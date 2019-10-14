Mesa Air Group: Good News

While there appears to be no renewal of United CPA for CRJ-700 aircraft yet, the launch of United CRJ-550 converted from existing CRJ-700s gives hope for good news.

When Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) last reported quarterly results, the shares sold off on the news of ground damage to aircraft leading to removal of two aircraft from the American Airlines (AAL) capacity purchase agreement and a potential removal of two additional aircraft. At the same time, the renewal of the CPA for CRJ-700 that MESA flies for United Express has been dragging on. It seems investors have not noticed the latest SEC filing that indicates American will not be removing the two additional aircraft. Once that news is digested, the shares should perk up. And potential additional good news on the United Express CPA should cause shares to move up significantly.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. is a holding company for Mesa Airlines, a regional carrier operating as American Eagle and United Express. MESA operates some of the regional flights for American Airlines and United Airlines (UAL) under Capacity Purchase Agreements a.k.a. CPA. This means that majors (AAL and UAL) handle ticketing, pay for fuel and fixed as well as variable fees for aircraft and more. MESA operates Embraer E-175, Bombardier CRJ-900 and CRJ-700 aircraft and recently agreed to purchase new Mitsubishi SpaceJet aircraft with deliveries starting in 2024.

I have written in detail about MESA here almost two months ago. The shares at the time were close to the level at which they are now and the numbers were similar: P/E ratio of under 4x, levered FCF yield of over 30% and about $415m of federal and $199.6m of state net operation loss, or NOL, carryforwards. On the NOLs, it means that while Mesa reports GAAP earnings after tax, it doesn’t actually have to pay cash taxes to the extent the earnings are offset by NOLs. In other words, MESA doesn’t actually have to pay all the tax that is being deducted from the earnings to arrive at the GAAP numbers that are reported and used in calculation of measures such as the P/E ratio.

Profitability

In the previous article, I have shown that the trailing twelve-month net income was $54.7M or EPS of $1.66. At the current share price as I am writing this, it results in a PE of 3.87. As I mentioned, due to NOL carryforwards, which are not reported on the balance sheet, but are reported in every Form 10-Q and 10-K, Mesa likely paid no actual cash taxes. While adding back the taxes reported on the GAAP basis would not show the company’s “true” profitability, it is still extra cash that they can use, for example to reduce debt. And this is the money we indeed see in their cash flow statements.

Cash Flow

For 9 months of this fiscal year, the operating cash flow was $114M and CapEx was $116.7M. The free cash flow was negative $2M, but only due to CapEx spent on purchases of spare engines and aircraft that was previously leased, e.g. $70M that was spent on 10 CRJ-700s. If we back that out, and assume instead that sustainable CapEx is same as current depreciation and amortization of $57.5M for the 9 months in question, we get FCF of $56.5M. If we divide by diluted share count of 35M, we get FCF per share of $1.61 for 9 months. I couldn’t find cash flow figures for the 4th quarter of fiscal 2018, but if we extrapolate the 9-month FCF to 12 months, we get annualized $2.16 of free cash flow per share, or 34% at current share prices.

Source: MESA Form 10-Q

No Cash Taxes

Interestingly, the GAAP taxes for 9 months were reported at $11M while the cash flow statement showed $11M in “deferred tax”, meaning MESA indeed paid no cash taxes, due to NOLs.

Book Value

Looking at the latest 10-Q, the tangible book value was at $403M. With 35M diluted shares, it amounts to $11.51 per share, most of which is in aircraft. Let’s also not forget $415M in federal and $199M in state NOLs, which are not shown on the balance sheet but would result in true cash flow improvement to the company to the tune of $80-90M over next several years. That is an additional $2.30-$2.57 per share. Even if things don’t work out, this is something that is of benefit to a potential acquirer. At the current price, you are paying about 50% of tangible book value plus tax benefits. This is what I call “margin of safety.”

Comparative Value

Airlines in general and in particular SkyWest, Mesa’s competitor, trade at significantly higher valuations. SkyWest currently trades at P/E of 9-10 and P/B of 1.4. If MESA got similar valuations, it would trade at $14.95-17.53. But instead of going up, valuations moved down after the last quarterly report. The reasons were several. United CPA is scheduled to start expiring starting over a month ago, in August. While negotiations have been ongoing for months and the company has hoped to “announce something soon” for months, nothing has been announced.

Also, because of the ground damage by a ground handler in one case and a fueling vehicle in another, two of the American Eagle aircraft were out of commission while at the same time there were delayed C-checks due to Bombardier labor shortages and a model-wide navigation system outage. This confluence of factors resulted in MESA missing operational metrics in American CPA and American elected to remove 2 aircraft from service and could have elected to remove two more.

Recent News

In a bit of good news, in an SEC filing 8-K of 10/03/19, the company reported that American elected not to remove two additional aircraft and instead they would reset the measurement period. It was hardly a surprise to me since American actually owns 7.2% of MESA. With all spare aircraft in service again at the end of August, things are looking good on the American side of the business. It is odd that the stock price has not yet moved since the filing was posted.

As of August 28, 2019, the Company had failed to meet certain performance metrics under the Term Sheet (the “August Failure”), which failure gave rise to American’s right to permanently withdraw two additional aircraft from the American CPA. In a separate agreement, American agreed to forbear from exercising its right to permanently withdraw these two aircraft. Under the terms of such forbearance, the Company and American agreed to reset the measurement period for certain performance metrics effective as of August 29, 2019. The parties also agreed that if the Company is out of compliance with applicable performance metrics on or after September 30, 2019, American retains the right to exercise its withdrawal rights for the August Failure by delivering 60 days prior written notice to the Company

Source: MESA SEC Filing 8-K

On the United CPA extension, we need to clarify a couple of things first. MESA still has a CPA to operate 18 MESA-owned Embraer E-175s for United until at least 2028. In the worst case, United will not renew the CPA only on 20 CRJ-700 and the rest of E-175 that are owned and provided by United. However, MESA just bought 10 CRJ-700 that they previously leased, on June 14th. It is possible they will be converting them to CRJ-550s, which United are just starting to add to their schedules. And while United's contract has not yet been renewed, MESA aircraft has been scheduled as far as United schedules go.

Depreciation And Fleet Age

In the comments to my previous article, some inaccurate statements were made. I would like to clarify those, specifically how it pertains to aircraft life and depreciation.

"The average age of our E-175, CRJ-900 and CRJ-700 type aircraft is approximately 2.9, 12.0 and 14.7 years, respectively."

Source: MESA Form 10-K

Since this was almost 1 year ago, the numbers now are 4, 13 and 16. Also from the last 10-K:

Property and equipment are stated at cost, net of manufacturer incentives, and depreciated over their estimated useful lives to their estimated salvage values, which are 20% for aircraft and rotable spare parts, using the straight-line method.

And the useful life for the purpose of calculations of depreciation is:

Aircraft: 25 years from manufacture date

Source: MESA Form 10-K

If we look up real useful life of the aircraft, for CRJ-700:

With an anticipated 20-year useful life cycle, it is expected that the majority of CRJ-700 operations will begin to significantly decline in the coming decade, by 2024.

Source: aspenairport.com

No wonder MESA recently signed an MOU for Mitsubishi SpaceJet aircraft starting in 2024.

As for the Embraer E-175:

80,000 flight cycles or 80,000 flight hours. Approximately 30 years of operation.

Source: Embraer

Catalysts

The share price of MESA is in “deep value” category, and for its true value to be unlocked, we need catalysts. If we look at the best scenario, assuming United CPA is renewed and potentially expanded (with CRJ-700s converted to CRJ-550 and then backfilled by more modern aircraft, like E-175), likewise with American and possibly other major carriers as well as with cargo operation that Mesa would be starting up, the FCF and profits can increase dramatically. In such a scenario, P/E multiple should increase to at least the level of competitors and with the EPS growing likely to greater than P/E of 10, resulting in share prices over $20.

In a conservative scenario, MESA will merely continue repaying debt and building equity in their fleet (buying out leased aircraft), which helps with interest charges and decreases the aircraft rental fees, thereby contributing to the bottom line. This will result in EPS improvement even in the “steady state.” At stable levels, the P/E and FCF yield warrant share prices of at least $15, as we demonstrated previously. This represents a nearly 140% upside from the current share price.

In the “bad” scenario, with business contraction, CPA reduction or outright loss of United CPA and then an expiration in a couple of years, of American CPA, MESA would have to either lease out or sell aircraft. While there will be one-time charges for headcount reduction and downsizing, the value locked in the aircraft will be unlocked via leasing out or sale. And we talked about how the tangible book value is $11.51 and growing. And the additional $2.37-2.50 in future deferred tax taxes can also be unlocked, but let’s ignore that. This scenario still represents an 80% upside versus the current price. And let’s not forget that American owns 7.2% of MESA, making it less likely that MESA will lose American CPAs when they are up for renewal. A more likely scenario would be an outright buyout of MESA by American.

Risks

Aside from airline-specific risks, there is an issue of leverage. Nonetheless, if business contracts, aircraft can be sold with proceeds used for debt repayments. Overall, I feel there is enough potential return to justify risks.

Bottom Line

The shares currently trade at a 50% discount to tangible value + deferred tax benefits, at a trailing P/E of 3.87 and an approximate levered free cash flow yield of 34%. The positive news regarding American electing not to remove two aircraft from CPA has so far not been reflected in the share price. Temporary factors, out of company’s control, and the United CPA extension delay caused the shares to trade at depressed levels, but this should not continue for much longer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MESA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.