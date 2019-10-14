Trimble To Acquire Azteca For Infrastructure Management Tech

For TRMB, the deal extends its existing suite of infrastructure management tools and positions the firm to take advantage of future infrastructure initiatives in the U.S.

Cityworks is a software system for enterprise asset management - from development through construction and regulatory compliance.

Trimble said it will acquire Azteca (Cityworks) for an undisclosed sum.

Trimble (TRMB) announced it has agreed to acquire Azteca for an undisclosed amount.

Azteca, doing business as Cityworks, provides enterprise asset management [EAM] for utilities and governments.

With the deal, TRMB is expanding its existing infrastructure management capabilities and customer base as it seeks to position itself for future infrastructure upgrades in the U.S. and beyond.

Target Company

Sandy, Utah-based Azteca Systems was founded to provide an office, cloud and mobile EAM software solution with a customer base of over 700 utilities and local governments.

Management is headed by founder, President and CEO Brian L. Haslam, who was previously Manager, Director and Associate Instructor for the Department of Geography, DIGIT Lab, University of Utah.

Below is an overview video of the company:

Source: Cityworks

Azteca’s primary offerings include:

Cityworks AMS

Cityworks PLL

Cityworks Analytics

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $14.5 million in the company and include Blue Cloud Ventures and Polaris Cloud. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global enterprise asset management [EAM] market is expected to reach $5.1 billion in 2019 and further to $8.2 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10% between 2019 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for cloud-based EAM solutions to enhance asset lifecycle and reduce maintenance and repair costs.

Major vendors that provide EAM solutions include:

IBM (IBM)

Oracle (ORCL)

IFS

SAP (SAP)

Infor

ABB (SWX:ABBN)

Aptean

CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

IPS

Maintenance Connection (FTV)

AVEVA (LON:AVV)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Trimble didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and did not file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction, so the deal is likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, TRMB had $200 million in cash and equivalents and $3.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $287 million.

In the past 12 months, TRMB’s stock price has fallen 2.3% vs. the U.S. Electronics industry’s rise of 10.7% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 6.2% , as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, but the two most recent quarters have produced negative surprises versus consensus estimates, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively stable, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

TRMB is acquiring Azteca for its technology suite and customer base of over 700 utilities and government clients.

As Trimble stated in the deal announcement,

The Cityworks acquisition will expand Trimble's strategy by adding an EAM software platform to its existing utilities and local government capabilities, which include mobile, IoT and infrastructure lifecycle solutions.

Below is a highlight overview of the aspects and strategic rationale for the deal:

Cityworks was an early market entrant into the EAM space and the deal provides TRMB with the ability to expand its solutions offerings throughout the entire infrastructure management lifecycle.

In the U.S., infrastructure projects have generally been on hold pending Congressional action on comprehensive and large infrastructure legislation.

As infrastructure systems continue to age, I foresee a growing need for major initiatives and the concomitant demand for management.

While we don’t know how much TRMB has agreed to pay for the deal, from a strategic perspective it makes sense.

