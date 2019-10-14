Huami: Looking To China For True Value

The company has reported that its Mi Band 4, launched in June, has seen strong performance so far.

Huami is undeniably pinned down by investors' pessimism on U.S.-China trade, but the company derives most of its revenues from Mainland China and is likely insulated from geopolitical risk.

Despite solid revenue and earnings growth, Chinese hardware company Huami has seen its shares sink ~15% since the start of the year.

As global markets heat up toward all-time highs again, most U.S. stocks trade at unbearable valuations that are susceptible to sharp drops should recessionary signals flash again. It's a good time for investors to rotate toward value-oriented names, and to do so, we needn't look any further than China, which has been hit hard these year over both trade tensions and fears of an economic and manufacturing slowdown.

Many individual companies in China, however, are still showing tremendous top-line growth while trading at bargain-basement valuations. One name I continue to like is Huami (HMI), the subsidiary and channel partner of the much better-known Xiaomi. The company, well-recognized in China for its line of "Mi Band" fitness trackers, has fallen more than 15% this year despite robust earnings performance:

Data by YCharts

Huami's current P/E ratio of 6.7x, based on Wall Street's consensus EPS of $1.42 for FY20 (per Yahoo Finance), is the first indicator that investors should look to in justifying an investment in this name. Such a low valuation multiple is typically accorded to cyclical, recession-prone industries - such as automobiles or heavy metals, for example. In reality, Huami's business has withstood economic and political uncertainty in China, with unit shipments accelerating over last year's pace.

Keep an eye out for a buy point in this name. U.S.-China trade tensions and the risk of de-listing Chinese companies off U.S. markets (an idea which is now officially "off the table") have kept shares of Huami depressed, not its fundamentals. Investors have a chance to buy shares of a financially sound company at incredible prices.

Strong Mi 4 launch and solid shipment data

Huami unveiled the latest edition of its popular fitness tracker, the Mi Band 4, in June of this year. Priced at below $40 (the product's Amazon page is shown below), a reviewer from The Verge wrote that the Mi Band 4 is "packed with features for half the price of counterparts from Fitbit and Garmin."

Figure 1. Huami's Mi Band 4 Source: Amazon.com

Compared to the prior Mi Band 3, the new Mi Band 4 has a brighter OLED screen and up to three weeks of battery life without requiring a charge. Like prior versions, Huami's latest band also offers fitness tracking and sleep tracking, as well as text and call notifications.

In his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, Huami's CEO Huang Wang offered the following qualitative commentary on the Mi Band 4 launch:

Mi-Band 4 was launched in the second quarter and it quickly became a blockbuster, with the best sales momentum among all generations of the Mi-Bands. Its global shipment volume exceeded one million units within eight days. The features of Mi-Band 4 are improved significantly from previous versions [...] Our long-term plans with Xiaomi and the popular Mi-Band product line remain unchanged. We look forward to developing and producing future generations of the Mi-Band, including variants targeting different global market segments and customer profiles."

Huami's shipments data corroborates this bullish qualitative feedback. Huami's unit shipments grew 54% y/y to 8.3 million in 2Q19, and rose 38% y/y to 13.9 million in the first half of 2019. The last time I wrote about Huami after its second-quarter earnings release last year, the company was growing quarterly and first-half shipments at 20% y/y and 31% y/y, respectively. Strong product launches have accelerated Huami's performance relative to last year - despite a falling share price and growing pessimism over the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Figure 2. Huami shipments trends

Source: Huami Q2 earnings deck

Huami's fitness trackers are popular not only in China, but in India as well. Rumor mills have already started building in India on Huami's Mi Band 5, expected to launch next year - stirring particular excitement in India due to the expectation of added NFC support (which allows NFC-enabled devices to communicate with each other within short range), which to date was only available in Chinese versions of the device.

And though Huami's fitness trackers remain the company's bread-and-butter, Huami also noted that its Amazfit line of smartwatches is also performing well. Huami also launched its second-generation Amazfit smartwatch in June, and the company is now the fifth-largest smartwatch manufacturer based on global unit shipments.

Top-line growth accompanied by robust margin expansion

Huami's popularity, especially in fast-growing emerging markets, has given it a particularly strong financial profile. Revenues grew 47% y/y to 1.04 billion RMB in the company's most recent quarter, or the equivalent of ~$151 million.

Figure 3. Huami 2Q19 results Source: Huami Q2 earnings release

Huami's confidence in the strength of its product launches has also prompted the company to forecast acceleration in future quarters. Per CEO Wang's Q2 earnings call commentary:

We have full confidence that our competitive new products and well-established product lines will drive appreciable growth for the second half 2019. We expect a much stronger revenue growth in the third quarter, approximately 52.6% to 55.4%, compared with Q3 2018, as indicated in our earnings release guidance."

At the same time, Huami has also been expanding its bottom line. Gross margins expanded to 26.7% in 2Q19, representing a 100bps gross margin increase relative to 25.7% in 2Q18. As Huami continues to iterative on the design of its popular Mi Band product, the company has also delivered manufacturing efficiencies to increase its unit economics. In addition, the company has highlighted "strong supply chain management" as another key driver behind gross margin gains. In 2018, the company consolidated its logistics activities under one global hub in Shenzen, which the company notes has boosted operational efficiency this year.

Building on both strong top-line growth and improving unit economics, Huami grew its adjusted EPS by 8% y/y to 1.83 RMB, or about $0.27. And as previously mentioned, Wall Street consensus calls for EPS of $1.42 in FY20, implying 15% y/y growth over expected FY19 EPS of $1.24.

Key takeaways

Huami's cratering share price suggests a company on the rocks, but the company's performance in the year-to-date indicates that the reality is anything but rocky. The company's latest Mi Band 4 fitness tracker has generated positive reviews and drove >50% y/y growth in unit shipments in Q2, and management is pointing to accelerating revenue growth in Q3. At the same time, gross margins are expanding and the company is growing its EPS. In my view, there is little reason behind the stock's ~15% YTD declines aside from irrational fear of Chinese stocks. Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.