Antitrust Cases: Another Source Of Moaty Businesses

Overview

Our stock-picking logic is simple: to find businesses that 1) have already won in their respective domains and 2) will keep winning for the long run. The first point is easy to implement by examining the company's past financial performance. The second one appears hard to predict, especially in light of today's dog-eat-dog capitalist world, where superior profit attracts competition almost in no time. However, there are some quick-and-dirty ways to help uncover businesses' sustainable competitive advantages.

We previously covered the century-old consumer brands, and today would like to talk about another useful source to find moaty businesses - the antitrust cases.

Monopoly

There is an enormous difference between perfect competition and monopoly, and most businesses are much closer to one extreme than we commonly realize. - Peter Thiel

Legendary investor, Peter Thiel, thinks that every entrepreneur should try to build a monopoly as no company would make an economic profit under perfect competition in the long term. A monopoly-like business is highly likely to have won the market dominance for one reason or another for so long that it attracts scrutinies and investigations per the antitrust laws, which are supposed to prevent monopolies from existing. Therefore, for stock investors, those antitrust cases are a promising source to find moaty businesses.

I am not saying that investors should buy whatever companies suffering from antitrust litigation, but this approach, just like the one for century-old brands, could quickly deliver some good candidates for a further moat analysis. We recommend double-checking on the business's return on tangible assets to verify the existence of any sustainable competitive advantage.

Mastercard (MA)

Possessing the duopoly position with Visa (V), Mastercard operates one of the world's largest and fastest payment processing networks, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

For recent decades, the company, together with its primary rival Visa, has been involved in a wide range of antitrust cases, including a class action in 2011 by ATM operators that claims the credit card networks' rules effectively fix ATM access fees, another one in 2015 by merchants and trade associations due to similar alleged price-fixing practices, and the more remote ones where American Express (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) sued both companies for damages stemming from anticompetitive behavior that kept them out of the lucrative bank market.

This is no surprise as Mastercard and Visa have been dominating over 80% of the total market for years. Mastercard has also been stealing market share from Visa based on the number of cards in circulation lately, as you may notice below.

Source: wallethub.com.

Mastercard's advantage from its duopoly position is also reflected in its capital efficiency. The business's annual return on tangible assets has been all above 20% since 2010 and is currently beating the likes of all its major competitors, except Visa (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

No wonder that the stock of MA outperformed the benchmark so significantly over the past five years. We believe that more antitrust cases are likely to emerge due to such a dominant position, and as a result, the competitive advantage may sustain to grow shareholder value.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 10/13/2019.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Source: bgr.com.

Remember the search engine war between Microsoft and Google? When explaining why the name "Bing" to the New York Times in 2009, Steve Ballmer, the then CEO at Microsoft, told that it has the potential "to verb up." For example, in the future, people would "bing" a restaurant to find its address or "bing" a movie to find its trailers and reviews, hopefully!

Fast forward to today, we still Google, but we do not Bing. Google's dominance in the search market seems just unshakable, as described below.

Source: seattleorganicseo.com.

Google's monopoly-like status in the search space did induce a couple of antitrust lawsuits. Since 2010, the European Union has launched three investigations into the business for violating the EU's competition laws due to its dominant position in the market. These cases have resulted in formal charges against Google related to Google Shopping, Google AdSense, and the Android operating system.

As displayed below, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has consistently generated high returns on tangible assets every year since its IPO, except for 2017, when the one-time impact of tax reform kicked in.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

The current return on tangible assets is above the industry average, as you can see below.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

The share of Alphabet outperformed the market average for the past five years (see below). Investors may want to expect more alpha ahead from this stock due to the company's absolute dominance as the search engine and the mobile operating system.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 10/13/1019.

Source: gs.statcounter.com.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: microsoft.com.

Microsoft was founded in the 1970s to develop and sell BASIC interpreters. It then rose in the mid-1980s to dominate the personal computer operating system market with MS-DOS, followed by Microsoft Windows.

The absolute dominance brought along tremendous "unfair" advantages. In 1998, the company was sued by the Department of Justice with the allegation of its having abused monopoly power on Intel-based personal computers in its handling of operating system and web browser integration. Microsoft was ordered split up by a federal judge in 2000, a decision that was reversed on appeal.

As you can see below, the company has maintained its superior returns (mostly above 10%) on tangible assets over the past few decades.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

Also, the current return on tangible assets at Microsft is above the industry average (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

The stock of MSFT has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) for the last five years by a wide margin, as shown below.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 10/13/2019.

Today, Microsoft is still market-dominant in the PC operating system market and the office software suite market, although it has lost the majority of the overall operating system market to Android.

Source: geekwire.com.

Source: datanyze.com.

It should be reasonable for shareholders to expect more value generated thanks to the market-leading positions of Windows and Office.

Facebook (FB)

Source: pcmag.com.

Facebook is another example of brand verbification, indicating a long-lasting dominance in the social media space. For years, the company controlled roughly two-thirds of the total market (see below) with an undoubtfully immense influence on people's daily lives.

Source: gs.statcounter.com.

Recently, several states joined the antitrust investigations, which look at whether Facebook has any anti-competitive conduct (e.g., buying up competitors, copying features from rival apps). The company is accused of actions that may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.

Since the IPO, Facebook has maintained its return on tangible assets above 10% most of the time. This ratio has steadily improved over the past couple of years, as you can see below.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

Facebook's current return on tangible assets, which is above the industry average, also indicates the competitive position of the company against its peers (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/13/2019.

The share of FB has beaten the market index by a wide margin over the past five years. The regulatory headwinds in the near term, although inevitably causing price volatility on the stock in the short run, may "ironically" strengthen the barrier of entry for the category where Facebook operates. Hence, we expect the competitive advantages of the business to sustain and will continue to contribute to the generation of long-term shareholder value.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 10/13/2019.

Summary

In our view, searching for high-ROIC businesses troubled by antitrust investigations could be an interesting approach to find moaty stocks. As illustrated above, the enduring market dominance is another positive sign for long-term alpha-seeking investors, although possibly leading to the short-term regulatory risks from time to time.

What is your favorite "antitrust" stock? Feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please be aware that mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.