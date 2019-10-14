VXZ: Get Short Volatility

Over the last week, shares of the iPath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) have declined by about 5% in a move which has largely been driven in a contraction in the VIX. It is my belief that this pullback is likely to continue and shares of VXZ are bound to head lower in the coming weeks and months.

Understanding the Instrument

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the VIX itself and stock market volatility, we need to take a brief examination of the actual instrument. In the volatility ETP space, VXZ differentiates itself in that it has chosen the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index to track. This index is not the most popular of the volatility indices offered, however it does have a few tangible benefits for traders of volatility. To understand this, we first need to talk about roll yield in VIX futures.

In the volatility ETP space, roll yield is a very big issue and a large driver of long-term returns of volatility instruments. Simply said, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a futures curve in any month but the front month contract through time. The general idea undergirding roll yield is the principle in financial markets where the back-month futures contracts tend to approach the front month futures contract through time. This process of an erosion in the futures premium or discount results in a gain or loss for holders of futures in a specific market depending on both market structure and position held.

When a market is in contango (front contract priced low than back month contracts), roll yield for long traders will be negative because the contracts held in the back months of the curve will tend to decrease in value in relation to the front month of the curve as time progresses. A market in backwardation will tend to see the opposite since the contracts held in later months at lower prices will tend to increase in value towards the front month futures price as time progresses.

In volatility markets, roll yield is a very important concept to grasp, so I’d encourage you to read that last paragraph again if it didn’t click (or read the Wikipedia article on roll yield). The reason why it is such a pivotal concept when trading volatility instruments is pretty straightforward: volatility basically goes nowhere over lengthy periods of time. What I mean by this is that due to the highly mean-reverting nature of volatility markets, there is no long-term trend seen in S&P 500 volatility. To numerically see this, here is a chart of the probability of the S&P 500 increasing over a time window up to 20 days in the future compared with the probability of volatility increasing over the same time window using market data since 1992.

As you can see, the S&P 500 generally increases – that is, for the last 27 years, 63% of all 20-day trading windows saw the market increase in value. Conversely, volatility itself has exhibited no trend. In other words, the market has largely stuck within a 10-20% annualized level of volatility for most periods without an underlying trend one way or the other.

The reason why this is important is that it means that the returns of the volatility indices which volatility ETPs track will be highly dependent on roll yield. Roll yield is the primary determining factor of long term returns in volatility ETPs which is why VXZ attempts to mitigate it.

By using the mid-term futures index provided by S&P Global, VXZ is attempting to give exposure in back month futures contracts (namely the fourth through seventh contract). This methodology reduces roll yield since the effects of roll tend to be most strongly felt in the front of the curve. However, there are very serious underlying tendencies which VXZ simply can’t escape, namely, the VIX futures markets are almost always in contango (data here). This near-constant state of contango means that no matter how exposure is allocated across the curve, the inescapable reality of roll yield will be felt.

To numerically show the impacts of roll yield, I’d encourage you to check out the long-term returns of the underlying index which VXZ tracks (link here). Here is a screenshot of the last decade of performance.

Yes, you are reading that correctly. The underlying index which VXZ seeks to replicate has destroyed wealth at an annualized rate of -23.67% per year for the last decade. To understand the impact of this, imagine investing $100,000 in this index 10 years ago. Today, your $100,000 investment would be worth $6,714 and you would have lost 93% on your investment. This is the cost of roll yield in a market which does not trend. For holders of VXZ, I encourage you to carefully examine the historic data of this index. Roll yield is a huge issue in the volatility space, and as you can see in the current forward curve for VIX futures, the market is currently strongly in contango once again.

Volatility Markets

Roll yield aside, I believe that there are very specific factors which suggest that investors should shed holdings in VXZ and look to get short volatility. The first of these reasons has to do with the fact that gains in the S&P 500 and gains in the VIX are inversely correlated.

At present, the S&P 500 has switched into bullish momentum due to the MACD oscillator turning into positive territory.

With price hitting fresh momentum and breaking out of the lower trading range of the week, technicals would suggest more upside and fresh highs as momentum follows through into next week. There always is the possibility of presidential tweets and political turmoil offsetting the standard price action, but as long as momentum remains positive, we are likely to see further upside in the S&P 500. As the S&P 500 continues to advance, the VIX will continue to decline. As the VIX continues to decline, shares of VXZ will continue to drop.

Another reason the VIX will likely drop in the future has to do with the outright levels of the index reached this week. As seen in the following chart, there is a direct relationship between the outright level of the VIX and the probability of the VIX increasing or decreasing over the next month (again using 27 years of data).

Given that the VIX increased to around 21 this week, the last 27 years of data would suggest that there’s about a 57% chance that the index will drop over the next month. This may seem like a small edge, but when this is coupled with the technical momentum seen in the previous study, we have a confluence of disparate analysis showing the same thing: it’s time to short VXZ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.