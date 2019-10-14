A Conservative Options Strategy For Berkshire Hathaway

Two Cautions

Before I go into the details of this strategy, note two unusual features:

It requires at least $20,000 of cash and scales in ~$20,000 increments. It requires options trading authority.

I understand that is more money than some readers are able or willing to put towards a single position. I understand not everyone has approval to trade options. However, I write to share my ideas and get others' input on them. Sometimes an idea will be impracticable for some readers.

With that said...

The Trade

I've been selling short-term puts on Berkshire Hathaway B shares (BRK.A)(BRK.B). Berkshire has weekly options, and strike prices are in $2.50 increments (which is only about 1% of a ~$208 share price), so there are many variations to this trade. Generally, I've been happy to sell $202.50 or $205 puts expiring within two weeks. I'll occasionally go up to $207.50 or $210. Sometimes the puts expire worthless, and other times the shares are put to me.

Once shares are put to me, I either write calls on them or hold them until the price rises a little and the call premiums improve. Most of the calls I've sold have had $210 strikes.

The Reasoning

I'm having a hard time finding many attractive investments in this market.

For US stocks, the ratio of total market capitalization to gross domestic product sits at 139.4%, a frothy valuation by historical standards (Gurufocus). Some big companies have been going public without a solid history of earnings. I'm an occasional Uber (UBER) customer, but didn't want to invest in them at a $75 billion IPO valuation when they have (still) yet to become profitable. Amazon (AMZN) certainly has profitability, but is it so resistant to competition as to merit a 74 P/E? Maybe it is, but I'd rather stick with what I know.

Berkshire Hathaway may not be an absolute steal, but it looks to me like a pretty low-risk bargain. The company doesn't grow very quickly anymore, but its financial strength and diversified operating businesses have kept it consistently profitable.

Berkshire's $119 billion+ cash hoard (including short-term Treasuries) is both a blessing and a burden. It allows Berkshire to buy large companies, even in weak economic environments, without needing to raise debt or equity.

Source: Q2 10-Q, page 2

Yet low interest rates mean that a large share of Berkshire's balance sheet earns a very low return, slowing the company's growth. With private equity firms awash in capital and stock market valuations generally high, attractive opportunities to deploy that much cash are few.

Some Equity, Some Options

Berkshire Hathaway currently makes up about 45% of my securities portfolio (which does not include significant direct (non-REIT) real estate).

About half of my shares have a tax basis close to the current price. I've been trading Berkshire options intermittently over the last few years, and these are the most recent tax lots.

The other half has a very low tax basis and sit in a separate account where I let them compound modestly until I can sell them on more attractive tax terms. It also provides a little ballast to my return, in case the share price rises very quickly.

45% In One Stock?

Some people like to own a lot of stocks, limiting a single position to 2% or so. I'd rather own a few stocks I understand and like. Berkshire is something of an index fund unto itself, with a collection of above-average insurance, utility, financial, manufacturing, retail, and transportation companies.

Yet it has financial strength far greater than its operating companies would have as standalone companies. Buffett and Munger may not be around for a whole lot longer, but they have put a lot of capable younger people into positions of power.

And I do have some direct (non-REIT) real estate.

The Buffett Put

Berkshire's value may compound slowly, but it is large enough that it can do so fairly steadily. US-Chinese trade wars or a recession can hurt the value of some of the operating companies, but Berkshire is quite diversified and I think it can keep growing with fairly little risk.

While we don't have Q3 data yet, Berkshire has released repurchase data for Q1 (page 43) and Q2 (page 47) as part of its 10-Q SEC filings:

Source: SEC filings

Dividing the A share prices by 1500, this works out to $198.90-$207.53 per B share equivalent, with more volume at the lower end of the range.

With $119 billion or more in cash and short-term Treasuries, Buffett may need to "lower the bar" in terms of the value he seeks in making investments. Share repurchases represent a good return for remaining shareholders, even if not an extraordinary one. They are a low-risk investment in Berkshire's existing businesses and do not require a foray into some dubious new venture. Buffett has said before that Berkshire should keep at least $20 billion on hand, but that's a small fraction of the current $119+ billion.

Securities laws and share volume restrict the volume of shares Berkshire can repurchase on the open market, but Berkshire has also repurchased shares through private transactions. And the simple knowledge that Berkshire is repurchasing shares may continue to limit downside volatility. We've not had very much for a ~$200 stock. Growth isn't what it used to be, but who would want to sell something for a lower price than Buffett is willing to pay?

And if shares do dip for a while, there is no particular rush to sell. Berkshire is a remarkably strong company. I have 45% of my portfolio in it because I think the odds of losing money in it in the long run are next to zero. Of course, not everyone can afford to keep their shares for a long time if need be. But I'd rather own a lot of something good than spread my capital across a lot of second-rate companies.

An Options Example

Let's look at how options were priced at Friday's close at $208.08:

Calls Puts Bid Ask Strike Bid Ask BRKB Oct 18, 2019 $8.10 $8.45 $200.00 $0.16 $0.25 $5.85 $6.15 $202.50 $0.33 $0.45 $3.75 $4.05 $205.00 $0.75 $0.86 $2.06 $2.26 $207.50 $1.50 $1.63 $0.86 $1.01 $210.00 $2.75 $2.94 $0.23 $0.33 $212.50 $4.55 $4.85 $0.05 $0.14 $215.00 $6.55 $7.45 $0.00 $0.15 $217.50 $9.20 $9.75 BRKB Oct 25, 2019 $8.00 $9.70 $200.00 $0.49 $0.75 $6.15 $6.80 $202.50 $0.74 $1.05 $4.40 $5.30 $205.00 $1.29 $1.49 $2.78 $3.05 $207.50 $2.11 $2.33 $1.49 $1.74 $210.00 $3.35 $3.60 $0.70 $0.93 $212.50 $4.85 $5.40 $0.25 $0.44 $215.00 $6.65 $7.55 $0.16 $0.58 $217.50 $9.00 $9.95 BRKB Nov 01, 2019 $8.10 $9.60 $200.00 $0.84 $0.99 $6.75 $7.45 $202.50 $1.20 $1.41 $4.90 $5.40 $205.00 $1.85 $2.04 $3.45 $3.70 $207.50 $2.56 $3.10 $2.16 $2.35 $210.00 $3.90 $4.15 $1.19 $1.36 $212.50 $5.45 $5.70 $0.39 $0.85 $215.00 $7.10 $7.80 $0.24 $0.36 $217.50 $9.00 $10.40

If someone has cash and wants to buy Berkshire, he or she might sell the October 25 $202.50 put. The bid at close Friday was $0.74. Perhaps someone might ask for $0.90. That's a $90 premium per contract (before commissions and fees).

$95 On $20,000? Why Bother?

Readers may naturally wonder why I'm willing to collect fairly small premiums on Berkshire options. There are several factors involved:

I'm trading several contracts at once, so even before the recent brokerage price war, brokerage and trading fees were a fairly small part of my option premiums. These are weekly options and I can time them to avoid selling around earnings or other sensitive news periods. Sometimes I can sell options for two or three weeks out for a bigger premium. Or I may sell multiple options per month, one set after the last expires or is exercised. This is Berkshire, a remarkably transparent, diversified, and strong company. I wouldn't do this with any other stock. Berkshire's excessive cash and recent buybacks give me some confidence of a gradually rising price floor for someone willing to hold shares. The option premiums may be low, but I'm also getting some capital gain in the form of the put strike price often being $2.50 or $5.00 lower than the call strike price.

But when interest rates are low, selling a few options can quickly amount to a couple of percent per year. It's like collecting a nice dividend on a non-dividend-paying stock.

Why Not Just Own Shares?

Some long-time Berkshire shareholders may question the wisdom of moving in and out. I'm not entirely in disagreement, as I too have some shares I don't trade (partly to defer a large tax bill, partly to not miss out on a sudden run-up).

I'd point out that the option premiums can be significant over time, and that I'm willing to risk missing out on a potential $15 or $25 run if I can possibly take a $5 gain over and over. I can always sell $220 puts if the price rises to $225.

Conclusion

Berkshire may not be growing quickly anymore, but I think it has limited downside, and selling puts and calls may provide a reasonable return when a lot of other stocks look expensive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a lot of BRK.B. I expect to continue to sell options on some of my shares.



Do your own research. Nothing here is formal professional advice. You may have different investment goals and/or a different risk tolerance.