Oil Story - More Bad Than Good

Oil prices (USO) are going to come under pressure in near future, as there are a couple of long-term factors that are standing strongly against it. When I look at the supply demand dynamics of crude oil, I don’t see any upside. Yes, oil prices have gone up following an attack on Iran’s oil tanker and on speculations that the U.S – China trade dialogue may support oil demand ( in the coming time) , but these are short term factors that will have a short term impact on oil price.

A similar trend was seen in September this year, when oil prices went up by almost 10% following a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s refinery. Just when the markets thought that oil will maintain its winning streak, prices (again) went down quickly, after Saudi Arabia restored its shut-in production. In fact, global authorities like Energy Information Administration (EIA), International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC are cutting their bullish forecasts for oil with an emphasis on supply- demand lag.

Both EIA and IEA have cut their bullish forecasts for oil

Image Source : EIA Short Term Energy Outlook

The U.S based Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA), it its short term energy outlook, has lowered its oil price forecast for 2020. According to EIA, Brent will fall to $57 per barrel by 2Q20 ($5 less than its earlier forecast) because of rising global crude oil inventories. I agree with EIA on this. As stated by me in my earlier article, one of the biggest factors affecting global crude oil inventories is rising U.S crude oil production. U.S crude oil production matters, because U.S is the world’s biggest producer of crude oil and as per the report published by Global Witness, around 61% of the new oil and gas production is set to come from U.S alone!

Image Source : IEA Oil Market Report

It is interesting to note that EIA is expecting U.S crude oil production to grow from 12.3 million barrels per day in 2019 to 13.2 million barrels per day by 2020. This is something that the oil bulls would not like to hear.

And EIA is not alone in revising its bullish forecast, even Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA), in its latest oil market report, has lowered its oil demand growth forecast for 2020 by 0.1 million barrels per day to 1.2 million barrels per day. IEA attributes this drop to weak global GDP outlook. It is interesting to note that both IEA and EIA ( refer the above charts ) expect supply and demand to balance each other by the end of 2020. In my opinion, this is easier said that done. Because rising U.S oil production , uncertainties related to US- China trade war and slow down in global economies may very well delay the supply- demand re-balancing of crude oil well beyond 2020.

Takeaway for Investors

The global demand growth of crude oil appears to be stagnant at present, but there are some hopes of revival when I look at non- OECD countries like China and India. Both and China and India’s crude oil imports have increased rapidly in last few years, supported by high internal consumption and growing infrastructure investments. However, China and India ( alone) will not be able to offset the negative effects of increasing global crude oil supplies and inventories.

It is surprising to note that even OPEC has now lowered its oil demand growth- forecast for 2019. As per OPEC, U.S- China trade war and weak global oil demand growth are two major reasons for this revision. It is a known and well documented fact that oil prices are highly volatile and reactive to geopolitical tensions. The current upswing in oil price is mainly because of the Iran- oil tanker attack, and its upward effect will quickly fade away in few days. Unfortunately, most of the long-term factors that affect the supply – demand dynamics of crude oil are going against it. WTI was up by more than 1% and trading at 54.7$ at the time of writing this article. I expect WTI to remain in the range of $52 to $58 for the first two quarters of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.