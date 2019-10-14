Walmart Is Irrationally Expensive

I'm always looking for value. I constantly remind myself to take what the market gives me, so that I don't get caught up with the herd, chasing irrational momentum. Lately, this has meant that a lot of my focus has been on healthcare names which have been beaten down because of fears of wide-sweeping reforms following the 2020 election, financial names that have been hurt by lower interest rates (and more recently, the zero-dollar commission trend spanning the e-brokerage space), and industrial names that have been dragged down by geopolitical forces largely out of their control because of the trade war going on between the U.S. and China. I'm certainly not going to complain about these headwinds facing the market. There are a handful of high-quality companies currently trading for attractive valuations because of them. Yet, I have to acknowledge that the values that I see are mostly coming from sectors/industries that are highly economically sensitive, and while I don't necessarily mind buying into blue-0chip names that operate in these cyclical areas of the market, I would like to sort of balance things out a bit by putting cash to work in more defensive industries alongside them.

However, I'm finding that nearly impossible to do because of the high premiums being placed on best-of-breed defensive stocks. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a name that I'd love to own right now because of the relative strength that I expect for it to show during the next bear market (this is one of the rare, large-cap names to have grown its EPS in 2008, 2009, and 2010). But, apparently I'm not alone because WMT's valuation is extraordinarily high. As much as I'd love to add some WMT shares to my dividend growth portfolio to fortify my defenses, I'm not willing to pay today's premium which is the highest the stock has seen in roughly 15 years.

Valuation

Today, WMT trades for approximately 24.3x TTM EPS. Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graphs below, you'll see that the stock hasn't traded with this type of premium since early 2004.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

First and foremost, when I see decade plus high premiums, I get worried. But I have to admit that sometimes, massive premiums like this can be justified. Every now and then a company completely reinvents itself, disrupting peers and capturing exciting market share in growth areas. A recent example of this is Microsoft's (MSFT) cloud performance under Satya Nadella. It wasn't long ago that MSFT traded with a near single-digit P/E ratio. Today, MSFT shares are trading for roughly 28.5x TTM earnings. But I think one can argue that MSFT's value is fair because the company's bottom-line growth has exploded in recent years. When MSFT was trading for just 10x earnings in 2012/2013, the company's EPS growth was flat to negative. During the past three years, however, MSFT's EPS growth has been in the mid-teens to low 20s. This pace of growth is above its historical average and therefore the market is correct in applying a premium to the shares. I'm not seeing similar strong and/or above-average growth when it comes to WMT in the present.

From 2015 to 2017, WMT's EPS growth came in at -1%, -9%, and -6%, respectively. This was during a time when the company was investing heavily into its stores and online capabilities, which hurt the bottom line. Management viewed these investments as necessary to keep WMT relevant over the long-term as we move further into the digital age. It appears that they're paying off as well because in 2018 EPS growth turned positive, coming in at 2%, only to be followed up by an 11% growth year in fiscal 2019. This was WMT's first double-digit growth year since 2013. Obviously, the market should have gotten excited about these results. WMT has posted y/y growth for three years in a row now. However, coming off of those 11% comps, it appears that the company is not going to be able to continue to maintain its prior growth trajectory in fiscal 2020.

Right now, management is guiding for flat full-year EPS. In the Q2 report released back in August, here's what the company had to say:

"FY20 adjusted EPS is now expected to range between a slight decrease and a slight increase compared with FY19 adjusted EPS."

Honestly, if that low-double-digit growth rate was still in place, I think one could make an argument for a 20x+ multiple on WMT shares representing fair value. The PEG ratio with ~10% growth still wouldn't be all that attractive, yet I do believe that this company deserves a premium here so late in a bull market expansion because of its proven ability to outperform during bear market periods. But, since we're talking about ~0% growth in FY2020 combined with the current analyst consensus estimate for FY2021 and FY2021 EPS growth coming in at 4% and 6% respectively, I cannot get behind a 24x multiple.

No matter how defensive WMT may be, paying a P/E multiple in the mid-20s for a company likely to post low- to mid-single-digit EPS growth over the coming years just doesn't make sense. The only way I could justify such a valuation would be if WMT's dividend yield was much higher than it is today. However, the company's ~1.8% yield isn't going to be enough to pump up my fair value target much higher than a market multiple.

I also think it's important to note that not only is WMT's dividend yield fairly low these days because of its massive price run-up in recent years, but the company also has a history of fairly disappointing dividend growth results.

I sold my WMT shares years ago when the company made a habit out of providing low-single-digit dividend growth. In my portfolio, I want to see my low yields (below 2%) providing high-single-digit/low-double-digit dividend growth. If my low yielders aren't compounding, reliably, at this sort of rate, they simply aren't helping me get where I want to go from a passive income standpoint fast enough. WMT's dividend growth is essentially in line with inflation. This is great if we're talking about a telecom or a utility with a 5% yield, but it's not so great when we're talking about a retailer with a dividend yield roughly in line with the S&P 500's.

I know that others aren't quite as interested in dividend growth as I am, but being that I'm basing my future financial freedom off of a reliably increasing passive income stream, a company like WMT just doesn't meet my standards. I own a few names that don't meet my income-oriented standards, but those are usually high-growth or deep-value investments. WMT is neither. It would be a low-growth, low-beta, defensive name. There is a myriad of those that do meet my dividend growth expectations, which is why I've avoided WMT in the past.

Missing the Boat

To me, today is not the time to be buying Walmart. That time was a couple of years ago when WMT was down in the dumps because of the fear associated with the e-commerce onslaught. Many investors, including myself, viewed WMT as a retail dinosaur. This was a 20th century company trying to compete with 21st century competitors in the digital space. WMT managed a massive brick-and-mortar footprint which carried greater overhead than the more streamlined digital retailers. In short, the world was changing and physical retail was being left behind.

Or…at least, that was the thought.

With the benefit of hindsight, we see that the doom and gloom outlook for the big physical retailers was wrong. Department stores have really struggled, as have shopping malls (especially of the B and C variety). Classic American retail names like J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) have seen their stock decimated. Famous names like Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Kohl's (KSS) haven't fared much better. But all has not been lost in the physical space. Big-box stores like Walmart, Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY) have all bounced back nicely from their 2016/2017 lows. We've also seen a handful of triple-net REITs focused in the retail space performing exceedingly well in recent years. The entire brick-and-mortar retail space didn't die off as some expected to see. A handful of names have proven that they can compete. Traditional retail is probably dead as we've known it, but companies with size, scale, and a diverse omni-channel approach have proven that they can compete in today's digital environment. Walmart is certainly one of these competitive players, which has investors like me, who avoided the retail space during the sell-off a few years back, kicking themselves for doing so.

All I can say is congratulations to all those investors who had the faith and intestinal fortitude to buy into Walmart during that fearful time. In 2015, when everyone was worried about physical retail getting "Amazoned", investors could have bought WMT shares for ~12x earnings. WMT traded in a range between 12x and 16x from 2015 to early 2017. That's when there was value in the name. Those, like me, who didn't have simply missed the boat, and I don't think it's worth the risk to attempt to jump on board now.

Conclusion

It's great for existing WMT shareholders that the company has taken risks, invested in itself, and exceeded expectations. However, at the end of the day, I think it's important to note that clearing a low bar is not the same thing as producing the growth necessary to justify a high premium price. Walmart's e-commerce division is posting very strong sales growth. During the most recent quarter, online sales increased by 37%. However, this performance isn't trickling down to the bottom line.

Simply put, as badly as I might want exposure to a name like WMT that can help to protect me in a volatile market, I can't imagine paying 24x earnings for a company that is expected to post mid-single-digit earnings growth in the coming years. The high valuation premium actually adds outsized risk to this name, removing the defensive qualities that I'm after in the first place. When I look at WMT's valuation, I'm taken aback because the multiple expansion in recent years is not really based upon strong bottom-line growth. On the contrary, it seems to be based upon the company beating very low expectations. Sure, it's great that Walmart didn't get steamrolled by Amazon (AMZN). To be honest, I've been very surprised by just how well the company has competed against the e-commerce giant. But, when EPS growth has been negative during four out of the last five years, current year EPS growth is expected to be flat, and future EPS expected to be relatively tame, I don't find myself becoming attracted to WMT's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.