Levi Strauss: Making Sense Of Q3 Earnings

However, we believe America's wholesale segment (department stores, mainly) has the potential to weigh down growth - until we're comfortable with the segment's future, we'll be on the sidelines.

Direct-to-consumer, women's, tops categories are continuing to see strong double-digit growth - we believe the company boasts a strong brand, and look favorably upon investments in high-growth areas.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) recently reported Q3 earnings, delivering a beat across both their top and bottom line. Revenue came in at $1.45 billion, up 5% year-on-year (constant currency). Earnings per share came in at $0.31 (adjusted diluted), and topped analyst estimates by ~$0.03.

Source: Axios

The company continues to make efforts in diversifying revenue streams beyond U.S. wholesale and men's bottoms, into faster growing markets such as women's and tops. Additionally, we believe that their direct-to-consumer strategy will play an important role going forward. However, the company's wholesale segment in the America's has seen some recent headwinds driven by various internal and external factors. As a result, we see Q3 as a mixed bag.

The company is currently valued at ~16x forward earnings, slightly below their historical average. With a healthy balance sheet and strong fundamental focus, we believe today's valuation is appropriate. Yet until we see improvement in America's wholesale, we'll be on the sidelines.

Developing a Strong Customer Relationship

Retailers with a large brick-and-mortar (B&M) presence have been feeling competitive pressures from the rise of e-commerce. With foot traffic headwinds, many clothing retailers and department stores have been focusing on offering an online sales experience. Through initiatives like Buy Online, Pick-Up In Store (BOPIS), retailers have been able to service online consumers, and better compete in the e-commerce landscape.

Source: Company Presentation

With significant exposure to third-party retailers - such as JCPenney (JCP), Macy's (M), and Nordstrom (JWN) - it's important for management and investors to closely monitor the overall department store and retail scene. The retail layer between Levi's and the consumer plays a major role in the continued success of Levi Strauss. Even fast-growing, low-penetration merchandise lines like women's and tops can see dampened gains as a result of poorly performing third-party retailers.

The same can be said about the Levi Strauss' online distribution channels, such as Amazon.com (AMZN) an Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall. These channels have the ability to drive online sales for the company. But although these provide the company with great exposure - no doubt a big plus - it can also limit the company's ability to differentiate themselves, forcing them to compete largely on price. This was recently seen with Birkenstock, German shoe manufacturer, which ended up pulling their products from Amazon.

Source: Company Presentation

Should Levi's wish to remain a strong presence in the clothing space, management must be wary of both their brick-and-mortar and online retail partners. We believe growing their direct-to-consumer segment is key, allowing the company to develop a relationship with their core customers.

Financial Overview

Source: QuickFS

Levi Strauss has seen revenue grow at a fairly healthy rate over the past several years. In Q3, total revenue came in at $1.45 billion, up 5% year-on-year (constant currency). High-growth categories included women's and tops which grew by 12% and 17%, respectively. In the first half of 2019, wholesale comprised the largest portion of revenue at 65% of net sales.

Source: Company Presentation

Direct-to-consumer sales continued to delivery healthy YOY growth of 12% - in their Goldman Sachs Global Retail Conference presentation, the company notes that direct-to-consumer comprised over one-third of net revenues in 1H19.

Revenue in the America's declined by 3% compared to the same quarter last year. The decline was driven by various factors including a challenged wholesale segment in the region, as well as impacts from the company's recent acquisition of The Jeans Company. As we previously mentioned, we believe wholesale (specifically in the America's) will play a big role going forward, with the potential to water down gains in other key areas we're optimistic on.

Source: QuickFS

Gross margins in the quarter came in at 53%, down 20 bps driven by currency headwinds. On a constant-currency basis, margins expanded by 40 bps driven by increased growth in direct-to-consumer and international segments.

In terms of financial health, the company remains in good shape with ~$944 million in cash and equivalents and just over $1 billion in total debt. The company has been able to service debt with no issues, boasting a high interest coverage ratio in their most recent quarter. Net debt in the most recent quarter was ~$91 million - with trailing-twelve month EBTIDA of nearly $670 million, we don't see the company's debt load limiting any operations.

Comments on Valuation

Shares of Levi Strauss have historically traded at a median forward earnings multiple of ~18.5x. Following their recent earnings release, Levi Strauss saw shares pull back a significant amount. The company's current valuation has reached a low at ~15x forward earnings.

Source: QuickFS

We believe today's valuation is more than reasonable - a case can be made that the fears are overblown. However, we remain cautious on the potential adverse effects that a struggling America's wholesale segment could have on overall top and bottom line growth. In August, Bank of America analyst Heather Balsky issued a buy rating citing strong brand power differentiating Levi Strauss from competitors in the retail environment.

While we agree with Balsky, we're not yet fully comfortable with the company's America's wholesale segment, specifically their exposure to department store channels. We believe this area can be a drag going forward if headwinds persist. As a result, we'll be monitoring the segment closely, and look forward to a clearer picture in the coming quarters. Until then, we remain on the sidelines.

