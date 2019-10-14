Kimberly-Clark: Defensive Business With Limited Growth And High Valuations

Thesis

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is a popular stock among investors looking for a steady stream of growing income. With almost half a century of uninterrupted dividend growth and a wide portfolio of recession-resistant consumer defensive brands, you can see the appeal of this company as a low-risk income investment. However, for a company with revenues, net earnings and cash flow all lower than a decade ago, and an elevated dividend payout ratio, the current valuations are not fitting for my investment plan.

Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Relations

The Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a multinational company, founded in 1872, producing mostly paper-based personal care products. The company says that around one-quarter of the world's population uses their products that are sold in 175 countries. With 5 billion-dollar brands in their portfolio and #1 or #2 market position in 80 countries, this is a truly global company.

Their portfolio of iconic brands includes: Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Andrex, Scott, Depend and Wypall.

Source : KMB Presentation

Dividend

The company has increased the dividend paid out to shareholders for 47 consecutive years. In a couple of years time they will join the illustrious list of Dividend Kings - companies with half a century of paying rising dividends.

The yield for investors today is 3% and is covered with a 78% payout ratio. It is a solid yield compared to the broader market but the payout ratio is above my required threshold.

In the last decade, KMB has grown the dividend at a CAGR rate of 6%. The latest raises have been rather low though, with the dividend rising by just 3% in both 2018 and 2019.

The company has also been buying back stock for a 5-yr average buyback yield of 2.4%, making the current shareholder yield around 5.5%.

With virtually no growth in the top and bottom line and an increasing payout ratio, this is not a company to expect strong dividend growth from. Expect low single-digit growth like in the last few years.

Balance Sheet

The company currently has negative shareholder equity, but interest payments are easily covered almost 10 times over. The current Debt-to-EBITDA of 2.4 suggests that the company has no trouble meeting its obligations. KMB has a credit rating of A.

Valuation

Kimberly-Clark Corp is overvalued compared to the stock's own 5-yr average for cash-flows and forward earnings. P/FCF is 18.6 and the price divided by the forward earnings estimates gives us 19.4. Those figures suggest 20% and 4% overvaluation. However, the current P/E is at 26.5 which is 11% below its 5-yr average. Cyclically adjusted PE ratio is at 27. It is hard to justify this type of valuation for a company with limited growth. Morningstar's 2 star grade for KMB's current stock price also implies overvaluation.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

People use KMB products in all economic conditions. That makes it a defensive investment. However the business is really struggling to grow, and the management still needs to keep the shareholders happy through dividends and buybacks. The company needs a significant acquisition or tapping in to the rising emerging markets population growth to re-invigorate the stagnating growth. Various insiders have been selling their shares in the last 12 months, with an almost $10 million transaction by the chairman of the board taking place during that time. Whilst it's not always an accurate indicator for management's confidence, it should be taken into account that the 5 transactions where made by 5 different people.

Source: Simplywall.st

Summary

KMB is a stock that is viewed as a bond-like investment with its long track record of dividend growth and a recession-resistant portfolio of brands. However, with not much growth in revenues and earnings, combined with an elevated payout ratio of close to 80% and a high valuation, it is not something that I would currently invest in. For investors looking at alternatives, Unilever (UN) is my preferred pick in the consumer defensive space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.