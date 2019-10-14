Tesla Semi Can Be A Profitable Niche Player In A Strong Growth Market For Heavy Duty Trucks

The Semi will produce other income for Tesla as well through its vertically-integrated model.

Asia will be the biggest growth area for e-trucks with BYD and established European truck manufacturers likely to dominate.

Tesla can be at least a profitable niche player in the market in the short term.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) looks to have potentially a strong profit generator with its Semi product. In a fragmented U.S. truck market it can be a strong niche player in the Class 8 truck market in the short to medium term. Class 8 trucks are the heaviest duty trucks. They are defined by having a gross vehicle weight rating of over 33,000 lbs. Trucks can be a profitable niche at first in the truck market where competition is less fierce than in passenger EVs. Tesla is a market leader but its autos have an unsatisfactory gross profit margin.

The large truck volumes worldwide will probably go to the established European diesel truck manufacturers such as Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volvo (OTCPK:OTCPK:VOLVY). Chinese giant BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF), the world's largest EV manufacturer, already is a major player. My article last year detailed this potential, especially in Asia.

Tesla may gain extra traction due to the vertical integration advantages it can bring to bear.

The Big Picture

There have been numerous studies on the emerging substantial business which will comprise the world's e-truck market. One of the most comprehensive was this one from McKinsey. Depending upon how the market is defined, the truck market is worth about US$230 billion per annum.

A report from Business Insider forecast that e-truck sales would amount to 332,000 by 2026. Forecasts are only forecasts, but it explains why the giants of the trucking industry are putting so much effort into developing new e-trucks.

A recent report predicted that the utility truck market alone would rise to US$127 billion by 2030. That's something that BYD is especially well positioned to benefit from. They have a wide range of products in areas such as fire trucks, construction and mining. I wrote about these here in an article in 2017. No other manufacturer can match the breadth of product enjoyed by BYD.

It's forecast that the strongest growth for e-trucks will come from Asia. Currently 85% of all e-truck sales are in Asia. This is mainly due to the policies of the Chinese authorities in this regard. The policies of the U.S. government are in stark contrast to this. Incentives for EVs in the US will in the short run come mainly from the individual States rather than the federal government. Dongfeng, BYD Auto and Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks are the major players in Asia. The future growth will be particularly driven by BEV (battery electric vehicles) models.

The e-truck market is set to grow extremely rapidly as the European giant truck manufacturers bring products to market. The truck business is ideal for the EV solution. There are several reasons for this:

* Current diesel products are openly polluting to all who view them. Around the world numerous metropolitan areas are starting to ban diesel vehicles. Petrol vehicle bans are likely to follow later.

* Fixed long-haul routes make planning and re-charging quite straightforward.

* There are fixed hours for when truck drivers can operate and when they need to rest. During rest periods further charging can be initiated as necessary without transport delay.

* Electric drives in e-trucks are obviously more powerful than mechanical drives in diesel trucks. They require less costly maintenance as there are fewer moving parts.

* Most important of all, operators are understanding that e-trucks will save them substantial amounts of money. As a recent report by BNP Paribas Asset Management stated:

"The economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles vs. wind and solar powered EVs are now in relentless and irreversible decline, with far-reaching implications for both policymakers and the oil majors."

The Tesla Semi

According to some tracking data, Tesla has 657 official firm reservations. That would equate to a sales value of approximately US$118 million. Other reports have cited orders of 2,000 Semis. Elon Musk stated this number of over 2,000 sometime ago. That would give a sales value of US$360 million. Musk has predicted the company could accrue orders of up to 100,000 e-trucks within a few years. That would amount to US$17.9 billion in revenue. That might be seen as over optimistic. Revenue for the whole company in 2018 was US$21.4 billion.

Reservations for the Tesla Semi are mainly from the US and Canada. Buyers are from the giants of the transport industry. They include UPS (NYSE:UPS), DHL and Fedex (NYSE:FDX). Buyers also are from the giants of industry and include Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

The Trump administration seems to be ramping up the protectionist agenda. This is not just to do with China. There also are disputes with Canada and Mexico, and now increasingly with Europe. This could benefit the "Made in the USA" Tesla Semi to the detriment of Asian and European competitors.

There also are firm orders for the Semi from the UAE, Norway, Belgium, Lithuania, The Netherlands and Italy. It's unclear how the European market will pan out for the Tesla Semi if trade tensions continue.

Skeptics of e-trucks say the small quantities of e-truck orders are irrelevant as they are for small quantities. They fail to understand the business. Large companies are making trials of a new product for a new world. They will see which models work best for them. It takes time to set up the charging infrastructure required. These developments are now quite far advanced. It seems the e-truck business faces imminent lift off.

Anheuser-Busch is taking delivery of 21 Class 8 trucks from BYD. This is the largest single deployment of e-trucks in the country so far. This illustrates how Tesla needs to get their own product to market sooner rather than later. Tesla has an order for 40 Semis from this same customer. There is in fact strong protectionist pressure from some in the government and in Congress to stop BYD supplying to U.S. companies from their factory in California. So BYD could themselves become a further victim of protectionism to Tesla's advantage.

Anheuser-Busch will be using solar power at four facilities to charge up the e-trucks it's purchasing. They will buy solar panels and energy storage products from BYD and Tesla.

Apart from battery-powered e-trucks, Anheuser-Busch also is looking at the hydrogen fuel cell offerings from privately owned Nikola.

The ancillary add-ons were evidenced again with an order in September for 10 Semis from California company Yandell Truckaway. They also have ordered just a few to ensure they have the operational details right. They are committed to 100% e-trucks in the long run. They stated that the re-charging efficiency was the main issue to resolve. Just like Anheuser-Busch, they are planning a charging system using solar panels and energy storage.

Further evidence of the knock-on benefits for Tesla came with an order confirmation from Frito Lay in early October. This was for 15 Semis at Frito Lay's Modesto facility in California. Tesla received the contract as well for charging infrastructure, for a solar PV system, and for two energy storage systems. Frito Lay is aiming for what it terms is a "near zero-emission freight facility project" at Modesto. BYD was awarded a contract for three electric yard tractors, illustrating again the strength of their comprehensive truck offering.

Frito Lay aims to follow up the Modesto template with other ones across the country. Its parent company PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reportedly has an order for 100 semis. For the Modesto project the company said they expected the order to be fulfilled in 2021. Anheuser-Busch, UPS and PepsiCo are all installing mega chargers at their facilities now. A Morgan Stanley analyst note to clients last week was interesting. In relation to the Frito Lay order, the investment bank stated they understood production would start in 2020. They expected the pace of e-truck adoption to grow rapidly in the next couple of years. These varying indicators suggest the semi will be in full production by the end of next year.

Tesla forecast that 50% of revenues will come from energy storage. The back-up products required for Semi operations show how this can work. It illustrates another potential advantage of the vertical integration strengths of companies such as BYD and Tesla.

The Tesla Semi Specs

In a positive sign, the product has been seen out on the highways on tests. One is illustrated below carrying a heavy load of blocks last month:

Teslarati

Another one, in silver color, is illustrated here transporting Tesla autos:

Teslarati

Exactly how many are on the road and how trials are going is not clear. A recent comment from the California Highway Patrol confirmed these tests. They said that the truck appeared to be exceeding its performance specifications even when carrying an almost maximum load of 75,000 lbs.

The truck operates using four Model 3 motors. Its range was originally stated at 500 miles for the long-range model. It's thought this will likely increase to 600 miles by next year. It's not clear if the shorter range model boasting 300 miles has also been upgraded. It seems likely that an upgrade will be confirmed in due course.

Tesla claims a cost per mile for the Semi of US$1.26. This compares to a cost per mile for a standard diesel truck of US$1.51. The average purchase price of a heavy duty diesel truck is US$120,000. Based on an average annual mileage, the cost differential could be paid off in about two years.

The Semi Megacharger is slated to provide a 400-mile charge within 30 minutes. That means the time a driver has to stop legally would tie in with re-charging times. Drivers in the US need to rest for 30 minutes every eight hours that they drive.

Tesla recently was granted a new patent for a liquid cooled charging connector for its Megacharger. Just as the Supercharger leads the power stakes for cars, so Tesla looks to lead the power stakes for Class 8 trucks.

Daimler is putting some trial orders on the road for its Freightliner eCascadia truck. It expects to be supplying in quantity by 2021. Its specs seem to be for a 250 mile range.

Nikola has boosters in the industry with their hydrogen fuel cell prototype. Recent problems with hydrogen fuel cell fires in California charging stations put serious doubt about the viability of such vehicles. Nikola themselves have yet to produce any vehicles.

Volvo is understood to be about to supply their first small quantity of e-trucks to North American logistics hauler NFI.

Another advantage Tesla may have in the long run is their expertise in autonomous driving. Autonomous trucks could be especially attractive given the driver shortage in the US. This shortage accentuates the high labor cost of drivers. Much autonomous testing by various parties on the roads of California has taken place. However autonomous trucks seem to be some years off.

Questions to Answer

* Timing: Musk had originally posited that the Semi would be in production in 2019. It's a positive sign that Semis are seen on U.S. roads undergoing trials. It's however a negative sign that there's no update from the company on expected production. Competitors such as BYD, Daimler and Volvo are beginning trial orders now.

* The Semi is Tesla's sole offering in the commercial truck sector. They will not have the economies of scale of the giants of the industry. BYD is best placed in this regard. It has the widest range of product.

* Financing: free cash flow is improving quite rapidly for Tesla and capex has declined. They should have the financial resources to put the Semi program into action. This is not certain though.

* The company may need to make a clear decision on whether it's going to prioritize its Semi business. The Model Y auto and a small truck are both rumored for next year. It may not have the finance, the factory space, the battery availability or the management focus to do all three at the same time. This year's capex plans and R&D spending plans would not seem to include anything for Semi production.

Tesla Semi and Margins

The Tesla Semi may offer the company a better margin than the more crowded auto space. Additionally the Semi would give the company something of a protection against any consumer slowdown in auto buying.

For the company as a whole, gross profit this year is running at 17.86%. Operating profit margin and net profit margin have stabilized. Capex is declining as the company improves manufacturing techniques and increases efficiencies across the board. On the back of startling revenue growth net losses are declining as scale kicks in. Positive free cash flow is on a healthy uptrend. This comes on the back of capex declines and sales increases.

The graphs below illustrate these trends:

Macrotrends

YCharts

The Tesla Semi could improve these margins substantially. Its short-term impact may be more on profit margins rather than gross revenues. In the medium to long term it could be a significant contributor to revenues.

Conclusion

In the short to medium term the Tesla Semi opens up an opportunity to be a profitable niche business. Long term it could be a major revenue source as the e-truck market becomes a major business around the world.

The Tesla Semi is part of the whole. Autos may increasingly become an overseas business with a particular focus on Asia. The Semi is likely to have its main business in North America.

The Semi will bring Tesla revenues for its other businesses. This will showcase the advantages of Tesla's vertical integration model. The benefits of such a model are reflected by the success already achieved by BYD Auto. That company is showing how the auto and energy sides of the business are intimately connected.

Tesla is moving toward being an energy giant based around green energy production and new battery technology. The Semi can be an important and profitable element in this greater picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA BYDDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.