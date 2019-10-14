Apergy's Value Drivers Will Kick In In 2020

Apergy Can Slow Down In The Near Term

Apergy Corporation (APY) offers engineered equipment and technologies. The company provides efficient functioning of wells from drilling to completion to production. In the medium to long term, I expect returns from the stock to grow as the energy market recovers. The company focuses on increasing market share in the electric submersible pump market, deploying rod lift products, and rising digital product revenues. The company generated free cash flows in 1H 2019 and has no near-term debt repayment obligations. So it is relatively free of any financial risk.

Although the company has invested in the polycrystalline diamond cutters technology in view of the long-term growth in this market, inventory right-sizing by the upstream companies can result in a near-term sales slowdown. Also, in recent times, the company faces many challenges including upstream capex restraints and the adverse effects of crude oil price volatility. So the stock price is unlikely to move much for the rest of the year.

What Are The Growth Initiatives?

One of the focus areas for Apergy in 2019 will be its electric submersible pump (or ESP) developments. Its ESPs include centrifugal pumps, controls, and digital solutions, and gas handling devices and motors. After gaining market share in the U.S. onshore unconventional market, the company received an order for ESP installations with an integrated oil company. Investors may note that the ESP installations increased in the Permian in Q2 compared to a quarter ago. What differentiates APY’s ESPs is the integration of the company’s digital monitoring solution with the pumps and remote monitoring capabilities. The company expects the ESP business will continue to drive growth in Q3 2019. However, it some ESP installation issues in Q2 in the Bakken, although it might clear those in Q3.

The other key growth prospect for APY would be the rod-lift product offerings in the wells where the production decline rates are high. Rod lift is a part of the artificial lift technology for the low-flow valves. APY has focused on rod lift conversions due to its application in the unconventional shales with high decline rates. The company’s rod-lift revenues increased by high single digits in the U.S. in the past year until Q2 2019. The management expects growth in this category to continue in Q3, based on the brand it has been able to establish over the past quarters.

The company’s digital products are also expected to boost growth. Notably, the fit-for-purpose digital solutions increase visibility in the downhole conditions, asset performance, failure prediction and analysis, and optimization opportunities. Increased penetration will raise the potential for growing the software-related recurring revenue stream.

In some of the more recent developments, in Q2, the company issued 22 patents in the Diamond Sciences Technology, including the polycrystalline diamond cutters (or PDCs). Similarly, in downhole applications, revenues from diamond bearings increased by 69% in 1H 2019 compared to a year ago. Diamond bearings are used in applications such as the rotary steerable mud motors and power generators. As the upstream companies’ capex reduction takes its effects, the company expects some of the orders to be realized in 1H 2020, which means growth may slow down in 2H 2019, before picking up in the next year.

What’s The Industry Outlook?

In 2H 2019, the North American activity is likely to remain low as the U.S. upstream companies look to exercise spending restraint and focus on free cash flow generation. If we look at the U.S. rig count, it declined by 11% in Q3 compared to the Q3-end. International activities, however, can remain steady. The international rig count remained unchanged by August compared to June. In this backdrop, growth in the artificial lift and digital product sales can lead to modest sequential revenue growth in Q3. PDC sales will remain muted as the customers look to clear inventories first before placing new orders – an exercise that may continue throughout Q3.

As the upstream spending looks to stay within the budget, the company plans to focus on technology initiatives, productivity improvements, maintaining cost discipline, and generating free cash flow. The company intends to generate a free cash flow-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 40% to 45% in FY2019.

Analyzing Q2 Performance By Segments

In Q2 2019, Apergy Corporation’s top line remained steady compared to Q1 2019. While the Production & Automation Technologies segment registered a 5% sequential revenue growth, the Drilling Technologies segment revenue declined by 9% sequentially in Q2.

What positively affected the Production & Automation Technologies segment was artificial lift product growth. However, the upstream customers’ budget exhaustion by the end of FY2018 did slow down the artificial lift product sales. On the other hand, international energy activity growth resulted in 24% quarter-over-quarter sales growth for the company’s operations outside of the U.S. Sales were more pronounced for the digital products category (10% up sequentially) due to the higher demand for downhole monitoring, production optimization and artificial lift related digital products.

Quarter-over-quarter, the Drilling Technologies segment revenue decline was due primarily to lower seasonal drilling activity in Canada. Also, APY’s polycrystalline diamond cutters (or PDCs) and increased adoption of the diamond bearings technology is going through the adverse effects of inventory right-sizing by the upstream companies using the product. However, I think, drilling technology products are positioned to take advantage of the horizontal drilling and increasing laterals, even though steep decline rates in the unconventional shales can eventually lead to a decline in drilling productivity in the U.S.

Q3 and Q4 2019 outlook

In Q3 2019, APY’s growth can moderate following slower market activity or the seasonality effect during the start of the year. In Q3, Apergy’s management expects revenues to decline sequentially in drilling technologies. Historically, however, the company’s performance improves in Q3 following a Canadian rig count rebound following the spring break-up. This year, the rig count in Canada was resilient in Q3 compared to Q2, which indicates the performance would be slightly more muted than the previous year. From Q3 to Q4, the company’s performance in the production and automation technologies may also deteriorate due to the customers’ budget exhaustion.

Free cash flow and debt

In 1H 2019, APY generated ~$59 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was nearly unchanged compared to a year ago. The company’s working capital made minor improvements in 1H 2019.

In 1H 2019, it spent $22.7 million in capex, which means it generated positive free cash flow (or FCF). APY‘s management expects adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion of 40% to 45% in FY2019. Also, it expects FCF as a percentage of sales to be ~10% in FY2019. So, we can expect the company’s 2H2019 capex to increase compared to the first half.

APY’s long-term debt will be due for repayment in 2025 without further refinancing. As of June 30, 2019, it had total liquidity of $269 million, including a $244 million revolving credit facility. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59x. Its peers like Superior Energy Services (SPN) have significantly higher leverage (7.1x), while Schlumberger (SLB) has lower leverage (0.47x). C&J Energy Services (CJES), on the other and, has no debt.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Apergy Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.2x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates for the next four quarters, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~8.6x. Between Q2 2018 and Q2 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 22x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past five-quarter average.

APY’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to decline less steeply compared to the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (SPN, CJ, and SLB) average of 5.1x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, nine sell-side analysts rated APY a “buy” in October 2019 (includes “outperform”), while two recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The analysts’ consensus target price is $34.9, which at the current price yields ~44% returns.

What’s The Take On APY?

Apergy Corporation aims to increase market share in the electric submersible pump market. It is also working to deploy rod lift products in the fast-declining wells and increase digital product revenues. Plus, free cash flows in 1H 2019 and no near-term debt repayment obligations mean the stock is relatively free of any financial risk.

I think the company’s long-term view on the energy market, which relies on the U.S. shale boom and increased production, is intact. In the medium-to-long term, the stock, in my opinion, can generate positive returns, as the energy market recovers. The trouble, as with many other oilfield services companies, lies in the short-term. In recent times, upstream capex restraints and falling sales in the PDC market have pegged the company’s short-term prospect down. In my opinion, investors should wait-and-watch and let the trouble blow away. If the stock moves lower, I think the relative valuation multiples will present a more pressing buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.