Pinterest: Going Into Q3 Primed For Disappointment.

But it is too challenging to forecast its sustainable growth rates.

Investment Thesis

Earlier this month I noted the following about Pinterest (PINS),

Nobody is questioning whether or not Pinterest is an awesome company; least of all me. I'm simply presenting the facts that Pinterest's valuation remains prohibitively expensive and that investors should sidestep this investment, for now.

While that article focused on Pinterest's valuation and use of free cash flow, this article highlights why Pinterest's underlying strategy is doomed to fail.

Investing Through Common Sense

The purpose of investing is to deploy capital today which should appreciate in value over time. In essence, investors used to seek out under-appreciated and undervalued assets, that in time would reprice and reward investors.

Boiled down it used to be: buy-low and sell-high! Presently, this is sort of common sense investing appears to have lost its appeal; gone out of fashion if you will. Investors towards the end of this bull market, appear more content to adopt a buy-high and sell-higher investment strategy.

How can Pinterest be worthy of investing when it already supports a market valuation of $15 billion?

Recently, I came across an investor whom I highly respect crossing herself into a pretzel to justify Pinterest's valuation. And in the same way that so many readers of this article find themselves with glazed eyes when I posit the question of what's the upside potential, I too found myself with glazed eyes over my friend's investment.

What's even more troubling is ardent with which investors defend their decision to invest in Pinterest. Succinctly, I believe the more passionate the thesis, the less it is based on fact, and the more it is based on emotion.

Not Black or White

Earlier this month I highlighted the graph below:

Source: author's calculations

Today, I continue to contend that I understand that Pinterest boasts super-rapid growth rates. That is not what we are questioning here. What we are discussing is whether its stock has any upside potential left? And I declare that it has not.

Consider this: investors' allure towards Pinterest is singularly focused on its growth rate. Because as you know, it has no potential to turn a clean profit any time soon. I know that most investors discard SEC filings as simple boilerplate nonsense, but it says right there in its prospect that Pinterest expects to increase its operating expenses going forward.

Thus, the game - at best - is to forecast what Pinterest's sustainable growth rates might be two years out, and what its profit margin profile might look like, in what, 5 years? That's not investing. That's speculating.

Fighting in an Overly Crowded Space

We are also enhancing the utility of Pinterest by bringing more video onto the platform. Many of the things people use Pinterest to discover and learn [...] are better as video than as static images. [Pinterest Q2 2019 Shareholder Letter]

In an effort to remain relevant, Pinterest is moving away from a place where it had a strong niche, 'a place of inspiration' and has opted to migrate towards another 'me-too' platform.

Pinterest understands that consumers prefer video to learn about 'exercise routines, crafts, travel destinations, recipes', and is investing heavily to cut out some market share here.

Source: Netflix

However, as the graph above shows, there are plenty of other players also going after the same market. Let's think objectively, which platform has more staying power, YouTube (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Instagram or Pinterest? Personally, I fail to see how Pinterest might take market share away from YouTube (the second most visited site in the world).

YouTube not only has an incredible brand, but it has very deep pockets to fund its vision -- Pinterest is not in the same league.

The Bottom Line

In just over two weeks' time, Pinterest will release its Q3 2019 results. Anything less than a rosy outlook and the stock will be met by an abrupt selloff.

As investors become increasingly anxious of an upcoming recession, is it really worthwhile being invested in a company unlikely to turn a profit for a considerable amount of time?

In summary, I declare that Pinterest is unworthy of investment at approximately $15 billion market cap.

