The ExOne Company: More Downside Ahead After Bad Q3 Miss - Get Short

The ExOne Company (XONE) or "ExOne" develops, manufactures, and markets 3D metal binder jet printers. Like its much larger peers Stratasys (SSYS) and 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company has not lived up to expectations for most of its life as a public company. After the 3D printing bubble bursted in the second half of 2014, the stock has lost roughly 90% from its all time high of $75.67 printed on August 13, 2013.

Picture: New X1 25PRO™ 3D Printer - Source: Company Website

ExOne has been dragged down by much slower than originally anticipated growth and ongoing cash flow and overall profitability issues.

While the company's original FY2019 projection of revenue growth in the mid-teens was nothing to write home about, the expectation of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year was undoubtedly a bright spot.

Source: Company' SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Unfortunately, things have not played out as expected by management (emphasis added by author):

ExOne expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $10 million to $11 million. This compares to previous guidance expecting the third quarter revenue to be up modestly from the sequential second quarter revenue, which was $15.3 million. Additionally, the Company now expects 2019 revenue growth to be lower than its previous guidance which was in the mid-teen percentage range. (...) “While we mentioned macroeconomic concerns in our second quarter earnings release and teleconference, the broadening global manufacturing slowdown has become more evident in our customer discussions,” John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO, said. “Heightened customer uncertainty, coupled with the mid-year timing of our new product launches and related execution challenges, have impacted our ability to achieve prior expectations for revenue growth in 2019.” He continued, “In the third quarter, we were unable to finalize installation of five of our machine projects located at customer facilities, valued at approximately $5 million, which would have contributed to meeting our third quarter goal. We anticipate completion of these projects during the fourth quarter.

At the mid-point of the Q3 revenue range of $10-11 million, ExOne would miss analyst consensus expectations by a whopping 37%. The year-over-year comparison would also be down by roughly 37%.

According to management's statements, the company is currently suffering a double-whammy of macroeconomic headwinds and execution challenges in conjunction with recently launched new products both of which are unlikely to disappear anytime soon, particularly as the term "execution challenges" in many cases is used as an euphemism for increased competition. The issue has also been explained in great detail by fellow contributor William Daniel.

So, how bad will it be? According to Yahoo Finance, analysts are expecting FY2019 revenues of $71.4 million on average, but after three quarters ExOne is sitting at just $35-36 million. Using ExOne's guidance of mid-teens growth from last year's $64.7 million number, the company would actually have to deliver almost $75 million in revenues.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Assuming the year-over-year percentage reduction in Q4 revenues to be roughly in the ballpark of Q3, we would be talking about Q4 revenues of just $16 million, a far cry from the almost $30 million currently expected by analysts. Under this scenario, full-year FY2019 revenues would decrease by more than 20% year-over-year. That said, with some or all of the delayed Q3 revenues expected to shift into Q4, I would anticipate the Q4 miss to come in somewhat less severe.

Even worse, the current FY2020 analyst consensus is calling for the company to grow revenues by more than 25% from previous expectations to almost $90 million and ExOne to turn profitable for the full year.

Suffice to say, this won't be the case. Investors need to prepare for ExOne to substantially reduce Q4/2019 and full year 2020 expectations on the company's Q3/2019 conference call on November 7.

And while ExOne has been successful in reducing cash outflows in H1/2019, the disappointing Q3 performance will likely cause a severe hit to the company's already weak unrestricted cash balance of $5.5 million at the end of Q2.

Given this issue, I expect ExOne to start drawing under its $15 million revolving credit facility provided by its chairman in Q4 at the latest point and ongoing cash usage for the foreseeable future.

With business prospects likely to remain muted for the next couple of quarters, ongoing cash burn and one of the highest enterprise-value-to-revenue ratio among peers, the stock has considerable further downside from current levels.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Author's own work

For example, using the average enterprise-value-to-revenue ratio of its peers would result in a $4.70 price target for Exone's shares. Also keep in mind that the by far strongest company in the group, Stratasys, actually trades at the lowest valuation despite being solidly profitable and sitting on $366 million in cash with no debt. Applying Stratasys' very low EV / Revenue ratio to ExOne would reduce the price target further to approximately $3.70.

The valuation gap between Stratasys and ExOne is likely due to previous projections for ExOne to grow revenues further in 2019 versus expectations for flat revenues at Stratasys this year.

So, what about putting the company on the auction block here? With the business currently being in contraction and still industry leading valuation, I consider the potential for ExOne to sell itself at a meaningful premium to current share prices as highly unlikely.

Bottom Line:

Things are bad at The ExOne Company and are likely to get worse given the weakening macroeconomic environment, particularly in Europe. The company remains heavily exposed to Germany with significant manufacturing operations and more than 40% of FY2018 revenues derived from this country alone.

Instead of growing in the mid-teens as originally projected by management, revenues are more likely to decrease by at least 15% year-over-year now. In addition, the business might contract even further in FY2020 should current macroeconomic weakness and competitive pressures persist. Given the business' long lead times, recent "execution challenges" will almost certainly result in lower revenues next year.

Even after Friday's sell-off, the company remains strikingly overvalued relative to some of its much larger and financially stronger peers like Stratasys or 3D Systems.

Expect management to substantially lower FY2019 expectations and prepare investors for a disappointing FY2020 on the November 7 conference call.

With the current macroeconomic issues unlikely to abate anytime soon, no real prospects for the company to be acquired at a substantial premium and a potential negative catalyst ahead, a short sale appears tempting here.

Personally, I am planning to get short the company's shares on Monday with a short-term price target of $5.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

I will update investors on the company after the Q3/2019 conference call on November 7.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XONE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.