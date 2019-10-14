AT&T: No More Deals

The entertainment business is too profitable to unload without obtaining a value above 50% of the original DirecTV price.

According to media outlets, Apollo Global Management (APO) has approached AT&T (T) regarding a deal to offload DirecTV. Investors need to keep in mind that asset managers don't cook up deals in the best interest of the target firm, though the company will present such a move as favorable to AT&T. The best move for management is to continue the existing plan of maximizing debt repayment via focusing on streamlining existing assets. The current dividend remains appealing at 5.4%.

Source: Fox Business News

Deal Lacks Purpose

Fox Business News reported that Apollo has proposed AT&T spin their DirecTV business into a company with the satellite pay-TV business from Dish Networks (DISH). The statement suggests AT&T needs a deal to repay the $20 billion in debt collected from the acquisition of DirecTV back in 2015.

The problem here is that regulators are unlikely to approve a merger of the satellite TV operations of DirecTV and Dish Networks since they control rural areas. In addition, the companies are two of the top four pay-TV providers that might key massive regulator scrutiny.

Even after throwing in the Q2 losses, AT&T and Dish Network controls over 30 million pay-TV subs. A combination of the two would consolidate the pay-TV market into 3 major providers: AT&T, Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Source: Statista

If AT&T learned anything from the Time Warner delays, the company learned that the business model can be disrupted by long distractions with regulators. Any combination with Dish Networks has too many risks to warrant the extra effort to consider a consolidation.

In addition, AT&T is so comfortable with their current debt position that the CEO has regularly proposed shifting plans from debt reduction towards share buybacks. The purpose of the deal (debt repayment) appears lacking other than possibly Apollo wanting to abuse AT&T on the price.

Fox Business suggests a deal valuation worth roughly half of the $49 billion the company paid for DirecTV with no real indication of how AT&T would continue to control the new company while also collecting a large payment from Apollo the company could use to repay debt. As well, the lack of purpose doesn't offer benefits to AT&T either.

The last time AT&T completed a deal it was to compete with Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) in the video streaming business via HBO from Time Warner. As the Time Warner deal closed, analysts were forecasting Disney to earn $8.33 per share in FY20. The EPS estimate is now down to only $5.78 per share and the lower trend shows no end in sight.

Source: Rich Greenfield Twitter

Clearly, AT&T executive management follows the momentum of the current market without any ability to predict where a market heads in the future. Apollo clearly senses some desperation with AT&T to unload an underperforming asset to even come up with this scheme.

Back To Elliott Plan

A big key to the Elliott Management plan is for AT&T to divest assets like the recent deal to unload Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands units for $1.95 billion in cash. The point to unloading non-core assets is to enable management to focus both attention and resources on its most important business lines: 5G and Warner Media.

While Elliott mentions DirecTV as an asset to consider for divestment, the investment firm clearly didn't indicate the company should pursue an option requiring major regulatory scrutiny and management attention. The proposal by Apollo is literally the exact opposite of the deals proposed by Elliott. A complex asset integration scheme isn't what will generate more value for shareholders.

If AT&T needs the DirecTV assets to complete the OTT efforts for HBO Max and distribute WarnerMedia content, the company should just keep the assets. If the company can completely divest the assets for a reasonable price to Apollo, the deal would have more potential for consideration.

The entertainment business that includes DirecTV generates over $10 billion in EBITDA each year. Despite the subscriber dips, the Q2 EBTIDA grew YoY and far above the lows from the 2H'18.

Source: AT&T Q2'19 investor briefing

Dumping the business could easily impact the financial targets projected by Elliott for 2022. The investment firm has AT&T generating $67 billion in adjusted EBITDA which isn't going to suffice in a scenario where DirecTV is dumped in a fire sale.

Source: Elliott Management

The biggest negative for the stock is the removal of any EBITDA for a cash payment would actually increase the valuation multiple required for the stock to reach $55. Based on DirecTV generating over 70% of the revenues for the entertainment group, an adjusted EBITDA target of over $7 billion isn't appealing when dumped for a valuation of less than 4x EBITDA.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that dumping DirecTV under duress in a complex transaction isn't a solution that AT&T management needs to pursue. The company has the free cash flow to repay debt with no need to contemplate a transaction that will undoubtedly fact regulatory scrutiny.

The dividend remains a solid 5.4% and will reward shareholders as long as AT&T uses cash flows and the nearly $2 billion in cash from selling assets to repay debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.