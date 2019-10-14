Honeywell Stock Benefits From Its Buyback Program

Including the dividend yield of 2.4% and its buyback yield of 4.76%, Honeywell's total yield, or total return of capital payments on behalf of shareholders, is over 7%.

The key to its buyback program is Honeywell's massive free cash flow margins which are over 2.5 times its peers at 16%.

The stock benefits greatly from these repurchases. By the end of 2019, Honeywell will have reduced its shares by 100 million or over 12.5% since 2013.

Honeywell's $10 billion stock repurchase program has been in full swing. It looks like the company will buy back over $5 billion in shares this year alone.

Honeywell's $10 Billion Stock Repurchase Program Will Propel It Higher

On April 29, 2019, Honeywell's (HON) board of directors approved a $10 billion stock repurchase program. This included $2.3 billion of availability remaining under its previous $8 billion buyback program.

Honeywell has been increasing its share buybacks ever since 2013. In 2018, for example, it repurchased $4 billion in common stock. I estimate this year HON will buy back $5.6 billion of shares. This represents 5.6% of its $117 billion market value (the "buyback yield"). Combined with the dividend yield of 2.42%, HON's stock has a total yield of 7.19%.

In effect, Honeywell has been returning higher amounts of capital to its shareholders over the past six years. Looking at the table below, you can see that total return of capital payments have risen to over 100% of free cash flow ("FCF"):

Source: Hake calculations taken from SEC filings

The growth in buybacks is based on the company's powerful free cash flow. HON has given very precise estimates of how much free cash flow.

Estimating Honeywell's Free Cash Flow

I built a model based on Honeywell's past sales, operating cash flow, capex and FCF history, as well as its recent guidance.

For example, here are some of the important slides which help analysts project HON's sales and FCF:

Source: Honeywell Q2 2019 slide presentation

This allows me to forecast the Q3 sales number. The next slides allow me to make full-year 2019 sales and FCF projections:

Source: Same as above

Based on these slides, I have projected $36.95 billion in sales for 2019 and $6 billion in net income and FCF. The FCF amount is estimated to be 100% of net income, based on the company's 100% "conversion" guidance in the slide above. Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide have access to the full Honeywell model spreadsheet.

Based on these projections, I estimate that Honeywell will buy back $5.6 billion in shares this year. This represents 93% of its free cash flow. Total dividends and buybacks will actually be 133% of FCF. This percentage will be lower based on cash raised from a smaller amount of shares that are issued to employees and consultants. Nevertheless, the total buyback yield represents over 4.7% of HON's stock market value.

Benefits of the HON Stock Buybacks

The chart I prepared below shows that HON has reduced its share count significantly since 2013 when it started a concerted campaign to buy back shares:

Source: Hake using SEC data and model estimates

You might say so what? Well, here is why that matters. The table below shows that Honeywell has increased its dividend per share at almost twice the rate in the past six years than the dividend cost in millions of dollars. The only reason this occurs is because the HON share count has fallen over 12%.

So, for example, quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share in Q2 2013 has now risen to 90 cents per share recently. This is a gain of almost 120%. But the cost has only risen from $374 million per quarter in Q2 2013 to $632 million in Q3 2019 (my estimate). This is a cumulative increase of just 69%.

So both shareholders and the company win with share buybacks. Shareholders get a higher dividend per share, and the company does not have to pay the full cost of the increases because there are fewer shares outstanding. Another way to put it is the company can afford to pay higher dividends per share for the same increase in dividends than it would have paid out anyway.

This is a very powerful illustration of why share buybacks are so important. Another major reason is that they are extremely tax efficient. You can read more about this in my Total Yield Value Guide service. Here is an article I wrote that briefly describes the benefits of these types of stocks. The Total Yield Value Guide also has articles that describe the tax and mathematical benefits of stocks with large buyback programs.

Valuation of Honeywell Stock

HON's stock market value is priced at $117 billion and its enterprise value is $120 billion, as can be seen in the table I put together below:

Source: Hake

Below is a table which shows the valuation metrics for HON stock:

Source: Hake estimates

Comparing these metrics to HON's peers, with some adjustments, will show at what price the stock should really be valued:

Source: Hake estimates using Yahoo! Finance data for peers

This table shows that HON's stock is overvalued in some metrics and undervalued in others. In addition, I adjusted the final valuation based on the dividend payout ratio average and the free cash flow margin comparisons:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that Honeywell pays out a higher amount of dividends as a proportion of earnings - 41% more. It also shows that the FCF margin at Honeywell is 147% higher than its peers.

The peer average dividend yield is much higher than HON's stock. So the implied value for the stock should be adjusted 41% higher to be equal to the proportion of earnings that it pays out in dividends. The same is true based on the higher FCF margin at HON. The implied value should be increased by 147%.

Here is the application of the industry metrics, as adjusted, to Honeywell's 2019 inputs. The average of these is used to derive the stock's true value:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the average value for HON stock as adjusted is worth 40% more than the present stock price or $230.49 per share.

Summary and Conclusion

Honeywell will report is Q3 earnings on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, before the market opens. It will be interesting to see how much stock it has bought back then and if its free cash flow is still on track to be 100% of its net earnings by year-end.

Assuming it tracks the $5 billion+ share buybacks that I estimate will be done this year, the share count will drop significantly. I estimate that by the end of 2019, the share count will have fallen by over 12.5% since 2013 and over 15% by 2020 year-end. This allows the dividends per share to increase at a much faster rate than the total cost for the dividends in millions of dollars, as was shown in this article.

I have shown that HON stock is worth 40% more or $230.49 per share than the present price. This is based on a peer comp analysis using our model's analysis of HON's powerful free cash flow, buybacks, and dividends, along with its lower expected share count.

Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide have access to my model for Honeywell and can view or download the spreadsheet.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.