Clorox: Lots Of Ambition, But Shares Are Fully Valued

Clorox (CLX) is a leading consumer product company with market leadership positions across the various categories and geographies it operates in. However, growth challenges in North America as consumer products become an increasingly crowded market have led to a marked slowdown. Through its new 'Ignite' strategy, the company is looking to turn things around, but the targets seem ambitious, especially considering the recent guidance cut. With shares also looking fully valued at present (~8.5x PEG), I see little reason for investors to buy into shares.

Launching 'Ignite'

Clorox's Analyst Day primarily served to launch the company’s new strategy -- IGNITE which features the sustainability theme as its centerpiece for the long-term.

Source: Clorox IR

As access to technology becomes ubiquitious and consumer expectations shift, Clorox has realized the need to adapt. The company's near-term priorities continue to be organic growth and margin expansion, but there is also a heavy focus on innovation (internal and through M&A), to maintain market leadership across categories (Clorox is currently the leader in the Charcoal, Bleach, Water Filtration, and Wipes categories, among others). As a result, the company’s new "Ignite" vision focuses on four key pillars - fuel growth, innovate experiences, re-imagine work, and evolve the portfolio.

Source: Investor Presentation

Driving Margin Expansion

Despite recent financial challenges (FY20 guidance was cut), the company has offset slowing top line growth by out-performing its targeted cost-savings of 150bps+ over the past few years.

Source: Q4 2019 Results Presentation

This has helped the company with its reinvestment needs -- additional savings have been ploughed into innovation or given back to shareholders in the form of dividends. With Ignite, the company has expanded its annual cost-savings target to 175bps by including digital, design and sustainability as key components in operational excellence going forward.

Source: Pg 31 of Investor Presentation

Though cost savings have been a strong point thus far, margins have deteriorated post-2017, reaching ~18% in FY19. Over the last five years, operating margins have declined from a peak of 18.9% in FY17 to 18.1% in FY19, with gross margins also declining from a peak of 45.1% in FY16 to 43.9% in FY19. The margin differential is partly attributable to the influence of raw material costs, which remain the most important factor driving overall margins.

Source: Company data, own research

It also looks like the company has been able to increasingly utilize more effective forms of advertising such as digital, which has allowed it to scale back on overall advertising spend. This is a positive, in my view, as the company should really be focused on R&D spend -- innovation is crucial if the company is to kick-start growth again.

Over the last five years, the company has improved OM from 17.8% to 18.1%, which represents a rate of 30 bps or ~7bps per year. The company has upped its target by at least 25bps per year over the long term.

Investing in Digital

The company continues to invest in its digital presence in order to improve customer experiences -- knowing what the customer wants is at the core of any consumer products company, and Clorox wants to capture that information in as much detail as possible. It is, thus, augmenting its traditional channels by using analytics to generate consumer-centric insights. Throughout its vast supply chain and warehouse networks, the company is integrating modern technology such as wearable devices to speed up existing processes and reduce overall costs to the customer.

The company has already realized the benefits of investing in e-commerce infrastructure, and e-commerce now contributed $500M+ to the company’s annual top-line.

Source: Investor Presentation

Going the ESG Route

One of the key focus areas of the company’s "Ignite" strategy is environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The ESG focus seems like a smart move, but it does come with its own set of to-dos, which the company will need to perfect.

One of the major advantages of going the ESG route is the company’s consumer base -- the modern consumer wants to be associated with a cause, and environmental sustainability is on everyone’s minds. The second major advantage is investor interest. Per recent studies, ESG has shown an either positive or non-negative relationship with the company’s stock performance. While only 63 investment companies with combined AUM of $6.5T had signed UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI) in 2006, this rose to 1715 signatories with a combined AUM of $81.7T in 2018. Per another study in 2018, more than half of global asset managers are implementing or evaluating ESG in their investment strategy.

But the company will need to articulate its strategy and vision very clearly to both the consumers and the shareholders for it to have a material impact. This involves improving communication with both the stakeholders and making their middle management as an evangelist of this vision. Support functions will need to be properly aligned as well, introducing execution risk.

Valuations Seem Less Compelling

On the financial front, the company continues to actively return capital via share repurchases and dividends -- $1.2 billion of cash was returned to shareholders in FY19, an ~2x increase over the last five years. Importantly, the capital return did not come at the expense of leverage, which remains within the target range of 2.0x-2.5x (gross debt/EBITDA).

Source: Investor Presentation

But the key here is growth - management has revised the EPS estimate to $6.05 - $6.25 from $6.30 - $6.50 earlier. The revenue growth range of 2-4% also seems ambitious compared to recent growth numbers (1.5% in FY19). Though growth is a key focus of the company’s new strategy, it remains to be seen how things pan out.

Though it may seem like the stock is undervalued on P/E and EV/EBIT measures, and slightly overvalued on PEG measures, growth has been an issue in the core North American market and the new "Ignite" strategy has yet to play out.

Company PEG P/E EV/EBIT Colgate-Palmolive 11.2 26.8 19.1 Reckitt Benkiser 1.9 30.6 16.8 Kimberly-Clark 17.7 26.6 21.9 Church & Dwight 3.8 30.9 24.5 Estee Lauder 5.0 40.1 28.9 Average 7.9 31.0 22.2 Clorox 8.5 23.7 19.1

Source: Gurufocus, share prices as of Oct 11 close

Conclusion

Overall, Clorox has certainly tried to refresh its strategy playbook with the launch of socially conscious ‘Ignite.’ It has elements that focus on growth, profitability, digital investments, and sustainability. On paper, all this should add up to an accelerated EPS growth.

Alas, a turnaround, if it materializes, will take time. Furthermore, the recent guidance cut sends a clear signal that things are not all well at Clorox. With its new targets, the company is looking to more than double its existing growth rate, with margin improvement targets also substantially higher than the current run rate. Thus, the latest numbers seem a tad ambitious, with the risk-reward tilted to the downside considering valuations - shares do not seem to have any buffer (~8.5x PEG) and appear fully valued at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.