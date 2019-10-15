Natural Grocers: An Undervalued And Overlooked Player In The Organic Food Market

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) store in Durango, Colorado. Image by Andriy Blokhin.

Investment Thesis

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage offers a potential upside of 30-50% from the current stock price of $8.90. By incorporating operating leases as debt, my analysis shows that NGVC has better growth prospects, higher profitability and return on capital compared to its peers, justifying a higher valuation multiple.

The market significantly underprices the company’s future sales growth potential and ability to increase its margins. NGVC is priced as a small player incapable of dealing with competitive pressures, despite a proven track record of above-average comparable sales growth with competitively priced products. Selling only organic/natural products, NGVC is facing a structural tailwind, as the organic food market is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to the overall food market. With moderated store growth and increased focus on management of expenses, NGVC will be able to improve its margin going forward while still continuing store openings, which will provide a significant boost to its value. Also, as the management aggressively expands and promotes newly-introduced private label products, its profit margins will likely improve even further, highlighting the case for the stock mispricing.

Company Story

Natural Grocers takes its roots from the state of Colorado, where its founders, Margaret and Philip Isely, opened its first store in 1958. That store was selling only natural unprocessed food and supplements. In 1998, their children took control over the company and expanded the store base from 11 to 152 by 2019.

Figure 1: NGVC Store Count Source: Company’s filings

In 2012, the company filed for its initial public offering. The Isely family sold some of their stock holdings in IPO, but still retained control of the company. In 2019, NGVC remains a closely-held company, with the Isely family controlling 59.5% of outstanding shares.

The main point of differentiation for NGVC is that its stores sell only organic fresh produce and natural/organic meat, dairy and various bulk food products. In addition to food, its stores sell a wide variety of nutritional supplements, beauty and pet products. In the fiscal year of 2018, 68% of NGVC’s sales came from grocery, while dietary supplements accounted for 21%. The remaining 11% of sales came from beauty, body care and pet products. Also, NGVC differs from its competitors by the presence of licensed nutritional health coaches in its stores who provide free nutritional education to consumers. This helps strengthen the relationship with consumers and builds loyalty to the store brand.

Why Market Mispricing Exists

Overestimating Competition

The market overestimates the effect of competition on the company. As I note in my relative valuation analysis below, the market places a higher valuation multiple on bigger grocery retailers, while smaller players are given a 20% to 30% discount. The idea is that large retailers are able to outcompete small players and grow by taking their market share. I argue that this is not the case for NGVC and that the company should not be given this discount.

First, about 80% of NGVC stores have been competing for years with Kroger (NYSE:KR), which is known to maintain highly competitive prices. And yet, NGVC was able to stand on its own by generating stronger comparable store sales compared to its peers.

Table 1. Comparable Stores Sales

Source: SEC filings. Numbers exclude gasoline sales.

The company maintains competitive prices on its organic/natural food products, which is one of the reasons why NGVC did not lose its market share throughout these years. Even with significant price investments in 2018, NGVC was still able to show 5.8% comps and continued showing positive comps in 2019, despite continuing competitive pressures. The company’s management noted in its Q4 2016 earnings call:

I mean we're not going to be able to compete price for price with them but we do compete pretty favorably on a lot of our things. For instance in our bulk department we outprice Kroger by at least 10% to 15% to 20% on almost every item. And so we do have places where we're extremely better priced than they are already. And in produce we're pretty close to their price except for when they run a ridiculous sale.

The company regularly performs price checks and ensures that its prices remain comparable or lower than those of its competitors. As communicated at the Q2 2019 earnings call:

As far as being able to pass along price increases, I think, that we're still able to maintain our margins and pass along - when we have price increases, pass them along. At the same time, we have to always be very aware and cognizant of how other - how our competitors are pricing, and we're very aggressive at making sure that we're - we are - always have an affordable pricing concept in place and that we are the price leader in our categories.

Additionally, as a counter-measure to slowing traffic, the company introduced its {N}power loyalty program in 2015. Instead of conducting mass marketing, the company is now able to make targeted promotions to its members. Because the loyalty program tracks customers’ transactions and provides small cashback rewards for spending, NGVC is able to leverage its data to drive traffic to its stores more effectively. As of June 30, 2019, there are over 950,000 members, and {N}power sales account for 65% of the company’s total revenues.

Also, the scare of expansion of grocery discounters, such as Lidl and Aldi, likely puts downward pressure on grocery retail stocks. However, discounters are probably years away from NGVC, as these companies predominantly focus on the East Coast. This gives plenty of time for NGVC to get prepared. Moreover, discount stores and NGVC target different groups of consumers since discount stores are not focused solely on high-quality unprocessed organic foods.

With this, I conclude that NGVC will be able to continue generating positive sales growth numbers and successfully fend off competition, while being a price leader in the organic food category.

Underestimating Organic Food Trend

The market underestimates the sales growth potential that NGVC has from the positive organic food trend going forward. From 2008 to 2018, organic food sales grew by an average annual compounding rate of 8.9%, while the total food market grew by only 2.5%.

Figure 2: Sales growth rates for organic food, organic non-food and total food products

Source: Organic Trade Association’s Organic Industry Surveys

Overall, the organic food market began showing signs of maturity, as there were fewer revolutionary products introduced. However, the organic food market continues to show higher penetration rates and represented 5.7% of the total food market in 2018, compared to 3.1% in 2008. According to Hexa Research’s forecast, organic food sales in the U.S. are expected to grow on average by 5.6% annually by 2025.

Also, organic products are less commoditized compared to conventional food and exhibit less price volatility according to the company’s management. As noted on the company’s Q2 2018 earnings call about the organic vs. conventional food market:

As far as if there is deflation in the conventional market, there is always a concern that people might trade down, but our customers are pretty committed to buying organic and high-quality products, and so they're willing to pay a price differential for those high-quality products. So I don't see that as a huge threat to our pricing strategy.

Because NGVC offers only organic/natural food and has strict standards for selecting products, the company’s stores stand out among competitors as a go-to place for health-conscious consumers. As NGVC continues store expansion in new and existing markets, it will greatly benefit from this organic food trend.

Overestimating Food Deflation

The market significantly overprices the effect of food deflation on NGVC. Yet, there are signs that the food prices at home recovered from negative territory and hovered above 0% growth in 2019.

Figure 3. U.S. Food Inflation

Source: Federal Reserve of St. Louis

In 2017-2018, the retail prices for food at home recovered and in 2019, hovered in the positive territory. According to USDA’s forecast, food-at-home prices are expected to rise in the range of 0.5% and 1.5% in 2020, with certain meats, dairy, fresh produce, cereal and bakery foods showing inflation near their 20-year historical average. While the inflation range is low compared to its historical average, this is a positive development for grocery retailers, such as NGVC. Most notably, even with muted food at home inflation, the company was still able to generate strong comparable sales of 5.8% in fiscal year of 2018 and 4.3% for the TTM period (includes three quarters of 2019 fiscal year). I expect NGVC to continue showing positive comparable sales growth going forward even with a low inflation.

Underestimating Store Unit Growth

With the current stock price of $8.90, the market likely prices in no unit growth. While NGVC indicated plans to moderate store unit growth in 2018 to focus on operations and margins, I argue that the company will continue growing its store count; however, more gradually and cognizant of the effect the new stores have on the bottom line.

Table 2. Revenue and Store Unit Growth

Source: Earnings transcripts, SEC filings, author’s calculations. Mature stores are those opened for 5 years or more. Comparable stores are those opened for 13 months or more.

While the management moderated store openings from 23 new stores in 2016 to 7 new stores in 2019, the market is missing the opportunity for NGVC to grow its store count in the range of 7 to 10 new stores per year at least for the next 5 years. This is possible for several factors. First, the company will likely stop expanding for several years in new states and will focus on the states in which it has presence in already. Because its brand recognition is stronger in existing markets, there will likely be better customer engagement compared to the new markets. Second, with operating cash flows exceeding CAPEX in 2018-2019, NGVC can afford to remodel, maintain and continue opening new stores in the coming years without a need to resort to bank loans.

Table 3. Reported Cash Flows and Store count

Source: SEC filings

Finally, NGVC has one important advantage over its competitors that I think the market is missing; its store size. While its competitors’ average store size ranges from 30,000 to 60,000+ gross square feet, NGVC’s typical store has 15,700 gross square feet. On average, it costs $1.6 million of capital expenditure, $0.3 million of initial inventory and $0.2 million of pre-opening expenses ($2.1 million in total). In comparison, Sprouts Farmers Market spends $3.6 million on a typical store. While the investment per square foot store is higher for NGVC, a smaller box format allows it to be more flexible with locations and smaller upfront investments.

As the management noted on the Q3 2019 earnings call:

There are plenty of growth opportunities in our targeted regions for the next several years, and our smaller store footprint provides the flexibility to succeed in both large and small markets.

The small store size also makes it easier for consumers to navigate around the store and find what they need faster. Low square footage also forces the company to limit their same product selection to the most profitable and popular stock keeping units. They regularly discard unpopular products and test new ones. As was noted on the Q1 2018 earnings call:

...we've put a lot of focus into our inventory management systems and replenishment systems. And that is definitely helping to bring inventory down at our store - at our existing stores. And as always, we're looking at our new stores and weaning out things that haven't sold in the past and not bringing them in, which will help our shrink in the long run substantially.

In its 2012 IPO filing, NGVC noted that the U.S. grocery market can support up to 1,100 of its stores. I do not think that it is feasible in light of its competitors (Kroger, Whole Foods, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Sprouts Farmers Markets (NASDAQ:SFM)) opening new stores and expanding their organic food selection. I contend that NGVC will likely remain a regional grocery player with strong brand recognition in the West, Midwest and Southwest regions. With its small-box, flexible store format, NGVC has plenty of room for growth going forward in locations where other competitors would have a hard time justifying large investments.

Underestimating Margin Expansion Potential

The market significantly underestimates margin expansion opportunities that NGVC has been working on since 2017. To get an idea about the company’s profitability dynamic, I adjust its financial numbers for non-operating items and operating leases in my analysis.

Table 4. Growth Rates and Margins

Source: SEC filings, author’s calculations. Gross margin includes rent and not comparable to NGVC competitors. NOPLAT stands for net operating profit less adjusted taxes.

In 2016-2017, NGVC experienced a significant drop in profit growth due to weakness in oil and gas producing states, higher promotions from the {N}power loyalty program and price investments to stay competitive. Also, as a record number of new stores came onboard, they came with higher rents compared to older stores. Because rental expense is included in the cost of goods sold and occupancy cost line item, NGVC’s gross margin declined further in addition to the deleveraging effect and wage pressures.

In my view, the market extrapolates these negative trends too much for several reasons. Going forward, NGVC will have better ability to leverage occupancy cost against comparable sales. On the Q4 2017 earnings call, the company noted:

I think you'll remember that one of the key drivers with occupancy increasing is that percent of our stores that are in the newer format which is the larger format. So, as we open more stores, that's what's causing the deleverage and why we look for the 2.5% to 3% comp to improve that. So as the number of stores that we opened flows down then that gives us a little bit more room compared to a year when we opened 24 stores.

Since moderating store growth in 2017, the management focused on building infrastructure for future expansion and implemented effective expense management control for labor, inventory shrink and administrative expenses. With this, NGVC will likely be able to lower the above-mentioned 2.5-3.0% comp threshold for operating leverage to work going forward. This will further improve the company’s profitability and counterbalance negative effects of price investments.

Newly-opened stores bring a lot of labor inefficiencies, leading to higher store expenses. As new stores mature, initially higher labor costs as percentage of sales will decrease in the future. This is evident from the store expense margin gradually declining from 22.7% in 2017 to 21.9% for the TTM period, despite continuing minimum wage pressures and low unemployment. As the management noted on the Q3 2019 earnings call:

Recall that we moderated new store growth beginning in 2018, allowing us to increase our focus on operational efficiencies within our existing store portfolio in order to enhance profitability. This focus should help us continue to improve our store expense ratio and drive store-level efficiencies. We have also made numerous investments in our core IT systems and infrastructure, which should also contribute to store efficiency in the years to come.

Finally, another crucial factor that the market overlooks is a rapid expansion of private label products that NGVC has ramped up since 2016. The private label products are typically of comparable quality as branded products but generate higher margins for NGVC. As the company’s CEO noted on the Q1 2016 earnings call:

...as I mentioned in our previous call in December, we are going to aggressively expand private-label over the coming three years and so, by the end of this year you will see a significant number of new private-label offerings in our stores and I think that will be definitely beneficial to margin and also beneficial because, we are going to have really good private-label items in our stores.

In the 2018 fiscal year, the company rolled out about 50 Natural Grocers’ branded products. In 2019, it plans to roll out 100 products. After that, the management intends to continue rolling out 100 private label products each year for the next several years. As of now, the company has 620 private-label products according to the company’s product finder. The total number of products on the company’s store shelves is about 22,000. Even though store-branded products are small in comparison to the total number of products, private-label products rolled out in the last several years are concentrated in high turnover, popular categories such as eggs, oils, bread, canned food, sweets and dairy. Over the next several years, I expect the company to double its private label products offering.

Because the market prices NGVC as if its margins will either decline or stay flat in the future according to my DCF analysis, this new development will be an important driver of margin expansion and value growth going forward. According to CB Insights research, private label products command 25-30% higher margins compared to manufacturer brands. Although NGVC will likely price its store-branded products lower, the higher margin percentage from private label products will counterbalance lower prices and contribute substantially more to the bottom line in absolute terms.

According to Nielsen’s report, private label products that are organic, natural and exclude certain undesirable ingredients present a significant opportunity for grocery retailers. Most of NGVC’s private-label products are either non-GMO, natural or USDA certified organic. As the company aggressively promotes and showcases its new store-branded products through higher visibility, the profitability margins will likely improve further from the current level going forward.

Small Market Cap Size and Low Float

A very small analyst following and small cap size remains a big negative for institutional investors’ discovery of NGVC, which likely contributes to mispricing. Also, many investors shun from NGVC because it has a relatively low float to total shares ratio of 22%, in comparison to the 70%+ ratio for its competitors. For this reason, even relatively low selling can make the stock fluctuate and show mispricing.

FCFF Valuation

To value NGVC, I use the Free Cash Flow to the Firm model. Below are key assumptions in the base case scenario that will drive the intrinsic value of NGVC stock and for which I provide my rationale:

Table 5. DCF Valuation Assumptions

As I wrote in one of my articles, an operating lease is a debt that should be included in the valuation.

To capitalize operating leases, I use Professor Damodaran’s synthetic rating tool. This produces a cost of debt of 10.54%, present value of operating lease payments of $274 million, and an operating lease interest (cost of debt times operating lease debt) of $28.9 million for NGVC. The embedded interest is added back to the reported EBIT of $17.5 million. The risk-free rate is assumed to be a 10-year U.S. Treasury yield of 1.54%.

Revenue and Margin Forecast

I forecast a revenue growth of 7% for the next five years. After that, the growth will gradually decrease to 1.54%, which is approximately equal to the 10-year Treasury yield. The 7% rate consists of an assumption of 2.5% in comparable store growth and a 4.5% growth in sales from new store openings. The comparable store comp of 2.5% assumes that, on average, NGVC will be able to effectively leverage its {N}power loyalty program to drive traffic to its stores. Also, the positive organic food trend will persist in the next five years and will be a major tailwind. I also assume that such a precipitous oil price decline as in 2015-2016 that caused major weakness in NGVC’s markets is unlikely to recur.

I assume that the adjusted EBIT margin will gradually grow from the current 5.2% to 5.5%. This produces an estimated profits annual growth rate of 7-8% in the next 5 years. This differs from the Wall Street 5-year growth rate of 5.1% because NGVC will be able to better leverage its occupancy cost against comparable sales and expand private label products selection. Also, as the company shifted its focus from sales growth to stricter expense management, this will counterbalance any margin deterioration coming from future price investments and promotions.

Reinvestment Forecast

To estimate reinvestment needs, I rearrange NGVC’s balance sheet to calculate invested capital in accordance with McKinsey & Company’s valuation methodology. This methodology separates operating assets/liabilities from non-operating ones and provides a true economic picture of a company.

Table 6. Invested Capital Calculations

Source: SEC filings, author’s calculations. Estimated cost of debt is estimated as of fiscal year-end.

In the DCF valuation, reinvestment will evolve with the sales to capital ratio. The average sales/average capital ratio from 2011 to 2018 was around 1.90. I choose to use the 1.85 ratio, which is consistent with the most recent investment developments when NGVC moderated its unit growth. Higher sales/capital ratio leads to lower reinvestment needs and higher valuation, all else equal.

WACC Calculation

In my calculations of the weighted-average cost of capital, I use the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield of 1.54%, the above-mentioned estimated cost of debt of 10.54% and the equity risk premium of 5.20% calculated by Professor Damodaran. The most important assumption is about the beta. Because individual betas have standard errors embedded in them, I choose to use the bottom-up beta approach advocated by Professor Damodaran. The bottom-up beta controls for differences in debt leverage, cash levels across companies, as well as reduces the estimation error. I estimated betas for comparable companies and will use daily estimates since weekly ones show statistical insignificance.

Table 7. NGVC Levered Beta Calculation

Source: author’s calculations. Company’s betas are estimated using Russell 2000 returns, except for Kroger.

With an estimated cost of equity of 6.75%, cost of debt of 10.54%, debt weight of 62% and equity weight of 38%, WACC is 7.53%.

Terminal Year

By the terminal year, I assume that the company’s cost of capital will gradually decline to 6%, as NGVC matures and improves its profitability. Because the grocery retail industry is highly competitive, NGVC will have a ROIC equal to its cost of capital in the terminal year. The reinvestment needs in the terminal year will be determined based on the steady growth rate of 1.54% and ROIC of 6%.

DCF

Table 8. Free Cash Flow to the Firm Estimation

Based on these assumptions, NGVC’s stock is currently undervalued by about 55%. In the risk section, I will discuss best and worst case scenarios and estimate the company’s intrinsic value.

Relative Valuation

When researching NGVC’s comparable companies, I discovered that some companies still have not capitalized operating leases (NGVC, Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA), Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)). This grossly distorts comparison across multiples. To put all companies on equal footing, I factor in the interest expense and debt from operating leases to come up with an enterprise value and adjusted EBIT. As suggested by McKinsey & Company’s valuation technique, I made adjustments to EBIT and/or enterprise value for LIFO reserves/charges, goodwill impairment, accumulated amortization of intangibles, excess cash (defined as cash in excess of operating needs; only VLGEA had excess cash balance), non-controlling investments and any other non-operating financial items on the balance sheet and income statement.

To make a comparison across companies’ multiples, I choose EV/NOPLAT, because this multiple better accounts for future capital expenditures to replace existing assets (depreciation) and controls for the tax rate difference among companies.

Table 9. Relative Valuation Comparison

Source: SEC filings, Morningstar, Yahoo Finance, author’s calculations

Purely based on the average EV/NOPLAT, NGVC is undervalued by about 10%. However, these companies differ in terms risk, efficiency, returns, profitability and growth prospects. Based on my comparable analysis, I view that NGVC is as at least 30% undervalued compared to its peers for several reasons.

First, even though the company lags behind its peers in terms of sales per square foot, it makes it up substantially with profitability measures per square foot, such as NOPLAT. Second, while NGVC looks much riskier compared to its competitors in terms of debt/equity ratios, I expect this not to be an issue going forward. This is the legacy of a rapid store expansion and the debt load primarily consists of leases. As the company matures and its new stores improve profitability over the next several years, the company’s book equity will grow faster compared to its debt load. NGVC has no problem with servicing its leases and can completely halt CAPEX on new stores to pay rent, if necessary.

With a NOPLAT margin that is 60% higher than the average, NGVC deserves a premium over its peers. As I argued above, I expect the company to improve its profitability even further. The company is very well situated to take advantage of the organic food trend compared to its competitors that carry all types of food. The company has a higher ROIC compared to some of its peers as well.

Finally, one area where NGVC stands out from its competitors is future growth prospects. With only 152 stores and a small-box format, the company has plenty of future growth ahead. Bigger rivals, such as Kroger or Weis Markets are likely to grow at much lower rates going forward, compared to NGVC. For example, with an adjusted EV/NOPLAT multiple of 18x, Weis Markets shows a low organic growth and faces higher competition from grocery discounters (Lidl, Aldi) that are rapidly expanding in the Mid-Atlantic region.

My margin growth forecast produces a 7-8% profit growth rate, which differs from the Wall Street 5-year growth rate of 5.1%. Very few analysts follow small-cap companies such as Ingles Markets and Natural Grocers, while bigger rivals have a very large following. This likely suggests that small-cap companies’ growth estimates are noisier. In my view, the Wall Street growth forecast underestimates the company’s ability to continue future store growth and improve profitability. As mentioned above, NGVC will be able to better leverage its rent and labor costs against comparable sales that I expect to grow faster compared to its peers. As the company shifted its focus from rapid store openings to expense management and expansion of higher-margin private label products, this will counterbalance any margin deterioration coming from any future price investments and promotions going forward.

One final note on relative valuation is that the fear of food deflation and intensifying competition continues weighing on grocery stocks. A quick look at historic P/B and P/S multiples confirms this outlook.

Table 10. Historic P/B and P/S ratios

Source: Morningstar

This means that relative valuation multiples are likely compressed for the entire industry, especially for small-cap companies like NGVC, which the market discounts even further for their small size and purported lack of scale. This is likely the reason behind significant underperformance by the NGVC stock over the last 5 years, despite strong evidence that the company is able to withstand competition and generate positive comps with muted food inflation. Therefore, with above-average comparable store sales and a higher growing margin, NGVC is likely at least 30%+ undervalued based on the adjusted EV/NOPLAT, growth and profitability comparisons.

Risks

Exposure to Energy-Producing Markets

NGVC has significant exposure to energy-producing states. About 45% of the company’s stores are located in Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, and Oklahoma. The worst risk for NGVC is not necessarily a low oil price, but rather high volatility of the price of oil and subsequent scale-back of energy production in its markets. If the oil price shows substantial fluctuations in the future leading to lower energy output in the above-mentioned energy-producing states, NGVC will likely experience weakness in comparable store sales again. While this is a risk, sharp oil price volatility is less likely to occur in the nearest future because of the rapid expansion of energy production in the U.S. and easing regulatory restrictions on fossil fuel extraction. Moreover, easing export restrictions continue to provide additional incentive for the U.S. producers to extract oil and gas, if the price is right for them. Even if the oil price shows significant volatility, the company will be sufficiently diversified geographically to withstand another oil crisis in its energy-dependent markets, as it expands into new states.

Small Player in a Competitive Industry

With about $900 million in sales, NGVC is a relatively small player in the grocery retail industry. Because of this, it may not enjoy economies of scale and high bargaining power with suppliers compared to its larger competitors, such as Whole Foods, Kroger and Sprouts Farmers Market. Because of scale, bigger players are able to negotiate better prices, roll out not only higher number of private label products, but also start their own food production, as Kroger does. Also, larger competitors can withstand better prolonged periods of food deflation and lower their prices to generate traffic. However, as I noted before, NGVC is capable of dealing with competition effectively and will likely continue growing in the future. Also, as its sales grow, it will gain more bargaining power and extract better purchasing terms from suppliers.

Corporate Governance

NGVC is a closely-held company, which can be both a negative and positive. If the Isely family takes a wrong course of action, this could be detrimental to the shareholders and there are not enough independent directors to keep them in check. The mitigating factor here is that their 30+ years of retail industry experience and 60% ownership aligns their management decisions with long-term value creation.

Expansion to New Markets

As the company expands into new markets, it may face a smaller brand recognition and more competition from local grocery stores. Thus, it may have to spend more on marketing, and its sales may not grow as expected. A mitigating factor for this risk is the store opening moderation and focus on improving profitability in existing units. NGVC did not demonstrate a rush to rapid store openings to satisfy Wall Street forecasts at the expense of margins. This is likely one of the main reasons why the stock plummeted over the last several years. I view this as a positive indication that NGVC cares about not only the top line growth, but also the bottom line, unlike many other companies in the retail industry.

Risk/Reward Analysis

To make a judgement on these negative factors, I use my DCF model and change the most important levers in the valuation, such as revenue growth, EBIT margin and the cost of capital to determine where the company’s intrinsic value stands.

Table 11. Worst, Base and Best Case Analysis

Source: author’s calculations

For the worst case scenario, the revenue growth will be 5%, meaning that the company will open fewer stores, and its comparable stores will be below 2% due to increased competition or economic slowdown in its geographical markets. Margins will decline to 5%, as a result of competitive pressure, and its initial cost of capital is 9%, assuming that the risk-free rate will increase. The resulting intrinsic value has about a 10% downside from the current price.

The best case scenario has the same revenue growth and initial cost of capital, but I assume that the company will increase its EBIT margin gradually to 6% as a result of better expense management and gradual store openings in new markets. These assumptions produce an 87% upside.

To evaluate these scenarios, I subjectively assign discrete probabilities of 30% to the worst case scenario, 50% to the base case scenario and 20% to the best case scenario. Based on my analysis, the company has a high chance to improve its margins, while maintaining its slower store openings. With these probabilities, NGVC still has an asymmetric risk/reward profile with about a 40% upside from the current price of $8.90.

Conclusion

Even though Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is a small player in the grocery retail industry, it stands out among competitors for its commitment to natural and organic food. With the organic food market growing faster than the total food market, NGVC is poised to take advantage of this trend as it expands in existing and new markets. With competitively priced food products, NGVC showed that it is capable of withstanding increasing competition by generating above-average comp sales. A slowdown in store growth, focus on expenses, targeted marketing campaigns through the loyalty program and roll-out of private label products will likely increase margins going forward. With the market overpricing the effect of competition and underpricing the company’s ability to continue sales growth while maintaining or improving profitability, my current valuation analysis suggests that NGVC is at least 30% to 50% undervalued from the current market price of $8.90.

