DocuSign: Execution Quality Deserves A Premium

DocuSign (DOCU) shares were up by ~16% post its Q2 earnings call in early September. The shares also further reached a TTM high of ~$67 per share. We saw how the EPS miss was the least of the concern as the company raises its Q3 guidance and full-year FY 2020 guidance to $237 million - $241 million and $947 million to $951 million consecutively.

We believe that DocuSign has a few contributing factors to the major rise in share price recently. Among those, a 39% increase in subscription revenue and 37% YoY billings growth in Q2 seemed to have been the key ones, which overshadowed the 3% YoY decline in gross margin. Furthermore, the CFO meeting in the first week of October also solidified the confidence that sent the stock trading upwards to reach its TTM high of ~$67 per share. We are as optimistic as the rest on the growth potential of DocuSign going forward. We believe that the strength of not only Docusign’s sales strategy and execution track record plays an important role in driving our decision.

Solid execution track record

DocuSign's product is a relatively simple application that enables parties to sign documents online securely. Founded in 2003, DocuSign had the vision to make document-signing fully online, secure, and convenient. The e-signature is a $25 billion market, wherein the main growth drivers are the increasing demand for convenience when completing agreements electronically yet securely and the variety of business use cases in which agreement is needed.

Given the relatively new idea at the time, the challenge for DocuSign in the early days was to convince its clients why its product should replace the traditional way of signing documents on paper. As part of its land-and-expand sales strategy, DocuSign's approach was to penetrate the market by packaging its e-signature application as a sales cycle enhancement solution.

This means Docusign’s early customers were mainly sales reps who mostly saw the value in DocuSign product, where it allowed them to close deals faster and more convenient without having to visit their clients in-person to get their signatures. Its 10-K gave a bit of a short overview of this particular user acquisition strategy:

A company’s first exposure to DocuSign is often when our e-signature solution is used to accelerate the execution of sales agreements. Once a company begins to realize the benefits, we often have an opportunity to expand into other use cases-going beyond sales into services, human resources, finance, and other functions-thereby increasing the overall number of agreement processes that are automated.

Since then, we saw how DocuSign has had a promising run where it has been able to unlock more use case scenarios based not only on sales but also on cost motivations across various departments such as legal, HR, or Finance. While the product and user acquisition strategy are convincing, in the end, it comes down to the execution. In Q2, we learned how the company’s solid executions in both new user acquisition and retention fronts have resulted in the recent outperformance:

As part of our overall strategy, DocuSign has three main growth drivers, which you've heard me talk about before. One, acquire new customers; two, expand usage and use cases within existing customers; and finally, three, introduce innovative solutions to help customers modernize new parts of their Systems of Agreement. In this quarter, we saw progress on all three fronts. We acquired 29,000 new customers, approximately 4,000 of which are direct, bringing our total number of paying customers to 537,000 worldwide; 64,000 of those are direct. With strong consumer demand for our products within the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, we grew our revenues 41% year-over-year to $236 million and billings 47% year-over-year to $252 million. Expansion of eSignature volume and use cases was evident in our net dollar retention rate of 113%. And customers with ACVs greater than $300,000 grew 50% year-over-year to a total of 370 customers worldwide.

In that sense, we learned that the decision to split the sales team into "newco" and "install base" teams has driven such desired results on both acquisition and retention fronts. With 50% YoY growth in the number of high-ACV customers, DocuSign has also gotten better in securing enterprise clients, which would be an important base once it plans to land more of its CLM (Content Lifecycle Management) product contracts. Another important small detail that we feel plays a part in Docusign’s strong execution is the healthy mix of overall transparency and optimism whenever it faces a potential ambiguity:

And we do see that -- and do expect that CLM will have a longer cycle time of sales. And one of the major drivers behind that is, there is more of an implementation plan, so you actually have to have a bigger statement of work. And again, we love it. We can choose one of our system integrator partners. Sometimes we do that work ourselves. But regardless, there ends up to be a more effort, and I think elongated process than we would have in a traditional eSignature. So, as Mike said, if you think about that mix over time, you will expect some elongation because of that. Again, we don't think that's a bad thing.

Valuation: overall execution strength across the board translating into premium

The idea of e-signature is relatively new and evolving. As DocuSign looks to increase its exposure to the $25 billion untapped opportunities, we see a major risk in terms of taking the idea mainstream, driving the demand, and ultimately executing against it. However, we believe that there is an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity in DocuSign mainly due to both the company’s strong sales strategy and execution track record. The Q2 saw several software companies such as New Relic (NEWR), Pluralsight (PS), and Okta (OKTA) experiencing sales-related challenges. Also, Box (BOX) recorded a merely 16% YoY revenue growth with only 6% YoY billings growth.

On the other hand, with a 39% YoY growth in revenue and a 37% YoY growth in billings in Q2, DocuSign has been an above-average performer. In fact, Docusign’s strong price action has somehow been a confirmation that execution strength has been a luxury within the cloud software market in recent times.

Despite its recent increase in share price to ~$66, we think Docusign’s valuation is reasonable when we put it next to Dropbox and Okta. All the stocks have a similar level of gross margins, though quite different in terms of growth and valuation ratios. DocuSign's 13.7 TTM P/S means it trades in between Okta, which trades at the higher range of the spectrum with TTM P/S of 26.7, and Dropbox, which trades at 5.16 TTM P/S. When it comes to revenue growth, DocuSign is also in between Okta and Dropbox in the same order. With a revised midpoint revenue guidance of $950 million and the current market cap of ~$11.71 billion, DocuSign trades approximately at ~12.3 P/forward sales. By FY 2021, we also expect DocuSign to surpass a $1 billion of revenue, which represents ~4% of its potential total addressable market.

