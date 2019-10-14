Guangzhou R&F Properties: Cheap For Good Reasons

Guangzhou R&F's net gearing increased from 184% as of end-December 2018 to 219% as of end-1H2019, and the company has put a hold on new land acquisitions to deleverage.

The company's contracted sales of RMB92.56 billion for 9M2019 was weak at only 58% of its full-year target, so a lot depends on its project launches and sales in 4Q2019.

Guangzhou R&F's disappointing low single-digit growth in revenue and net profit for 1H2019 was mainly due to project deliveries falling behind schedule, but July and August have seen a pick up.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property conglomerate Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:GZUHY) (OTC:GZUHF) [2777:HK] currently trades at 3.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 4 times. This makes it one of the cheapest Chinese property developers I have come across.

However, Guangzhou R&F's cheapness is justified by its high net gearing of 219% as of end-June 2019, and weak contracted sales for the first nine months of 2019 representing only 58% of its full-year target. Also, Guangzhou R&F's low forward P/E reflects bearish market expectations that there could be downside risk to earnings estimates this year and next year if project deliveries continue to be behind schedule and contracted sales fail to pick up in the coming months.

Company Description

Started in 1994 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005, Guangzhou R&F is a property conglomerate in Mainland China engaged in its core property development business, and other businesses such as hotel development, commercial operation, property management, and architectural and engineering design.

Guangzhou R&F is primarily a property developer with its property development business segment contributing 83.7% of its 1H2019 revenue. The company achieved contracted sales in excess of RMB130 billion for 2018 and it has a land bank of 61 million sq m as of end-June 2019. It derived the remaining 1.8%, 9.4%, and 5.1% of top line for 1H2019 from the property investment, hotel operations, and other businesses segments respectively. The company owns 90 hotels currently in operation, and it has investment properties with Gross Floor Area or GFA of more than 2 million sq m.

I will be focusing primarily on Guangzhou R&F's core property development business for the purpose of this article, as this segment accounts for the bulk of its revenue and profits (the hotel operations and other businesses segments were loss-making in 1H2019).

Disappointing 1H2019 Results

Guangzhou R&F's 1H2019 results were disappointing. The company's total revenue increased by +3% YoY to RMB35.1 billion for 1H2019, while its net profit grew +3% YoY to RMB4,028 million over the same period.

Revenue for its property development segment grew by +2% YoY to RMB30.0 billion, and net profit from property development increased by +6% to RMB4,582 million for 1H2019. The property development segment saw a +20% YoY increase in the amount of salable area sold from 2.39 million sq m in 1H2018 to 2.87 million sq m in 1H2019, which was offset by a -15% decrease in average selling price or ASP from RMB12,300 to RMB10,400 over the same period. The decline in overall ASP was due to new projects, which have lower selling prices to attract new buyers during project launch, accounting for 23% of 1H2019 property development segment revenue and also attributable to a portion of low-ASP projects in Xian built for and sold to the local government.

Guangzhou R&F's below-expectations results for 1H2019 were largely due to project deliveries falling behind schedule. The company's full-year FY2019 target of project deliveries is 9.2 million sq m, but it only delivered 2.87 million sq m of projects (and associated revenue recognition) in 1H2019 or 31% of the full-year target. While acknowledging that Guangzhou R&F's project deliveries have historically been back-end loaded and concentrated in the second half of the year, first-half project deliveries meeting only 31% of the full-year target is still one of the lowest historically. On average, Guangzhou R&F typically achieves a third or more of its full-year project deliveries target by the first half of the year.

During the company's 1H2019 results release in end-August 2019, Guangzhou R&F disclosed that its current project deliveries amounted to 6.7 million sq m (versus 2.87 million sq m of GFA delivered as at end-June 2019), implying a significant catch-up in project deliveries in July and August post-1H2019 results. As a result, Guangzhou R&F remains confident in meeting its target of project deliveries of 9.2 million sq m for FY2019.

Gross margin for the property development business is also another critical factor for Guangzhou R&F's earnings. Gross margin for the property development business contracted from 43.2% in 1H2018 to 41.0% in 1H2019. The company has guided for full-year FY2019 gross profit for the property development business to be in the 35-40% range. Guangzhou R&F's property development segment gross margin was 40.3% for FY2018, so FY2019 gross margin could be possibly lower, or at best on par with last year.

Guangzhou R&F's 2H2019 earnings are dependent on whether it can accelerate project deliveries and recognize increased revenue from more projects.

Weak Pre-sales Falling Short Of Full-Year Target

Guangzhou R&F's pre-sales or contracted sales were RMB60.2 billion for 1H2019, representing a +6% YoY increase. This was below the average for peers, as a list of 30 Mainland China property developers I track achieved an average contracted sales growth in the low-to-mid teens during the same period.

The company's 1H2019 contracted sales also fell short of its full-year target, with RMB60.2 billion of pre-sales in 1H2019 only equivalent to 38% of the FY2019 target of RMB160 billion.

Guangzhou R&F showed a slight recovery and turnaround in September 2019, as it achieved RMB11.3 billion in contracted sales for the month, which represented a +7% month-on-month growth and a +10% YoY increase. However, the company's cumulative attributable contracted sales of RMB92.56 billion was only 58% of its full-year target with three-quarters of the year over already. Guangzhou R&F had highlighted earlier that project launches will be concentrated in the fourth quarter of the year, so it is difficult to determine if the company can meet its full-year contracted sales target for FY2019.

There are certain factors that could have contributed to Guangzhou R&F's weak contracted sales year-to-date, apart from the timing of project launches. The company's exposure to projects in tier-3 Chinese cities could be an issue. The Chinese government's decision to reduce monetary compensation to the displaced residents of shantytown redevelopments starting late-2018 has dampened new housing demand in lower-tier cities. As residents displaced by shantytown redevelopments now receive a lower amount of compensation, they might not be as motivated to buy new homes; instead, some of them could choose to rent or move in with their relatives or friends. For 1H2019, Guangzhou R&F derived two-thirds of its contracted sales from tier-1 and tier-2 cities and the remaining one-third from tier-3 and overseas cities.

Also, Hainan, ranked seventh in Guangzhou R&F's top 10 cities in terms of contracted sales for 1H2019, saw contracted sales drop -34% YoY in the first half of the year. Hainan introduced property cooling measures in early 2018 which include non-resident home buyers being required to submit five years of tax records in Hainan from the buyer's family members, a 70% down-payment for non-residents when they apply for property loans, and a minimum five-year occupation period prior to selling one's new home. Guangzhou R&F holds the view that property cooling measures could possibly be relaxed by the end of the year.

More importantly, Guangzhou R&F has emphasized that it will focus on profitability over sales. It had a history of cutting prices to drive project sales in the 2008-2009 period alongside peers, but the effect of price cuts on project sales then was limited. As a result, the company has no plans for price cuts for projects in 2H2019. Looking ahead, it is possible that Guangzhou R&F could fail to achieve its contracted sales target for FY2019.

High Net Gearing Impacting Land Banking Strategy

Guangzhou R&F's net gearing increased from 187% as of end-June 2018 and 184% as of end-December 2018 to 219% as of end-1H2019. The company's funding cost also rose from 5.6% in 1H2018 to 6.5% in 1H2019.

Guangzhou R&F can reduce its net gearing in three ways: growing net profit in 2H2019 which bolsters the equity base via retained earnings; accelerating cash collection from contracted sales; and moderating the pace of land bank acquisitions. There are challenges with the first two methods, as discussed in the preceding sections of this article. Guangzhou R&F's project deliveries (and consequently revenue recognition) are behind schedule, while its contracted sales in the first nine months of the year are only 58% of its full-year target. As a result, Guangzhou R&F has decided to slow down the pace of land bank acquisitions.

Going forward, Guangzhou R&F will not acquire any new land bank in 2H2019, unless there is an opportunity for a bargain purchase. In 1H2019, the company spent approximately RMB17.7 billion to acquire 23 new projects with an attributable GFA of 6.53 million sq m or an additional RMB85 billion in salable resources. The average cost of land acquired is approximately RMB2,700 per sq m or around 30% of its ASP, which serves as a benchmark for considering any future land acquisitions. The company thinks that its current 61 million sq m of land bank as of end-June 2019 can sustain property development for the next four to five years.

Another possible strategy to reduce the company's gearing is equity issuance. In November 2018, Guangzhou R&F announced that it is proposing a mandate to issue new shares not exceeding 25% of the company's total share capital prior to any issuance; the mandate was approved by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 2018. However, the company has yet to receive approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the proposed issuance of new shares.

Valuation

Guangzhou R&F trades at 3.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 2.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on a share price of HK$12.30 as of October 11, 2019. This represents a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 4 times.

The stock is valued by the market at 0.5 times P/B versus its historical five-year average P/B ratio of approximately 0.7 times.

Guangzhou R&F offers a trailing 11.5% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 13.6%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Guangzhou R&F are slower-than-expected contracted sales growth, lower-than-expected project deliveries, revenue recognition & earnings, and a longer-than-expected time taken to deleverage.

