One More Time.  Buy The Super-Cheap, Super Safe, Free Cash Flowing Mortgage Insurance Stocks Before Q3 Earnings.

This past July 19 I published the post “Be an Early Investor in Mortgage Insurance Stocks, Ahead Of Next Week's Earnings”. MGIC, the first mortgage insurer (MI) to report, closed the prior day at $13.34. Today it sits at $13.05. My bad.

Einstein is credited with saying that “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results”. If so, I’ve got an issue, because I’m repeating the call: Buy the mortgage insurance stocks – MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage (NMIH) – before they report Q3 earnings. Why? Because they are…

…Super cheap.

…Far safer than feared.

…Rapidly increasing their free cash flow.

Putting these in concrete terms for MGIC’s Q3, it will very likely:

Meet, and very probably beat, the Street’s $0.42 EPS estimate.

Have bought back some stock, along with paying its new dividend.

Super cheap

MGIC is currently selling at $13.05 and Wall Street analysts expect it to earn $1.78 per share next year. My slide rule says that’s a 7.3 P/E ratio. The average S&P 500 stock is selling at a 16.3 P/E ratio. That puts MGIC at a sorry 45% of the average P/E. Only 22 companies trade at a lower P/E ratio. These even sadder sacks have serious risks:

Three airline stocks. Investors remain convinced they will add too much capacity and kill themselves.

Three life insurance companies, which are severely challenged by low interest rates.

Three old school media companies challenged by Netflix and its fellow streamers.

Ford and GM, soon to be wiped out by electric cars, autonomous driving or the bubonic plague.

Two asset managers, getting pummeled by ETFs.

9 other assorted losers and miscreants.

Further, the mortgage insurers are viewed as run-of-the-mill financial companies, as indicated by comparing the price performance between MGIC’s stock price and the XLF index of financial stocks since 2017:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yet the MIs are growing their mortgage insurance in force by nearly 10%, double bank loan growth.

So investors believe that the MIs have serious risks, and are creatures of the banking cycle. Interesting, but simply not true. Read on, dear reader.

Far safer than feared.

Like any industry, the mortgage insurers face a variety of risks. Even Apple’s risk section in its annual report is 13 pages long. For the MIs maybe 80% of their total risk is credit risk. Particularly, that a combination of poor mortgage loan underwriting standards and home construction excesses will lead to rising mortgage defaults and falling home prices. Clearly the MIs’ low P/Es say that investors fear some version of this outcome. But the necessary causes of that bad outcome are just not evident. As proof, here is the latest update of the most important MI chart, namely national mortgage lending standards:

Source: Urban Institute

Just no evidence of stupid lending. Period. But haven’t home prices been rising robustly for some time? Yes they have, as this chart illustrates:

Source: Federal Reserve

The rise in home prices since 2012 could raise fears of a repeat of the ’02-’07 housing bubble. But notice a huge difference between the two eras. The ’02-’07 home price boom was driven by a huge increase in home mortgage debt, which in turn was driven by the weak lending standards you can see in the prior chart. But this home price rise was not debt driven. Rather, home prices are up because homebuyers’ ability to pay is up. This fact is illustrated by comparing home values to household income:

Sources: Federal Reserve, Bureau of Economic Analysis

The current ratio is essentially the same as the 1990 reading. Come on, investors. Stop being so neurotic. The mortgage insurers are far safer than you fear.

Rapidly increasing cash flow

Earnings are nice, but free cash flow available to pay dividends and buy back stock is better. The key to the MIs’ free cash is capital in excess of regulatory requirements. This chart recently presented by MGIC efficiently tells its capital story:

Source: Company report

Yes, the picture is busy, but luckily you have me to walk you through it. The salient points are:

Despite growing its insurance in force (IIF) by 23% from the end of 2015 through Q2 ’19, its regulatory capital fell by 26%. These facts freed up $2.3 billion of capital! How did MGIC pull off this stunt? (Note that its peers have similar stories.) Here’s how…

Note the bottom bar, called “performing reinsured”. The MI have increasing access to two forms of reinsurance (Quota sharing and insurance linked notes. Too geeky to review here.) The more credit risk they shift to other parties, the less capital the MIs require. Using these tools, MGIC freed up $1,276 million - $611 million or $0.7 billion of capital. Cool.

Note two other bars – “risk adjustment” and “2005-2008”. Both represent capital that regulators have required MGIC to hold against the crazy subprime loans they insured during the mortgage bubble. But these legacy policies have been paying down fast. Combined, they required $2.9 billion of capital at the end of 2015. Today that number is $1.3 billion. $1.6 billion of capital freed up!

So MGIC has three sources of future free cash flow:

Earnings. MGIC’s earnings are bumping $700 million a year at present. Further use of reinsurance should add $100-200 million a year. The paydown of legacy loans should add $200-250 million a year for a few years.

Take off $200 million of capital needed to finance growth, and that still adds up to roughly $800 million a year, or over $2.00 a share in annual free cash flow. That’s a 16% free cash flow yield. Beat that, Uber.

But there is one fly in the ointment. Isn’t there always? MGIC’s insurance subsidiary is regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance of the State of Wisconsin. These wise men and women have discretion to set the amount of money the MGIC’s insurance sub can dividend up to the holding company, where the cash can be used for dividends and share buybacks. You know, the good stuff. So while I say MGIC is generating $800 million of free cash, the insurance commission currently limits the sub to a $280 million dividend.

What I therefore can say with confidence is that annual free cash flow available to shareholders will grow sharply over time from the current $280 million – about $0.75 a share – towards $800 million, or over $2.00 a share. I’m happy to enjoy that ride. I invite you to join me.

Summing up – the MIs are:

Cheap stocks...

...With pretty safe earnings streams...

...Generating increasing free cash flow

Let's take these views and project out over the next two years for MGIC so you can visualize the opportunity. Wall Street (Yahoo Finance) expects MGIC to earn $1.77. I'll give them $1.80, and at least $1.90 for 2021, aided by share buybacks. MGIC will raise its dividend from $0.24 this year to $0.36 next year and $0.50 in 2021. And investors move MGIC P/E ratio from its current bottom decile to the next one up, which averages 9.6. That puts the stock at $1.90 x 9.6 = $18.24, or up 63%.

Getting interested yet?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG ESNT RDN NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.