Organic Growth To Buoy Horizon Bancorp's Earnings

Dividends are expected to be increased to $0.49/share in 2020, resulting in forward dividend yield of 2.88%.

Positive effect of loan growth on the bottom line is expected to be offset by lower margin and higher non-interest expenses.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) relies on merger and acquisition activity to grow. Therefore, unless HBNC announces any new merger plans for 2020, earnings are likely to stabilize next year. Loan portfolio is expected to grow at a low organic rate of 3% in 2020, the impact of which will be offset by lower net interest margin and higher non-interest expense.

Loan Growth To Slow In 2020 In Case Of No Merger Activity

A large part of HBNC's asset growth in the past has been attributable to merger and acquisition activity. As the company has not announced any such activity for next year, I'm expecting HBNC's loan book to grow at a low single-digit rate in 2020. However, in the last investor presentation, the management mentioned that there are good merger opportunities in Indiana and Michigan; therefore, there is a chance that HBNC will consider another merger soon.

Overall slowdown in the economy in the wake of trade uncertainties is also expected to dampen demand for credit. HBNC's loan portfolio is well-diversified among different segments (commercial loans, commercial and consumer real estate, etc.) so there is not much risk from one area of the economy. The table below shows my estimates for HBNC's loans and other key balance sheet items.

If HBNC announces any merger plans, then I will update my estimates accordingly.

Margin To Remain Sticky

HBNC's core net interest margin, NIM, has remained very stable in the past, as shown in the image below that has been taken from the company's latest investor presentation. Please note that core net interest margin excludes prepayment penalties on borrowings and acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments.

Given the history, it is logical to assume that net interest margin will show similar stickiness in the future in a declining interest rate scenario. Consequently, I'm expecting HBNC's NIM to decline by 4bps quarter on quarter in 3QFY19 and then another 4bps in 4QFY19. The table below shows my estimates.

Lower Growth Of Administrative Expenses To Offer Relief To Earnings

Non-interest expense is likely to remain high in 3QFY19 due to merger-related costs. Although HBNC completed its acquisition of Salin Bancshares back in March 2019, it is likely that some residual impact will still be felt in 3QFY19.

Non-interest expense is expected to decline in 4QFY19 and remain subdued thereafter as the company has not announced any new acquisition. However, there are chances that the management will consider another merger as there are opportunities in Indiana and Michigan. I will update my estimates if and when HBNC announces its plans for new merger activity.

Another reason why I expect non-interest expense to trend downwards is HBNC's recent branch rationalization efforts. According to the latest investor presentation, HBNC closed 10 branches in 2019, 5 of which had been acquired from Salin. These branch closures will bring down occupancy costs for the company.

On the other hand, HBNC is investing in technology, which could increase administrative expenses. Keeping in mind all the factors that will drive and drag non-interest expenses in the coming months, I'm expecting the expenses to increase slightly by 4.2% in 2020.

Earnings Likely To Rise Slightly In 2020

The positive effect of loan growth is likely to be partly offset by lower net interest margin and higher non-interest expense. Consequently, HBNC's earnings are expected to rise only slightly in 2020 to $1.44 per share. The table below shows key income statement items.

HNBC Offering Decent Dividend Yield Of 2.88%

HBNC's dividends have historically been aligned with earnings growth; therefore, I'm expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level in the first three quarters of 2020, and then increase it by 1 cent in the last quarter of 2020. My estimate suggests full year dividend of $0.49 for 2020, resulting in a forward dividend yield of 2.88%.

There is very little threat to dividend payout as the forecasted dividend suggests a payout ratio of 34% only. Moreover, HBNC is well-capitalized, with a Tier I ratio of 12.77% (versus regulatory requirement of 8.50%), which minimizes the need to cut dividends.

Single-Digit Price Upside Estimated

I'm using HBNC's historical average price to book ratio, P/B, to value the stock. HBNC has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.17 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average price to book multiple with the forecast book value per share of $15.4 gives a target price of $18 for December 2020. This price target implies a 5.8% upside from HBNC's October 11, 2019 closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Due to the mid single-digit price upside, I'm adopting a neutral stance on HBNC. Adding the forward dividend yield to the price upside estimate gives a total expected return of 8.9%. This return is not high enough for a buy recommendation; therefore, I'm suggesting to wait for a dip in price to around $16.4 (i.e. 10% below the target price) before investing in the stock.

