Here's Why I Like EDV A Lot

It's time to discuss bonds again. In July of this year, I wrote an article covering my bullishness on bonds. Since I became bearish on the economy in the second half of 2018, I increasingly started to like cash and bonds. In this article, I am going to discuss a lot of things including the economic outlook, the trade war and why extended duration bonds make sense. I also decided to make this article about the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) as this ETF performs better than the iShares 20+ Year Government Bonds ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). Personally, I am looking to buy extended duration bonds and in this article I am going to give you all the details. So, bear with me!

The Economic Downturn

Before I explain why what I mean by 'market madness', I am going to shortly do something I have done in a lot of articles over the past few weeks. I am going to tell you how the economy is doing and why it matters to bonds.

First and foremost, the US economy has been in a steady downtrend since the end of 2018. In the second half of 2018, the US economy peaked at multi-year highs roughly half a year after the global economy peaked in Q1 of 2018. The graph below displays the leading ISM manufacturing index as well as my average of regional manufacturing surveys. Most recent data shows that the ISM manufacturing index hit the lowest level since 2009 at 47.8 in September (see full SeekingAlpha article).

So generally speaking, the pressure on the US economy is growing and has been growing since the end of 2018. Even though the economy was at multi-year highs back then, traders started to move money towards bonds as the graph below shows. The orange line, representing the ISM index, is leading bond yields lower. The black line displays the US 10-year government bond yield which peaked in Q4 of 2018 shortly after the economy peaked. Note that this correlation only works on a 4-5 year span as the ISM index is an index almost always between 30 and 60 while bond yields are (obviously) not an index. So the business-cycle correlation is working while bond yields continue to be in a very-long term downtrends.

So, basically, while economic growth is down, bonds (in general) are the place to be. However, I chose the picture of 'Market Madness' for a reason. Fundamental analysis is one thing. The other thing is knowing when to buy.

Deal Or No Deal?

Last week was once again one of the most interesting weeks with regard to pretty much everything that has been going on from economic news to trade talks. The biggest part of the week consisted of traders focusing on a potential trade deal on Friday (10/11/2019). The market (S&P 500) rallied almost back to $3,000. The US 10-year yield jumped back to 1.74%. Personally, I also owned some minor short-term trades as I liked the risk/reward. I owned some stocks of railroad giant CSX Corp. (CSX). The reason I am telling you this is because I sold everything before the close on Friday as I did not like the outcome of the trade deal. The graph below does not show it, but the S&P 500 fell 0.8% from the highs on Friday as traders in general disliked the outcome of the trade negotiations.

One reason why I care so much about this 'trade deal', is because it is impossible to know how much of the ISM manufacturing index weakness is caused by trade war uncertainties. Back in 2014, the economic slow-down was mainly caused by global deleveraging and basic materials weakness. This time, it is very hard to say how much is structural and how much is due to subdued capital expenditures due to trade uncertainties. In my opinion, that's why the market is still close to all-time highs despite weak economic indicators.

So, basically, the deal was disappointing because it did not really change anything expect that it lingered the fears of a further escalation on the mid-term. Essentially, China agreed to buy $50 billion in agricultural products while President Trump agreed to not hike tariffs to 30% from 25% on $250 billion in Chinese goods. Trump did not make a decision regarding the tariffs that are subject to go into effect in December. Also, Trump mentioned it could take five weeks to get a pact written and said he did not expect the agreement to fall apart although this is a possibility.

Why I Like EDV

So far, there are two reasons why I continue to like bonds. The first reasons being that the economy continues to show significant late-cycle behavior with leading indicators in contraction territory. The second reasons is the fact that the ongoing trade war does not seem to end. Last Friday seemed to be a short-term ceasefire that gave the President some support for the struggling agricultural sector and decreased the chances of a mid-term escalation. Nonetheless, with the trade deal behind us, I think the focus is once again going to be on the ISM and regional manufacturing surveys to tell us if this is able to somewhat linger the economic downtrend.

The third reason I like EDV is that bonds with an extended duration are much better performers in times of falling yields.

Below, you see the ratio spread between EDV and TLT (black line) and the outright price of TLT (purple line). Every time TLT goes up, EDV goes up more. Although both are considered to be ETFs holding long-term bonds, there is still a significant difference. The average effective duration of TLT bonds is 17.8 years. EDV has an effective duration of 24.4 years. This significant difference is the reason EDV delivers more capital gains during bond upswings. The TLT yield of 2.33% is also roughly 10 basis points below the EDV yield. EDV also has a lower expense ratio of 0.07% versus 0.15% for TLT. This difference can almost be ignored. It only goes to show that higher capital gains are not ending up being higher fees for your ETF's management.

The Bottom Line

The main aim of this article was to tell you why I like buying EDV as a trade. From a long-term portfolio standpoint, I think it is always good to own bonds - especially during economic downturns.

However, in this case, I like bonds as a trade as well. EDV was very close to breaking down on Friday after falling more than $10 from the $150 highs at the end of August 2019. Even if EDV breaks down here, I think we will see support above $130.

At this point, bonds continue to get a tailwind from a weakening economy, lingering euphoria regarding the trade deal and the fact that the FED is becoming increasingly dovish. I think we continue to see a global rally towards everything that's offering a safe yield in an environment of dovish central banks, falling economic growth and trade uncertainties. And even though I don't see the end of the world and have never used the R-word (recession), I think owning bonds is much, much better than shorting stocks as the downside is manageable and less risky.

I think EDV is a great trade at this point, and I expect to see a move to $145 on the mid-term. The risk are a sudden economic recovery which would cause yields to rally. However, at this point, I think these risks are low and the upside is better - especially after the most recent declines.

