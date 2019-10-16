MannKind- Conflicts And Misperception Over Bioavailability And The Correct Status For The Clinical Trial For Tre-T Has Created Self-Inflected Confusion.

After taking the opportunity to contact MannKind directly, and receiving a response, I have formed new opinions about the MannKind story that I will share with here.

On March 1, 2018, MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) released a PR announcing the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial with their PAH candidate. This study was to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics for the Tre-t drug. Thereafter, on June 7th, 2018, the company announced the Phase 1 clinical trial had been completed and all milestones were successful for the study objectives.

Subsequent to this June 2018 data release, MannKind has promoted their Tre-t drug as being ready for Phase 3 clinical testing. Furthermore, during this period, it was promoted that the company's partner, United Therapeutics (UTHR), would be imminently starting a Phase 3 clinical.

Then, on September 27th, 2019, MannKind's partner, United, announced they had finally started their promised clinical trial. However, instead of the promised Phase 3 clinical trial, United filed and started another Phase 1b clinical trial that is seeking apparently the same information that MannKind stated they had determined in June of 2018.

MannKind even made a presentation at the Cantor conference on October 3rd, several days after United had announced the Phase 1 clinical test, showing (pipeline Slide #6) the Tre-t candidate was already in Phase 3 testing. It's not clear why MannKind didn't mention that United had reverted to a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Given these surprising and confusing developments, I reached out to MannKind with an email. I followed that up with a call to MannKind’s headquarters (the call came up as being in Agoura Hills, California) and left a voicemail with their investor relation department requesting my email being shared with their CEO, or the highest-ranking executive who was in their office at the time. This effort was to allow MannKind the opportunity to respond to the issues I had deemed worthy of public discussion as they related to MannKind’s public information.

In addition to communicating the above timeline in my email, I specifically requested a response to the following question:

"Could you please confirm why United is stating one thing and you are stating a conflicting thing in your presentations? Are you and United on the same page when it comes to development process for MannKind’s product-Tre-t? Could you explain why United is reverting to a Phase 1b trial where previously MannKind had clearly stated they had clinical data confirming each of the data points that now seem to be in conflicting positions between MannKind and United."

I also mentioned that in my previous article concerning MannKind and related to information discussed in a “Fire Side” interview, comments conflicted with the package insert data provided with each Afrezza prescription. I stated— “If you have valid and scientific based clinical data that supports your latest contention about the bioavailability of Afrezza, that is great! Could you please share with me how you arrived at the new claim about bioavailability and upon receipt I will retract “my opinion” as reflected in my article –if the new claim is based on valid clinical research using human patients in the trial.”

I do wish Mr. Castagna and MannKind the best success in keeping Afrezza as a viable option for diabetics needing options for treating their medical condition, and in fact communicated that to them. However, clearly there are some issues here that need some explanation.

I did receive a response from MannKind over the weekend - the email gave no person’s name –merely that it was submitted by their investor relations department. The email had the standard confidential information statement, so I will not post a full copy of the correspondence. I will simply cite the pertinent information related to my specific requests. It should be mentioned, the tone and nature of the email was positive, and no animosity toward me being indicated—and I appreciate this fact.

However, with this camaraderie tone being shared, the actual answers shared with me merely confirm the thesis of my request for specific information. The following is a synopsis of the information submitted and my opinion for whether it resolves my questioning or admits to the validity of my original questions where I sought clarification.

There were tertiary issues not germane to my questions where I sought answers from MannKind. They opted to interject comments about such issues. For clarity and strictly responding to my questions posed, my article will adhere to the two critical issues---the issue concerning the bioavailability that the Technosphere Technology System creates with their method of delivering a drug into a human’s circulatory system. The other focuses on my query to MannKind related to the confuse created over the status of their Tre-t product---why is it being claimed the drug is in Phase 3 testing while at the same time United Therapeutics has recently started a Phase 1b clinical trial.

MannKind's Response regarding Biovailability:

Mike’s statement about delivered dose should not be confused with bioavailability. Our current device emits approximately 70% of the powder contained in the cartridge, with the other 30% remaining behind.”-------------------- So, even though 70% of the powder may have been discharged from the device, the insulin bioavailability resulting from that inhalation is definitely less than 70%.”

In conjunction with this response it should be noted the 70% figure in question only applies to what is emitted from the cartridge---not necessary to the deep lung. Going back to the issue being raised in the “Fire Side Chat” interview this is what the interviewer Spencer Osborne stated –

“ Spencer—So slowing the particles down allows for better deep lung deliver. The inhaler also has attributes which offer a very consistent and predictable dosing. If I am not mistaken, MannKind’s device will deliver 70% of the product deep within the lungs. ----” - “ Mike—That is correct. We deliver approximately 70% of the inhalation powder contained in the cartridge into the lung.

Attached to MannKind’s response to me they included a link to a research paper that was created by MannKind employees in 2010--- Insulin Lung Deposition and Clearance Following Technosphere Insulin Inhalation Powder Administration. In the Results section of this research paper the following is stated—

Following inhalation, ~60% of radioactivity (absorbed on TI) emitted from the inhaler was delivered to the lungs; the remainder of the emitted dose was swallowed.

Then under the Conclusion section it further clarifies –

TI inhalation powder administered via the MedTone inhaler was uniformly distributed throughout the lungs: ~40% of the initial cartridge load reached the lungs. ----

I might further mention that in their response, since this data was created using the first-generation device, it was less efficient than the current Dreamboat device. So this is the explanation for the new 70% reference vs. the 60% reference in this 2010 document.

My point is simple! I haven’t confused Mr. Castagna’s statement about the delivered bioavailability, rather I have insisted on the critical and vital nature of this data point being accurately shared with the medical professionals and their patients. The issue is the implied 70% number and where does it apply! Now we have it confirmed that the 70% merely relates to the amount of Afrezza that leaves the cartridge, not what is deposited deep in the patient’s lungs.

Therefore, I stand by my contention the interviewer for the Fire Side interview formed an inaccurate hypothesis and this resulted in him declaring the 70% figure represented what was delivered to the deep lung. The amount of the drug delivered by inhalation from the cartridge holding the drug is superfluous information; the critical metric is simply how much of the drug is delivered to the patient’s lungs and how much enters the circulatory system is the critical metric for impacting the efficiency of a drug. My question related to understanding why the 70% metric was even brought up by Mr. Castagna since now knowing the answer to the 70% claim being made, the answer, in my opinion, merely supports my contention the delivery system has flaws.

MannKind’s Response regarding Tre-t Development-

On this one I will admit we have a push on our respective positions, with one exception and one conclusion/opinion I’ve made. The exception is that for my seeking a response on why MannKind has stated that Tre-t is currently in Phase 3 testing on their website pipeline chart, their response stated—

After completion of the SAD study, we adopted the “ready for Phase 3” language to convey to investors that the program was heading to the stage of confirmatory studies. Subsequently, we signed a deal with United Therapeutics and transferred the IND to them.”

In my opinion, every drug development company hopes their drug will eventually move through their pipeline to Phase 3 testing, and then hopes it will be approved by the FDA. I have never seen any other drug company, other than MannKind, indicate their drug was Phase 3 ready after a Phase 1 SAD clinical with only healthy patients and not anyone actually suffering with the disease related to their indication for treating a patient. MannKind confirmed that after this current United Phase 1b clinical they still must conduct a Phase 3 trial before filing for FDA approval. With the current Phase 1b being indicated for completion in August of 2020, the Phase 3 will require a huge number of patients and probably at least a year of data collection. This should move final approval well into 2022---such a delay will change many metrics that impact the value of just another version of a tresprostinil PAH product. And then there is the potential the current Phase 1b, being compared directly with Tyvaso users, will they be willing to change to a product where the delivery system already has a product (Afrezza) where after 5 years, about 75% of initial users refuse to have their prescription refilled.

Conclusion:

Claiming what is perceived as new bioavailability data without supporting clinical trials in actual human patients is not a good precedent for a drug company undertaking when they are promoting their drug for human usage. The medical professionals in making their prescribing decisions, and their patients, need factual and well validated evidence that all claims have merit.

MannKind management recently confirmed that for their future efforts to develop a drug candidate for an anaphylaxis indication using epinephrine as the active ingredient for the drug, MannKind would be required to have an injunctive approval from the FDA requiring MannKind’s patients also having the #1 anaphylaxis drug available, the Epi-Pen, as a ready back-up for user of their drug. Such a demand and even before MannKind has even tested their drug in a human, a fair conclusion would indicate the FDA has formed an opinion where there is an issue with MannKind’s delivery method. This being the case is especially logical to assume since the active ingredient is the same in both drugs. If not for the FDA making this demand, why would MannKind admit the injunctive drug would be required? The only difference from the #1 drug is that it is delivered by injection and MannKind’s will use the Technosphere Techology Platform – inhalation.

Then we have the data based on nearly 5 years of marketing Afrezza in the market, starting with clinical trial patients getting free drugs and doctor’s care and now those being prescribed the drug, massive numbers in the range of 75% have refused to continue their use of the insulin based drug. And once again, we have seen coming into play—MannKind’s Technosphere Technology System as the outlier with their delivery mode.

We have now seen United Therapeutics drag their feet for 16 months with a drug candidate that has been promoted as being Phase 3 ready. Now we find out they have merely started a Phase 1b trial where they can determine in three weeks if the trial patients prefer to remain using the initial inhaled drug containing the same active ingredients as what MannKind’s drug contains.

Based on the newly confirmed data pointing out that the Technosphere Technology Platform delivers only 40% of a drug contained in Afrezza’s dosing regimen, the possibility there is a flaw in Technosphere’s method of delivering a dose of medical is highly reasonable to assume.

Paraphrasing the famous Apollo 13 quote---“Uh! MannKind investors you have a problem!”

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.