have had them for a while. I am going to probably analyze those stocks to determine if I want to wait around to see if they start increasing them again, or if I want to cut bait.

I also am severely under my target weighting for tech stocks. It is virtually impossible to find a tech stock with a decent yield and a track record of hiking the dividend that is not very overvalued right now. There may be one out there (I recently added to my Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) position) and I will try to find it.

That's it for this month. I apologize that it was not a very interesting month, but we all get busy with life from time to time. Thanks for reading and don't forget to follow me if enjoyed this article. Best of luck with your investing goals.

