Petroleo Brasileiro SA Is 2 Risk Positions In 1

I live in Las Vegas, and one of the popular bets that those who wager on the outcome of a sporting event choose is the parlay. A parlay involves choosing two or more results and getting both right. Casinos love parlays because it lowers the odds that a bettor will win a wager. Bettors love the parlay because it turbocharges a payout.

I look at the current price of shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR) as a parlay bet on both the price of crude oil and the level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar.

The price of crude oil is close to its technical support level. At the same time, the Brazilian real is trading at not far above its multiyear low. Buying PBR shares at the $14 level is a parlay bet in the current environment. However, an investor or trader does not necessarily need to get both sides right. A rebound in the energy commodity or sharp recovery in the value of the Brazilian currency could send the price of the shares appreciably higher over the coming weeks and months. Both could have an explosive effect on the price of PBR shares.

PBR is a long side bet on crude oil

PBR is an oil, natural gas, and energy company in Brazil with interests around the world. The company prospects, drills, refines, processes, trades, and transports crude oil and natural gas from on and offshore oil fields. It also has power and fertilizer segments, as well as a biofuel segment that processes sugarcane into ethanol. The company's distribution segment sells oil products in Brazil and throughout South America. Petrobras has its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and began operations in 1953.

Shares of PBR move higher and lower with the price of crude oil. The price of NYMEX crude oil futures rose to an all-time high at $147.27 in July 2008. In May 2008, when the energy commodity was on its way to its peak, PBR shares hit its high.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, PBR traded to $77.61 per share in May 2008, and a low at $2.84 in early 2016 when the price of crude oil was on its way to a low at $26.05 per barrel in February 2016.

At $14.20 per share on October 14, PBR is a long side bet on the price of crude oil, which was around the $53.30 level on NYMEX futures on the same day.

PBR has exposure to Brazil

The company has significant exposure to the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. Brazil has gone through years of economic decline caused by corruption. In late 2018, the nation elected a far right-wing leader who pledged to clean up corruption and bolster the economy of South America's leading country. President Jair Bolsonaro has faced problems since he took office. The economic meltdown in neighboring Argentina had a contagious impact on Brazil. At the same time, raging fires in the Amazon have weighed on the economy. The value of the Brazilian real remains near its multiyear low.

Source: CQG

The chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar shows that the currency relationship hit a high at $0.65095 in July 2011. At that time, shares of PBR were at around the $35 per share level. Since then, the currency pair dropped to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015 when PBR was on its way down to below $3 per share. At $0.24175 as of October 14, the currency remains not far above its lows.

The value of a currency reflects the economic conditions of the nation that issues the legal tender. Economic growth and expansion in Brazil would likely be highly supportive of PBR shares. Therefore, the company could benefit from higher oil prices, a rising Brazilian real, or both.

A constructive trading pattern since 2016

In early 2016, a perfect bearish storm that sent the price of oil to its low and the Brazilian real to a bottom against the US dollar created a perfect bearish storm of PBR shares. Since then, the shares have been recovering.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, PBR has been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016. The most recent peak came in March 2019 at $17.90 per share. From a technical perspective, PBR shares must hold above the $11.89 level to keep the bullish trading pattern intact. At $14.20 per share on October 14, the shares are just below the midpoint of the 2019 high and level of technical support.

Crude oil is near support

The price of crude oil had been under pressure over the past weeks after spiking higher on the back of a drone attack on Saudi oilfields on September 14. After reaching a high of $63.89 per barrel on September 16, the price pulled back to the low end of its trading range.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates that oil recently fell to near the $50 per barrel level and held. The price recovered to almost $55 at the end of last week. On October 14, it was right in the middle. There seems to be support for the energy commodity at the $50 level. Price momentum and relative strength metrics are just below neutral territory as the price trades between $50 and $60 per barrel. However, processing spreads have exhibited price strength with both gasoline and distillate crack spreads moving to the upside over the recent weeks. At the same time, the Middle East is home to over 50% of the world's oil reserves and remains the most turbulent political region on the earth. The potential for hostilities between Iran and Saudi Arabia or Iran and US interests in the area should keep a bid under the price of the energy commodity. From a technical perspective, $50 per barrel remains a line in the sand for the price of NYMEX crude oil futures.

Last year crude oil had a miserable fourth quarter as the price dropped from $76.90 to $42.36 per barrel. However, this year, the rising tensions surrounding Iran could avoid a selloff of that magnitude. Stability in crude oil or higher prices would support the price of PBR shares.

The real is near a multiyear low

Meanwhile, the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and US dollar is at the bottom end of its trading range at the $0.24175 level.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that price momentum in the Brazilian currency is in oversold territory and is attempting to cross higher. Since mid-2018, the real versus the dollar exchange rate has traded in a range from $0.2363 to $0.28035. At near the bottom end of that range, the prospects for a recovery are high. If the Bolsonaro government can deliver on its promises, there could be lots of upside for the value of the Brazilian currency. The real would reflect any economic growth in the nation. A rally in the currency would likely cause PBR shares to move higher.

PBR is a parlay on both the price of oil and the value of the Brazilian real. However, unlike a wager in sports, both sides do not have to win for a payoff in the shares. Either a rally in oil or the Brazilian real could cause a move to the upside in PBR. The company has a market cap of $89.255 billion, pays a 1.62% dividend, and trades over 14.4 million shares each day. PBR is a highly liquid stock with lots of upside potential for those looking for exposure to the price of crude oil and the Brazilian currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.