Berkshire Hathaway Q3 Earnings & Book Value Estimates - It's Time To Return Cash To Owners

An elephant sized acquisition at a good price is unlikely to happen. Berkshire should launch a tender to repurchase a significant amount of shares and start paying a dividend.

Book value continues to march higher while the share price has been range bound. Berkshire is a great buy at the current price.

Berkshire should report another good quarter driven by consistent performance in its operating businesses and another 4% gain in its equity book.

In my Q1 Berkshire update I discussed Buffett's decision to stop highlighting book value as the valuation metric of choice, as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) transitions from a holding company into a conglomerate of operating businesses. I still believe book value is important, especially since most of Berkshire's businesses are slow growing "cash cows" and because we have not seen a major acquisition from Berkshire in a long time. In my last article I expressed hope that significant levels of share repurchases had arrived, but so far this hasn't happened.

Through the first 3 quarters of 2019, Berkshire's equity book has increased in value by $45 billion and its operating businesses have been steady and produced ~$15 billion in cash, yet the stock has gone nowhere. I think inaction on the $115 billion sitting on the balance sheet earning 2% is a part of the reason why and it's time Berkshire does something about it.

Q3 Holdings Update

The value of Berkshire's Investments in equity securities (excluding Kraft Heinz) rose 3.5% to $207.5 billion from $200.5 billion last quarter, driven by strength in Apple (AAPL) and Coca Cola (KO). Berkshire's 5.1 million shares of RedHat are no longer traded since it was acquired by IBM (IBM) in July at $190/share, resulting in a small gain. If we add back to Red Hat stake, the equity book was up 4% compared to the prior quarter.

Of the ~$8 billion gain, after subtracting 21% for income taxes - not actually paid (with the exception of a small amount from the RHT sale) but on the balance sheet as "Income taxes, principally deferred" we see a book value gain of $6.3 billion for Q3.

Q3 Operating Earnings

Insurance-underwriting I expect a gain of $600 million. This is always a rough guess, but hurricane Dorian missing Florida was welcome news for everyone. The weakness in Q2 underwriting results were broad based but led by Berkshire's reinsurance group, which lost $104 million versus a gain of $297 million in 2018. I'm expecting a mild improvement from the previous quarter.

Insurance-investment income should come in around $1.4 billion, a touch higher than last quarter. Berkshire's Q2 holdings of cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills stood at $119.1 Billion, up 7.8% from $110.5B since Q1. Lower short term interest rates should offset some of the gains from higher cash balances.

Looking ahead, we should expect a $150 million per quarter increase in future periods from Berkshire's 8% preferred share investment in Occidental (OXY) which closed in early August. (The $10 billion investment at 8% pays $200 million a quarter, subtracting the 2% this money was earning in short term treasuries, I get a $150 million net gain.)

Railroad, utilities and energy should be flat with last quarter and down from last year. The railroad business should show weakness from the ongoing trade issues. Longer terms declines in coal shipping, which accounts for 16.8% of revenues at BNSF, could crimp growth in future periods. Competitors Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) have shown weakness lately over the same issues. On the positive side, the Utilities SPDR index (XLU) continues to make multi year highs, up another 8% this quarter, which should bode well for Berkshire Hathaway Energy. I think these two should net out and we'll see $2 billion in earnings from this group again, roughly flat with last quarter.

Other businesses With the dozens of companies in "Other businesses" and "Other" like Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Marmon, and more, it's difficult to estimate with any precision. I expect continued impacts from the trade war and a cooling domestic economy to offset much of the growth, and will assume this comes in flat with last quarter at $2.5 billion.

I expect Q3 operating earnings to total $6.5 billion, down 5% from last year.

Current Book Value

As reported in Berkshire's Q2-2019 10-Q, book value as of June 30th was $382.5 billion. Adding a gain of $6.3 billion from the change in equity values and $6.5 billion in operating earnings, I project Q3-19 book value at $395.3 billion.

Berkshire's market cap as of September 30th was $509.5 billion. Dividing this by $395.4 billion yields a Price/Book Value of 1.29x for Q3. This is near lows of its historical range.

Q2 Repurchases

After promising comments at the Berkshire annual meeting in May, Berkshire only repurchased $442 million in shares during Q2, down from the $1.7 billion they repurchased in Q1. I'm hopeful we see more this quarter with Berkshire trading under $200 for much of August, but I still have doubts on Berkshire's ability to repurchase significant amounts on the open market because of the relatively low volume that Berkshire trades.

Conclusion And Outlook: Put the elephant gun down and get serious about repurchases and a dividend.

Berkshire put $10 billion to work this quarter with its investment in Occidental, but it's likely that Berkshire's cash balance will still be higher on September 30th than it was on March 31st.

I'm not hopeful that Berkshire can land an elephant sized acquisition that provides sufficient value in the current environment. There is too much money chasing too few opportunities. That everyone knows Berkshire is hunting for large acquisitions further hurts their chances of finding one at a good price. Their recent performance here has not been good.

Precision Castparts was expensive when Berkshire bought it, paying $30 billion for $1.5 billion in earnings. Since the purchase, PCC revenues have grown 7.2% last year after 2.3% growth in 2017. This was not a home run by any means.

Duracell was purchased in early in 2016 by swapping the $4.2 billion in Procter and Gamble (PG) shares that Berkshire owned back to PG for it. Since then, PG shares are up ~60% with dividends. Details on Duracell is light in the 10-K filings, only stating that it's earnings were up from 2017 while its market share is down a few percent. I'd prefer to have the PG shares back.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has been a disaster. In the modern age, I think the 3G Capital model of draconian cost cutting is a great way to destroy an organization and have talented employees leave. I'm not hopeful for a rebound in Kraft.

Even beyond the recent poor results, I question the wisdom of additional giant acquisitions. I believe Berkshire is sufficiently diversified already and that there is a point where even the unique decentralized conglomerate that is Berkshire becomes too large to be governed and managed effectively.

What options does that leave? Berkshire could initiate a tender offer to repurchase a significant number of shares. I'd be happy to see Berkshire use $55 billion to repurchase 10% of the outstanding shares at a mild premium of $225/share rather than have this money earn 2% in treasuries.

I also believe it is time for Berkshire to start paying a dividend. I have been against this until recently and was part of the 98% of shareholders that voted against it in 2014. But since then, it's become much harder for Berkshire to invest the $25 billion a year in free cash flow well and it is forcing Berkshire into a very narrow range of investment choices. I'd prefer to see Berkshire return $15 billion a year to shareholders split between dividends and repurchases and focus on investing $10 billion a year more effectively.

Berkshire is trading at multi year valuation lows. I think a credible plan to return money to shareholders and focus on investing a smaller amount more effectively will drive the shares higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.