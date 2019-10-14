Despite Libra Setback: Facebook Has A Huge Lever To Become A Mega Retailer Platform

Introduction

First and foremost, Facebook (FB) is perceived as a social network. When the company started advertising on its platform, investors celebrated this step. At the same time, it quickly became clear that this successful model was relatively one-sided. Facebook is particularly dependent on having enough users on the platform. Previous attempts to get away from the advertising business have so far failed. The most successful steps of Facebook were rather the takeovers of other social services like WhatsApp and Instagram.

I believe that Facebook has now begun to use this number of users even more to generate new sources of income. Only recently Facebook had installed a dating feature on the platform. Before that, all major dating apps were owned by the Match Group, which reported revenues of USD 1.73 billion in 2018. Facebook now wants to get involved in this market and has good arguments with the mass of its users.

In this article, however, I would like to focus on another aspect of Facebooks efforts. I think Facebook aims to get even more involved in the mega retail market. And I also believe that the company is extremely well positioned in this respect. In the following, I would like to explain why this is the case in more detail.

Facebook has room to grow / market structure

First of all, I would like to address the investors who argue that there is no room for Facebook as a sales platform. In fact, if you look at the ten largest companies in retail e-commerce, you get the impression that there will hardly be room for Facebook.

(Source: Top 10 US companies, ranked by retail e-commerce)

To be clear, Facebook itself would not be active in direct sales. But that's not a disadvantage. The marketplace itself is decisive. Even at Amazon (AMZN) , the number of direct sales is less than half as high as the sales via the marketplace. But not only that. Direct sales are falling. It is expected that the share of marketplace sales will grow from 68 percent in 2018 to almost 71 percent in 2019.

(Source:Sales share, by segment)

So even if you remove direct sales from the first overview, Amazon Marketplace would still be by far the largest sales platform in the USA. This shows what opportunities the market offers for platforms. Investors may ask why Facebook has a better starting position than other companies. eBay (EBAY), for example, did not manage to stand up to Amazon. I understand these arguments. But they don't work here. I'll show you why this is so.

Network effects

The Facebook platform has 2.38 billion users. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users. To sum this up, by the end of March 2019, more than half the world’s online population is using the Facebook platform. Given that, the company already has half of all Internet users within its existing social media service. This is both the strength and weakness of Facebook.

To understand what I mean, lets do a role backwards to some economic basics. The success of platform markets is mainly built on economic network effects: The more customers make purchases on a platform, the greater the incentive for other retailers to also use eBay as a platform. This attracts even more customers. This gives the platform provider the power to establish new services etc. and the circle continues. Over time, this effect becomes like an avalanche that gets bigger and bigger. In essence, however, the driving force behind this growth remains the same: a high number of returning users. However, as always, in every lever lies a risk. It should be clear to everyone that the lack of retailers will lead to a drop in user numbers and buyers. But with fewer buyers on a platform, the platform will become less attractive for the retail side. The same effects that led to a platform's growth would therefore be reversed.

It's clear that Facebook has a treasure trove of users and data. The lever to use data and users also works in the other direction and to the detriment of Facebook. I think Facebook is on the upswing here right now. This is closely related to the next point.

Decision of the Higher Regional Court

In February 2019, the German Federal Cartel Office ("FCO") as the German competition authority has imposed on Facebook far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. Facebook was given twelve months to implement the orders at that time. The FCO allowed that Facebook-owned services like WhatsApp and Instagram collect data. However, the FCO has declared that the assignment of data to Facebook user accounts is only possible with the voluntary consent of the users. Where consent is not given, the data must remain with the respective service and cannot be processed in combination with Facebook data. Collecting data from third party websites and assigning them to a Facebook user account will also only be possible if users give their voluntary consent.

But now something surprising and hardly noticed by investors has happened, because the FCO has suffered an unexpectedly hard defeat. Two weeks ago, the first Cartel the Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court expressed massive doubts about the FCO's reasoning on which it based the restrictions. The Court decided that Facebook does not have to implement the antitrust office's orders for the duration of the appeal proceedings. In its explanatory statement the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court has raised "serious doubts" as to the legality of the globally respected action against Facebook. With the ruling of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, the data problem is no longer the sharp sword with which the FCO fought. The Court said that, unlike a paid fee, the data can easily be duplicated, which is why their dedication to Facebook does not weaken the consumer economically. This in turn leads to the next argument, namely virtual payment, where Facebook also tries to position itself strongly.

Calibra

Given that, the decision also has an impact on the Calibra project. Facebook plans to launch the digital Calibra wallet for storing and exchanging Libra. According to the decision of the FCO, Facebook would have to make sure that the data held by Calibra is really separated from the social media services. But this hurdle no longer exists. Facebook could now even begin to monetize the wallet with the help of data from the messenger services. For now, Facebook has a huge competitive advantage over other possible wallet providers. Like I said before, more than half the world’s online population is using the Facebook platform, i.e. the company already has half of all Internet users within its existing social media service. Facebook could thus create its own ecosystem that acts like a protective wall. Furthermore, the incentive for customers to also open a wallet on Facebook is much greater than to open a wallet on possible other wallet providers. This shows how strong these indirect network effects can be for platforms. Hence, the potential is enormous for Facebook.

Personalized advertising

Until now, however, the question was still how exactly Facebook should actually generate revenue here. I would like to go into this question in more detail in this last part of my article. Usually, matching platforms generate revenue essentially through two forms: transaction fees and listing fees. Facebook, on the other hand, offers a completely different model because the company can offer something that hardly any other company can offer, private data about users. What that means is clear. Facebook will take money to bring buyers and sellers together through personalized advertising.

This gives Facebook a big advantage. Amazon, for example, has to laboriously create profiles about users by analyzing their purchases. Facebook is so good at this that it doesn't have to take any fees for sellers in the sense of listing fees. Facebook offers retailer thereby much value, since the business and calculation without additional fees is extremely simple. This puts Facebook way ahead of other platforms like eBay. eBay is also a good example to illustrate the argument. For a long time, the eBay has not been able to offer its retailers more value. This was where the first negative impacts of the network effects took effect. eBay suddenly found it difficult to match new buyers and retailers on its platforms. This was due solely to the poor management of eBay and not to more general circumstances. This can be seen especially at Amazon. Amazon was able to gain a huge advantage because it not only presents itself to the retailers as a platform, but also as a logistics partner. Accordingly, regarding the retailer platform, Amazon has more customers, handles more sales and also grows faster than eBay. In particular, Amazon has grown vertically along the value chain in online distribution. The company has been able to provide incentives for both retailers and customers to use the Amazon Platform through free shipping with Amazon Prime and alternative delivery options in some countries.

With its wealth of data and a potential ecosystem of its own, Facebook offers exactly these incentives for sellers to use Facebook marketplace.

Taking risks in to account

However, investors still need to keep a few things in mind. One thing is clear, if Facebook would face strong competition. However, Facebook has an extreme advantage here due to the already existing number of users. This could be observed especially with platforms for car sales. Facebook did not charge any fees here, which was a great incentive for dealers to use Facebook. As a result, Facebook was able to gain an extremely large share of the market.

First of all, the introduction of Libra is still very questionable. In view of the strong criticism of Facebook's planned digital currency Libra, some major partners are reconsidering their participation in the project. PayPal (PYPL) and Mastercard (MA) already announced that it will withdraw from the libra network. The exit of this two players hit the project hard, as the two companies with their infrastructure offer an important interface to the classical financial world. Another point I'm skeptical about is the Calibra wallet, in particular with regard to its safety. For payments with cryptocurrencies, it is impossible to reverse payments from outside. In the event of a heist or mis-sending, there is no way to get stolen or mis-sent money back. In this respect, cryptocurrencies are very popular with hackers and thieves. Furthermore, it is to be expected that cryptocurrency-related criminal activity will likely continue to evolve and accelerate. In 2018, more than $950 million was stolen, representing 3.6 times more than in 2017.

(Source: Stolen crypto)

There are also several reasons to doubt that Facebook will succeed in protecting the data continuously. Firstly, Facebook has no experience with the separation of wallets and social media profiles. Secondly, Facebook has repeatedly failed to protect the data of its users. Thirdly, people could be more irresponsible with their Calibra data if the usage of data is linked to a social network account. For hackers, Facebook is a room full of people with money in their pockets. Since it's about real money, the incentive to hack Facebook has become even greater.

Therefore, Facebook could be a paradise for hackers and crypto thieves. However, Facebook has already announced that it will address this problem with a customer-friendly service. Calibra is supposed to replace money lost by customers. Such confidence-building measures are necessary, but also expensive. Facebook therefore has a high self-interest in maintaining security, especially against hackers. It remains to be seen whether Facebook will be able to do this in the future. However, the long-term potential of Libra is unlikely to have been included in the estimates for the next few (2-5) years. Accordingly, the setbacks should not weigh so heavily. Investors should therefore consider Calibra as a possible addition to a selling platform, but not as a necessity.

Another risk lies in the regulation of Facebook. Like I said before, the wave of competitive investigation and regulation that started in the European Union is spilling over into the USA more and more. Facebook is now being attacked from all sides. Besides the DoJ investigations, Facebook faces further probes by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), a group of state attorneys general (New York), and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. Overall, I also consider a complete break up to be unlikely. A much milder method would be the break up of Facebook on the data level. This is what the German Federal Cartel Office tried (but Facebook appealed successfully). That would mean that assigning the data to Facebook user accounts would only be possible subject to the user's voluntary consent. Where no consent has been given, the data would have to remain with the relevant service and could not be processed in combination with Facebook data. Collecting data from third-party websites and assigning them to a Facebook user account would also only be possible if users give their voluntary consent.

Conclusion

Overall, I see extreme growth opportunities for Facebook. Here, too, the advertising business is the decisive point. But this goes hand in hand with the fact that this is even good for Facebook. On the one hand, the company can offer retailers a unique advantage; on the other hand, it is not dependent on fees to generate revenue. I am actually always quite skeptical about Facebook. But I find the possibility of acting as a retailer platform very convincing. Here I see great potential for the company and for the share. Given that, every investor must, therefore, decide for himself how high he considers the possible risks I have pointed out. For me, the valuation is a little too high in view of the risks, but I see good arguments for investing in Facebook anyway.

