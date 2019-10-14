Bearish CEL-SCI Article Ignored Scientific Evidence And Misinterpreted Multikine's Clinical Trial Design

Introduction:

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) is a small-cap biotech company with its one and only candidate Multikine (leukocyte interleukin injection) for the treatment of head and neck cancer on the very edge of Phase 3 clinical trial completion (likely by the end of Q12020) and is highly likely to announce positive results in light of ongoing scientific evidence. The drug's API has a well understood mechanism of action that has been documented as early as 1992. There have been no innovations in this oncological field for decades, and it has an estimated total addressable market of $2.0 billion in the U.S. alone. Despite positive developments, Adam Feuerstein has published a bearish article alleging the company made misleading claims regarding the drug's scientific data. After an evaluation of oncology journals; clinical trial data, immunotherapy publications, and the company's operational history, the author finds Adam Feuerstein's allegations have no basis when rigorously evaluated against available scientific evidence. While skepticism is a necessary component of our financial markets, bearish articles containing fallacious conclusions which are drawn from faulty evidence can cause more harm than good for investors interested in CVM. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

Delays in Phase 3 are Positive By Trial Design

As the Multikine study is event-based, the delayed data readout based on number of fatalities required for the trial to establish statistical power for Kaplan-Meier survival analysis is a positive event for investors. This is likely because Multikine is able to demonstrate a clinically significant improvement in survival greater than its 10% trial design and what is predicted by models utilizing SEER data. This puts scenario (1) as the most likely outcome of the next anticipated data readout by Jan. 2020. As for scenarios 3 and 4, they are very unlikely as it would directly contradict with empirical observations. If Multikine was ineffective, the 298th death signal for trial end would have occurred months ago, as it would imply there was no difference between the treatment arm and standard of care arms. Moreover, it is experimentally impossible for such a delay in data readout to be attributed to that of patient withdrawal. The organization administering the trial, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, meets roughly bi-annually to analyze trial data and has recommended the trial be continued in March 2019. Dropouts would be detrimental to the study's statistical power, and the lack of any mandates from IDMC for CVM to enroll more patients such as the example below, illustrates the impossibility of such a scenario.

"The DMC's recommendation indicates that a beneficial SGX942 effect has been observed; however, to maintain the rigorous assumption of 90% statistical power for the primary efficacy endpoint, an increase was required to take into account any potential variability and/or distribution changes observed in the Phase 3 study patient population that may have differed from the initial protocol design assumptions. "

The context of Adam Feuerstein's claim that "Had Multikine demonstrate a pCR benefit, the Phase 3 clinical trial would have been stopped early for positive efficacy" illustrates the writer's poor understanding of the fundamentals of clinical trial design. Furthermore, pCR is a deeply flawed preliminary endpoint which isn't even used in the Multikine clinical trial and why this is will be discussed in a latter section.

While independent data monitoring agencies and the FDA raised concerns regarding trial developments between 2014 and 2016, the trial was unanimously allowed to continue by both the FDA and IDMC as recent as March 2019. This indicates previous safety concerns raised by administrative bodies were no longer of significance. The FDA lifted clinical trial hold as no more newly enrolled patients were being treated with Multikine. In analysis, the FDA arguably favored a balance of risk reward, as sufficient patients have been enrolled for the trial (to achieve needed statistical significance of 1-α = 95% and statistical power of 1- β = 90%), without compromising the trial's ethical standards by enrolling too many patients for an investigational therapy. Moreover, as a neoadjuvant therapy, Multikine's dosage was only given for a period 3 weeks before surgery and would not conflict with the FDA's demands. Hence, Adam Feuerstein claiming such mandate would "eliminate the concern about an incremental safety risk " shows a poor understanding of standard treatment duration used in IT.

The main investment risk moving forward is clinically significant, but not statistically significant, results upon data release. As the trial is designed for only 10% improvement for LI+SOC versus SOC, high standard deviations in results in both the treatment arm and the SOC arm may significantly dampen the power of a Kaplan-Meier survival analysis post-trial. For the sake of argument, patient survival rates after Multikine treatment may see 11% mean improvement, but only see p values of 0.0785. In the event of such an outcome, CVM will be forced to either abandon the project or commit 8-9 figures in new capital for followup Phase 3 studies, which can take up to a decade. Nonetheless, recent developments have suggested the results may be both clinically and statistically significant. This is in addition to key differences between Multikine's Phase 2 and Phase 3 trial design, which may reveal serious understatements in the drug's efficacy in retrospect. Furthermore, this information would form a causal explanation as to why safety concerns were raised in 2014 and 2016 but can still imply higher survival rates in the treatment arm. Let's take a look as to why.

Long Tail Survival Response of Immunotherapy

Source: Researchgate, Author's Curation

Six years after the commencement of Multikine's Phase 3 clinical trial, it was discovered immunotherapy possesses a "long tail response" in survival benefits which was not previously documented in medical literature. In a study of 6 compounds approved in the last decade, IT was found to dramatically improve the survival of patients when benchmarked against both targeted therapy and SOC but only 2-3 years after initial dosage. Furthermore, after this time period, the annual death rate among patients declined significantly as illustrated by the flattened Kaplan-Meier curve at this stage (implying its derivative against time is approaching zero). When such finding is applied to Multikine's Phase 2 trial, this finding could have rippling positive effects on the efficacy of its cytokine ingredients. In Phase 2, follow-up studies on tumor recurrence in patients treated with LI concluded exactly 24 months after initial dosage. As the reader can see, Multikine's previous investigation was concluded in a time frame which led to the drug completely missing its potential long-term life extension. Despite this, Multikine was still able to meet all of its endpoints in Phase 2 (P<0.05) with its safety well tolerated. Tragically, this delayed response was not discovered at the time of either Multikine's Phase 2 conclusion or Phase 3 commencement and in retrospect, may have significantly increased trial enrollment, so more patients could have had access to the Multikine investigation. Therefore, Adam Feuerstein's claims with regards to shorter trial duration for IT leading to greater efficacy shows a lack of proper understanding when examined in light of scientific evidence.

Source: Researchgate, Author's Curation

If investigated without context, immunotherapy can demonstrate no superiority compared to the standard of care and perform significantly worse than targeted therapy for up to 6 months post administration. Hence, independent data monitors may have drawn the incorrect conclusion that there were no medium term differences between patient survival rates in the Multikine immunotherapy against standard of care, when the vast majority of enrollment commenced around 2014. This is further supported by trial continuation after 2016 (as IDMC meets twice a year to advise on trial status) by both the FDA and IDMC as the long tail survival benefits of IT were likely realized by this time, and patients began seeing dramatic improvements in survival. Furthermore, the lack of the 298th death reported to conclude the trial is likely to due to survival surpassing the 10% benchmark in light of this new research.

Phase 2 Trial Design Understating Efficacy

In its Phase 2 clinical trial, Multikine was administered over a period of two weeks (Day 1 to Day 14), with surgery occurring between Day 21 and Day 28 and radiotherapy/chemo applied after incision wounds heal by Day 35 and Day 56. A key and substantial detail exists in such methodology, as surgery commenced 1 to 2 weeks after Multikine dosage begins, unlike its Phase 3 trial where surgery commences almost immediately post-Multikine treatment. This small difference has vast implications, as cytokines present in Multikine have a half-life of only 2 to 20 hours post administration.

In other words, by the time the Phase 2 trial reached surgical stage, 0.01% of Multikine's clinical effect was likely to be present in patients versus an estimated clinical effect of 25-50% for the Phase 3 trial. Hence, during surgery, the Phase 3 trial will likely see substantially greater synergistic effects in LI+SOC treatments as cytokines stimulate the immune system to destroy malignant growth around the tumor area as to decrease the probability of metastasis and increase patient survival rates. Tragically, quantitative data for cytokine half-lives were not discovered through medical research until 2008-2018. Therefore, there was no way Multikine's Phase II clinical trial could have accounted for this variable in its design. In other words (along with long tail response described above), Multikine may have posted clinical profiles of greater than 10% tumor removal and 50% cancer cell reduction, and substantially improved the survival rates of patients in retrospect. As at this point, investors can only rely on past information to predict future results. By laws of conditional probability, the likelihood of overall approval will increase as the chances of Phase 3 success is largely dependent on an event which has already occurred (and been refined in light of new information).

Endpoints in Neoadjuvant Non-Inferiority Studies

If, for example, the NI margin is chosen as 10, and the study does indeed rule out a difference of 10 (but not a smaller difference), seeming to demonstrate effectiveness of T, but the true effect of C in this study was actually less than 10, then a conclusion that the study demonstrated non-inferiority would have been incorrect. The choice of M1, together with reasonable assurance that this effect occurred in the trial (i.e., the presence of assay sensitivity), is thus critical to obtaining a meaningful, correct answer in an NI study. Because assay sensitivity can never be proven in the absence of a placebo group, historical evidence of assay sensitivity is essential, but measures should be taken to make it likely that the active control will have the presumed effect in the NI study (see section III.A.5). This, together with careful selection of the NI margin, will increase the likelihood of valid and interpretable results.

Source: FDA NI Guidelines

Multikine is structured as a non-inferiority study against the current standards of care with a benchmark of at least 10% improvement in survival rate. The 10% margin illustrated above is the non-inferiority margin; it is the maximum difference between the drugs that the investigator is willing to accept before declaring them different in efficacy. With this in mind, the intelligent investor can see why Adam Feuerstein's claim "While overall survival is certainly the most important patient benefit in cancer drug clinical trials, the FDA did not agree to CEL-SCI's 10% survival threshold for Multikine" grossly overstates the risks involved in Multikine's clinical trial. Firstly, if 10% benefit in an NI study was clinically insignificant, there is no reason why the FDA would use this exact number as an example in their official guideline for NI studies. Secondly, the FDA specifically recommended to keep this number as minimal as possible and would only require statistical significance in such margin for approval.

Thirdly, while it is still a possibility the FDA may not consider the endpoint for review (despite all evidence suggesting otherwise), this is a generic statement that is found in SEC filings of all biotech companies, and can by no means be attributed to risk factor specific to CVM as presented in Adam's article. Moreover, Multikine's trial design uses the optimal endpoint for neoadjuvant studies: that of overall survival post-treatment as measured by Kaplan-Meier curves. An alternative endpoint, that of pathological complete response, was introduced by the FDA in 2012 as part of trial design, but has found to contain many drawbacks in recent literature:

To evaluate the surrogacy of pCR, Cortazar et al, with the support of the FDA, performed a meta-analysis of individual patient data for almost 9,440 women with breast cancer from 10 randomized trials who were treated with neoadjuvant therapy followed by surgery. The authors found that the R2 values for pCR as a surrogate for EFS and OS were extremely low at 0.03 (95% CI, 0.00 to 0.25) and 0.24 (95% CI, 0.00 to 0.70), respectively. Furthermore, the positive slope of the regression lines implies that treatments with a larger effect on pCR actually correlated with worse survival.

Source: Journal of Clinical Oncology

In a study of 9,440 cancer patients receiving neoadjuvant therapy, the R2 coefficient measuring association between pCR and EFS/OS rates were found to be 0.03 and 0.24, respectively. Considering the Coefficient of Determination ranges between 0 (for no correlation) and 1 (for maximum correlation), this is evidence the pCR is not an effective surrogate endpoint for the final endpoint of overall survival. Multikine's clinical trial in Phase 3 was designed in 2010 before this surrogate metric was introduced and is fortunate to directly measure survival rates instead of using a pseudo-scientific "middleman" endpoint. Therefore, Adam's claims regarding Multikine being unable to demonstrate a pCR benefit and "Phase 3 clinical trial would have been stopped early for positive efficacy" demonstrate a complete misunderstanding of Multikine's trial design and fail to account for recent scientific evidence questioning the validity of pCR in general.

No Financial Red Flags

It is not unusual for small cap biotech companies to invest $100 million to $300 million in drug investigations (and sometimes in multiple candidates) before a drug is finally approved to recover the sunk cost of R&D. In its 3 decades of existence, there has only been one red flag of alleged improper misconduct on behalf of management of CVM. Lawsuits were filed in 2009 in response to a questionable stock transfer to Byron Biopharma, a subsidiary responsible for the distribution of Multikine in South Africa if approved. The company settled with hedge funds and investors in 2011 for $12 million with no admission of no wrongdoing. To date, the allegations have yet to be proven. In analysis, the large settlement sum does raise questions as to what exactly happened. In context, the company was preparing for Phase 3 clinical trial to begin and needed access to capital, all while the Great Recession was unraveling. In this period, biotech companies were trading below their cash balance due to inaccessibility to funding, and no such company was harder hit than CVM due to abysmal timing of its Phase 3 commencement. If the allegations were in fact true, then it is likely an isolated incident of a company desperate for capital in tough times, and no such events were witnessed again in more than 30 years of its operational history.

Summary

Multikine's API has a well understood mechanism of action which has been replicable in numerous medical studies. The delay in the 298th death needed in this event-based trial to achieve statistical significance of 1-α = 95% and statistical power of 1- β = 90% is highly suggestive of survival rates greater than 10% against SOC in its original trial design. After an analysis of all possible risk factors, the main one moving forward is that of patients being treated with Multikine having clinically significant but not statistically significant rates of prolonged survival. The above investment risk, however, was found to be highly unlikely in light of new research surfaced after the trial had already commenced. First, IT was found to dramatically improve the survival of patients when benchmarked against both targeted therapy and SOC but only 2-3 years after initial dosage. Hence, independent data monitors may have drawn the incorrect conclusion that there were no short-term differences between patient survival rates in Multikine immunotherapy against standard of care when vast majority of enrollment commenced around 2014. This is further supported by charts showing immunotherapy can demonstrate no superiority compared to standard of care and perform significantly worse than targeted therapy for up to 6 months post administration.

Second, cytokines present in Multikine were only found in the past decade to have a half lives of 2 to 20 hours post administration. In other words, by the time the Phase 2 trial reached surgical stage, 0.01% of Multikine's clinical effect was likely to be present in patients versus an estimated clinical effect of 25-50% for the Phase 3 trial. Hence, during surgery, the Phase 3 trial will likely see substantially greater synergistic effects in LI+SOC treatments as cytokines stimulate the immune system to destroy malignant growth around the tumor area as to decrease the probability of metastasis and increase patient survival rates. Finally, Multikine's trial design was fortunate enough to use OS as its main endpoint, and not pCR. Recent studies have shown association between pCR and EFS/OS rates ranged from 0.03 and 0.24 when measured by the Coefficient of Determination, indicating negligible levels of correlation for utility as a surrogate metric. In all, it can be concluded Adam Feuerstein's bearish CVM article ignored scientific evidence and misinterpreted Multikine's clinical trial design. CVM's Phase 3 clinical trial is likely to see a high probability of trial success, and its strong buy rating will be reiterated today despite skepticism.

