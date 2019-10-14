SOFR: The Poison Slipped Into The Repo Chalice

The Fed’s reluctant decision to flood the overnight market with cash in the coming months was surely a surprise, even for monetary policymakers. As explained in the last article, the run-up in repo rates of September was no surprise to market veterans. Repo run-ups around statement dates are common and not unexpected by the trading community. Undoubtedly, this run-up was not a surprise to Fed officials.

Thus, the Fed did not intervene during the early days of the repo eruption. The surprise was not the eruption of repo rates; the surprise instead was the eruption of public concern that the run-up would affect the cost of money for consumer-based lending products such as mortgages. In other words, the repo’s optics have changed in an important way. And the Fed chose to react to these new optics, as explained here.

Students of interest rates are accustomed to fluctuations in the repo rate or its close kin, the Fed Funds rate, in the shadow of statement and tax dates when corporate customers dress up their balance sheets. This September eruption was gaudier than usual, as the rate at one point reached 10 percent, but these overnight rates have traded at levels as high as 50 percent around statement dates of yore.

The statement date behavior of repo was a non-issue then because the sophisticated institutions participating in the market expect statement date run-ups to have no policy effect. The overnight rates important for policy purposes were longer-term averages of one-off overnight rates. The averages could be depended upon to remove the effect of statement date blips since the New York Fed’s trading desk had the power to make it so by reducing their rate target to offset the run-up.

What has changed?

There are two factors that have changed. On the one hand, the introduction of the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) and the Fed’s anointing of SOFR to LIBOR replacement status has predictably caused the broader financial world to elevate the function and importance of repo. Therefore, the Fed must confront a new dimension in monetary policy tactics, the repo’s optics. It is not only what the repo does that matters now. It is also what the repo rate seems to do.

On the other hand, any return of the New York Fed’s open market desk to the active management of repo rates to meet a policy-targeted rate, as the desk did pre-Crisis, will place SOFR in the box of manipulated rates beside LIBOR, knocking the entire SOFR project into a cocked hat.

The optics problem.

The regulators did not dump LIBOR simply because of scandals and illiquidity. They dropped LIBOR because it is not a market-determined rate that provides market forecasts of future market rates. But suddenly, as the Fed reacts to the optics of repo, SOFR has become a Fed-chosen policy rate, manipulated by the Fed as LIBOR is manipulated by the banks. Ironically, by choosing a repo rate to replace LIBOR, the Fed has manipulated itself into a policy dilemma.

Selection of SOFR to drive the cost of consumer and commercial borrowing naturally brought the repo market a great deal of (perhaps undesirable) attention. Plainly the Fed was unprepared for the brouhaha that followed the September run up. As a result, monetary policy will be impacted by repo's unexpected global attention over the course of the next few months.

The new public significance of repo and its influence on monetary policy has game-theoretic effects. Now the public knows more than is good for it. The public would be best served by monetary policy that focuses only on inflation and unemployment. Or so the law declares. If the Fed could continue to focus strictly on the effects of daily repo rates on the policy-appropriate supply of reserves, permitting repo rate run-ups to reflect the cost of window dressing, monetary policy would be unaffected by these repo blips.

But now, the optics problem resulting from the greater public attention to SOFR means that the Fed must increase reserves permanently so that run-ups simply don’t happen. Public attention to a change in the short-term rate index has driven the Fed to alter monetary policy from its Congressional mandate.

Market professionals understand this. The optics problem matters because market outsiders such as mortgage borrowers, credit card holders, student borrowers, municipalities, (and apparently some financial journalists) mistakenly perceive that events such as the September run-up in repo rates are significant drivers of their borrowing costs.

Prior to the decision to axe LIBOR, the repo rate had received the inattention from consumers that it truly deserves. However, once the Fed unintentionally shined the financial spotlight on repo by anointing SOFR to replace LIBOR, technical run-ups like that of September have become news.

The public’s focus on SOFR compromises the Fed’s ability to conduct countercyclical monetary policy. In the vernacular of the markets, the Fed’s ability to “take away the punch bowl just when the party is starting” has been compromised.

The quick fix for SOFR optics.

The quick fix for SOFR-induced optics problems was the Fed’s decision to add substantial reserve balances through open market operations without an explicit repo rate objective. This large and prolonged cash injection will create a greater reserve surplus in the hands of the banks. The large banks will dutifully mop up the extra cash, then join the Fed’s daily effort to ameliorate run-ups in the repo market by meeting the cash shortages of smaller banks and other non-bank financial market participants.

The negative side of this change in repo market management policy is that it has an economic policy effect. More excess reserves inevitably lead to growth in loans and deposits – an easier policy than the Fed had intended, explained here.

The handicap placed on the Fed’s ability to conduct monetary policy is unacceptable in the long term. Therefore, the quick fix for SOFR optics must ultimately be replaced by a better permanent fix.

The permanent fix for SOFR optics.

This short-term fix is not an acceptable long-term solution. The math is simple. The Fed is addressing two problems – first, appropriate monetary policy and creation of a LIBOR replacement; second, an index for consumer and corporate bank credit that reflects market expectations of future conditions in the market for short-term interest rates. Two objectives cannot be simultaneously met with a single instrument.

A second instrument is needed to replace LIBOR if monetary policy is to remain uncompromised.

There is something depressing about the financial system’s complacency in the face of the demise of LIBOR, once the world’s most important number. The evidence is that despite the policy decision not to require the banks to provide the guesstimates that form the basis for LIBOR, SOFR cannot become the LIBOR replacement. Something else will need creating or, as has been suggested recently, LIBOR will continue to limp along despite the objections of the regulators.

Impact on the banks.

What will this decision to blow away the problems created by repo run-ups with oceans of cash mean for the large commercial banks? The answer can only be speculation. However, the Fed plainly would prefer that the usual policy effects of an injection of short-term reserves would be somehow suspended. To ask the large banks to “quarantine” these extra reserves – to increase the share of their balance sheets held as reserves – avoiding the usual reserve-induced added lending and deposit creation that creates the expansion is not without precedent. But what a complicated new world we have created by failing to find a private market solution to LIBOR replacement.

