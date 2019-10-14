Dr. Irene Finel-Honigman: A Hard Brexit Is Not A Solution

However, a point of optimism is that the European market directives the regulatory body is developing safety nets that will work even in the event of a hard Brexit.

A hard Brexit is not a solution, and another extension past the October 31 or soft Brexit is more likely, she said.

The Brexit referendum, a "foolish decision" by former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, was a "cataclysmic mess that never needed to happen," Dr. Irene Finel-Honigman, adjunct professor at Columbia University, told Real Vision.

There were many factors that led to the Brexit vote, including false information from Russia and "downright lies" from the Leave camp, she said.

However, she added: "We have to be careful not to give too much weight to that, because when we think of the overall environment in which Brexit takes place, we are looking at at least five years of profound discontent across Europe."

Reason for Optimism

Dr. Finel-Honigman said that hard Brexit is "not a solution," and that "some kind of muddle-through solution… may be the only way."

While it remains unclear what happens after the October 31 deadline, Dr. Finel-Honigman said it is promising that finance safety nets are already quietly being put in place.

"Agreements have already been set in place with the European market directives regulatory body to give everyone a lot more breathing room," she explained. "[For example], European banks in the UK do not necessarily have to reapply for a license about a three-year period. A number of other firm promises have made that derivative trades will be honored and will come to fruition."

She added that a no-deal Brexit would certainly lead to a difficult few weeks or months in the global markets. However, the safety nets being put in place should work even in the event of a hard Brexit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, "Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual's, group of individuals' or entity's specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or another investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well, that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.