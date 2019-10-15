The Fed Is Feeding The Markets - Trick Or Treat On Oct. 30

On October 30, the markets will hear from the Federal Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve once again. At the two previous meetings, the Fed has lowered interest rates by 25 basis points. At the late July meeting, the central bank ended its balance sheet normalization program, which had been pushing interest rates higher further out along the yield curve.

The Fed was hawkish in 2018 as it tightened credit throughout the year. In 2019, the central bank has gone the other way. Monetary policy accommodation returned because of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, economic weakness abroad, and inflation below the Fed's 2% target rate.

The market expects another 25-basis point rate cut at the October meeting. However, the members of the committee remain divided on the course of monetary policy based on the recent minutes from the September meeting. If the central bank does not cut the Fed Funds rate later this month, we could see a bearish reaction in the stock market. Volatility in stocks tends to rise as equities fall. A rise in the VIX would be bullish for the price of the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY).

The Fed responded to the late-2018 market action

Last year at this time, the price action in the stock market was brutal.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that after trading at a high at 2944.75 during the first week of October, the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract fell steadily throughout the final quarter of last year. The E-Mini reached a low at 2316.75 in late December, a decline of 21.3%. All of the leading equity indices fell in response to rising interest rates. In another sign that higher rates of interest weighed on the economy in late 2018, the price of crude oil plunged from $76.90 in early October to a low at $42.36 per barrel in late December, a decline of 44.9%.

Last year, the Fed hiked the short-term Fed Fund rate by 25 basis points a total of four times for a full percentage point. At the same time, the program of balance sheet normalization that reduced the legacy of quantitative easing was in full bloom at a rate of $50 billion per month. What amounted to quantitative tightening pushed interest rates higher further out along the yield curve.

Source: CQG

The chart of the 30-Year US Treasury bond shows that the long-bond fell to a low at 136-16 in early October 2018. Rising interest rates make fixed-income securities more attractive for investors who fled the stock market. The Fed's hawkish approach to monetary policy was a result of the bullish economic data in the form of rising GDP and falling unemployment. The Fed hiked rates as optimism over the economy rose, but their actions wound up choking off further economic growth, or at least market sentiment.

The Fed has followed the market sentiment in 2019

Realizing that they had gone a bit too far with rate increases in 2018, the US central bank came to its senses in early 2019. At first, they canceled projected hikes in the Fed Funds rate. In June, the FOMC went the other way when they told markets to expect the Fed Funds rate to drop by the end of the year. At the same time, the central bank said that the balance sheet normalization program would end in September.

At the July 31 FOMC, the Fed put words into action. They cut the short-term rate by 25 basis points, which was the first cut in years. At the same time, they accelerated the end of balance sheet normalization. Many market participants had expected a 50-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate, but the central bank chose to take a more conservative path. Meanwhile, President Trump and his chief economic advisor continued to express concerns and discontent over the pace of Fed easing. The President blamed the central bank and his nominee Chairman Powell for the weaker economic growth and the strong dollar. At the September 18 meeting, the Fed acted again and trimmed the Fed Funds rate by a further 25 basis points. The minutes showed that the vote was 7-3 in favor of the rate cut. Eric Rosengren and Esther George voted against the cut, while James Bullard voted no because he favored a 50-basis point cut at the meeting.

The Fed has followed market sentiment so far in 2019, but it has been a bit behind the curve as the market is looking for more.

The markets want two more rate cuts this year

The divided FOMC will meet again at the end of this month on October 29-30, and the market will find out if it has a trick or a treat in store for the stock market. The most recent economic data is showing a bit of weakness in the US economy. The latest jobs data was below market expectation. Business investment and manufacturing has declined, but consumer confidence remains buoyant. Inflation continues to run below the Fed's 2% target rate.

At the same time, last week's "phase one" agreement between the US and the Chinese on trade has de-escalated the trade war. Some positive signs when it comes to Brexit also emerged late last week as the deadline approaches. Some of the "crosscurrents" from abroad have eased the "uncertainty" the Fed cited when they cut rates in late July and September. Therefore, the FOMC will face a changing landscape at its October meeting. Meanwhile, the market wants two more 25 basis point cuts by the end of 2019. Many market participants, including President Trump, argue the Fed is still behind the curve on interest rate policy. With other countries cutting rates, the US has not yet caught up and should lower the Fed Funds rate in October and again in December.

The moment of truth at the October meeting

Eric Rosengren from the Boston Fed and Esther George from Kansas City both voted against rate cuts in July and September. They will surely oppose one in October, given the de-escalation of the trade war. James Bullard may even come around and decide that the short-term interest rate is at a level where he can wait for further economic data and the December meeting.

The stock market will be waiting and watching, and if the Fed decides to leave rates unchanged, disappointment could lead to the kind of selling we witnessed in Q4 2018.

The moment of truth for stocks and other markets across all asset classes is likely to be on October 30. If the Fed decides to follow the market's sentiment, it will cut rates by 25 basis points. If not, we could see a wave of selling that will make them think twice at the final meeting of the year.

Volatility on the horizon - no rate cut could send stocks lower

The stock market moved higher last week as positive news on both trade and Brexit injected some optimism. However, the market continues to bet on more interest rate cuts in the US by the end of the year. Business investment and the low inflation level are the rationales for a further reduction. However, the conservative Fed may decide to take a pass on any moves later this month, which could cause a wave of selling.

The US central bank will decide if it is going to lead or to follow the market's sentiment on October 30. It is starting to feel like we could be in for a disappointment.

Source: CQG

Last week, the long-bond futures contract fell sharply. Since October 8, it moved from 165-07 to just over the 160 level in a sign that the market could be preparing for disappointment from the Fed. At the same time, the stock market rallied last week, with the E-Mini moving back towards the highs. Volatility in the stock market tends to move lower when stocks rally and higher during corrective periods.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product reflects the short-term price action in the VIX index. The VIX measures the implied volatility of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks.

Source: Barchart

The VIX index moved from a high at 21.46 on October 2 to 14.91 on October 14. The top holdings of VIXY include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since the VIXY ETF holds VIX futures contracts, it does an excellent job replicating the price action on a short-term basis. VIXY has net assets of $299.37 million, trades over 3.6 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.87%. The most recent rally in the VIX and decline in the stock market took the volatility index from 13.31 on September 19 to 21.46 on October 2.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, VIXY moved from $17.93 to $22.30 per share or 24.4%.

The Fed has been feeding the markets since June when it decided to pivot towards an accommodative approach to monetary policy. If the feeding frenzy continues, expect bonds and stocks to rally in what will be the central bank's Halloween treat for the markets. However, if they decide to pause, the markets are likely to view the move as a trick, and selling could cause volatility to spike higher. I am a buyer of the VIX and VIX-related products on price weakness with tight stops over the coming days and weeks. If I get stopped out, I will re-establish long positions at lower levels. Time will tell if the Fed has a trick or a treat in store for the markets on October 30.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.