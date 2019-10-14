ResMed Inc., A Best Stock Investment Of Six Identified Competitors

ResMed Inc. (RMD) scores better than its suggested five investment competitors, with prior gain experiences at a rate equaling the day’s top 20 stocks average, 5 times that of SPY.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Each USA market day buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these six.

“People Also Watch” five other stocks, according to the internet actions of visitors to Yahoo Finance. They may be related industry competitor stocks or simply ones known for other reasons.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures.

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

If your thoughts about comparative values lead to P/E ratios, do you really believe in “generally acceptable accounting practices”?

Do you really believe that multi-year, competitive share-of-market forecasts can be made in today’s rapidly advancing technology environment without error provisions – provisions carried forward into the G of P/EG value assertions?

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. “When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others”.

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open auction”. Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples here is how Yahoo Finance reports on RMD:

Description

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software solutions that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates through two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service [SAAS]. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; AirView that enables remote monitoring, over-the-air trouble shooting, and changing of device settings; and myAir, a patient engagement application that offers sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as S+, connectivity module, and propeller solutions. In addition, it provides business management software and services to out-of-hospital providers, home medical equipment, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics; and healthcare-first and matrixcare solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

We Picked on other stocks “People also watch” for comparisons

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in RMD at location [2], but also includes SPY as a “market index average” at [6].

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for RMD, consider Figure 2:

Figure 2

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small “thumbnail” picture in Figure 2 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. The current level of 5 is obviously well below average, strongly suggesting higher market prices in coming weeks and months.

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Figure 3

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the 92% winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places RMD in first place by a wide margin among other “people also watch” stocks. Its 23 bp/day score is well above what the second-place candidate, STE, produces.

Part of RMD’s appeal comes from its high Realized Payoffs from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 5. Winning nearly 7 out of every 8 prior forecasts (21 out of the 25) of those sets its Realized Payoff average at +12.1%, far better than the others. When that Win Odds ratio of 83 is applied to the realizations, and the Loss odds complement of 17 is applied to the drawdown maximum average of -3.4, the odds-weighted net of +10.9% is well above that of STE, at +3.2%. Their differences in CAGRs of +83% vs. +32% are significant.

RMD competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2665 stocks, ETFs and market indexes. It approaches the average best-20 average of that large set of securities which scores 23.5 bp/day. When examined outside this article, only a few top-ranked stocks appear to be more desirable, none of which are from the “other people watch” group.

Conclusion

ResMed Inc. (RMD) is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +12% upside target attainable in as little time as eight to ten weeks.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.