Locking In Apple Gains

Apple Hits A New High Three Months After Downgrade

With shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hitting a new high on Friday, it's worth remembering that, three months ago, the company was downgraded to a sell by Rosenblatt. This highlights the difficulty of fundamental analysis for even professional securities analysts.

At the same time, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating on Apple was "very bullish". My rating, based on my site's analysis of Apple's total returns and options market sentiment regarding the stock, was "very bullish" as well.

I'm still bullish on Apple today, but below are a couple of inexpensive ways cautious Apple bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk. Hedging can come in handy in the event your bullishness ends up being wrong, or the market goes against you. This is true even if you're confident the stock will recover to make new highs: in that case, you can use your appreciated put options to purchase more of the stock while it is down.

Adding Downside Protection To Apple

For these two examples, I'm assuming you have 200 shares of Apple and can tolerate a drawdown of 20%, but not one larger than that. Any actual hedges you open should be based on your risk tolerance. For the optimal, or least expensive, put options, I have used the ones with the lowest annualized cost of all the available option expiration dates for Apple. For the optimal collar hedge, I have used one of the least expensive option expiration dates available. Since these are different dates, I have circled the annualized cost in both cases, as point of comparison.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 200 shares of Apple against a greater-than-20% decline by October 25th.

The cost of this protection was $16, or 0.03% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to an annualized cost of 1.12% of position value.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% over the time frame of the hedge, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% decline by June 19th.

Note that the cost of the hedge was negative here, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $440, or 0.93% of position value, when opening it, assuming you had bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost of -1.37% of position value.

Wrapping Up: From Very Bullish To Bullish

For readers wondering why I've given Apple a "bullish" rating here instead of a "very bullish" rating last time, here's why. The rule of thumb I've been using in assigning "very bullish" ratings is that the security has to be ranked in my site's top ten. Apple is currently ranked #79, as you can see in the screen capture below.

Bear in mind that that's 79 out of 1,501 securities that passed my site's two initial screens on Friday, so it's still solidly bullish.

